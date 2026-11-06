Your compliance peers are heading to the ECEI

Join compliance and ethics professionals from across Europe and around the world at the 15th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI), hosted by Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®), 8–10 March 2027 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Explore emerging compliance challenges, gain practical strategies to strengthen your program, and connect with others navigating today’s evolving European regulatory landscape.

Topics for 2027 include: AI governance and the EU AI Act

Organizational culture and ethical leadership

Whistleblowing and speak-up programs

Third-party due diligence and CSDDD Risk assessment and management

Cross-border investigations

Trade compliance and tariff volatility

Compliance program effectiveness

➡️ Explore the 2027 agenda