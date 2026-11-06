Your compliance peers are heading to the ECEI 

Join compliance and ethics professionals from across Europe and around the world at the 15th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI), hosted by Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®), 8–10 March 2027 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Explore emerging compliance challenges, gain practical strategies to strengthen your program, and connect with others navigating today’s evolving European regulatory landscape.

Topics for 2027 include:
  • AI governance and the EU AI Act
  • Organizational culture and ethical leadership
  • Whistleblowing and speak-up programs
  • Third-party due diligence and CSDDD
  • Risk assessment and management
  • Cross-border investigations
  • Trade compliance and tariff volatility
  • Compliance program effectiveness

➡️ Explore the 2027 agenda

Ready to strengthen your compliance expertise? 

With expert-led sessions across multiple knowledge levels, the ECEI offers practical insights you can apply to your work, along with opportunities to exchange ideas and build meaningful connections with fellow compliance professionals.

Join us in Prague and take your compliance expertise further! Reserve your seat by December 16 to save with early bird registration! 

Register Now

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