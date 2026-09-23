Whether you are navigating the future of AI, strengthening financial decision-making, mastering negotiation, or seeking opportunities in private markets, LSE Executive Education’s November programmes are designed for leaders facing complex challenges and high-stakes decisions.

In just five days, our on-campus programmes deliver the insight, frameworks and practical tools to turn emerging challenges into competitive advantage.

Join our upcoming programmes running 2 – 6 November

AI in Management

Lead AI-driven transformation and explore how AI is reshaping business models, operations and leadership while being able to identify opportunities, manage risk and lead responsible adoption.

Hear from lead faculty on the programme in the video below.

Private Equity and Venture Capital

Explore how private market investors create value, evaluate opportunities and make investment decisions under uncertainty, while examining the role of governance and responsible investment.

Read the latest article from the programme’s lead faculty here.

Corporate Finance and Strategy

Master modern valuation tools, connect financial and strategic choices and apply leading finance and strategy thinking to real-world business challenges using real financial data.

Alongside the November programme, applications are also open for the May 2027 cohort.

Hear from lead faculty on the programme in the video below.

Sustainable Finance and Impact Investing

Build the expertise to navigate the world of sustainable finance and explore how ESG and sustainability are reshaping portfolio strategies, capital allocation and alternative investments.

Hear from lead faculty on the programme in the video below.

Negotiation

Master the strategy to close better deals and resolve conflict. Build the skills to navigate complex negotiations with hands-on simulations and expert feedback.

Alongside the November programme, applications are also open for the April and June 2027 cohort.

Hear from lead faculty on the programme in the video below.

Regulation

Explore how regulation works in practice and gain the insight to make smarter regulatory decisions while strengthening your organisation’s competitive advantage.

Hear from lead faculty on the programme in the video below.