Essential Tools for Easy DIY Home Renovation Projects

Home renovation projects can go a long way in breathing new life into your house and turning it into the safe haven you and your family have always dreamed of. Of course, how successful you will be at these noble intents will largely depend on the speed and confidence with which you are able to tackle the various challenges along the way.

With that in mind, even if you have insane renovation skills, your project will be brought to a grinding halt if you don’t have the right tools in the box.

Let us take a look then at some of the most notable mentions that should find your way to your shelves before you finally start making your dreams come true.

Essential safety gear

No matter what you do or how long your project will take your personal safety needs to come in the first place. Therefore, do your best to always have, at least, an essential safety kit that will include the pieces like safety goggles, ear protection to keep you safe from the loud noise, comfortable welding and safety helmets, non-slippery work boots, and tactile work gloves. What’s important to point out is that all these pieces need to be ergonomic and allow a full range of motion so you can enjoy optimal comfort while working. The constraining pieces can cause serious mistakes and do more damage than good.

Assemble your basic toolkit

Some projects require the use of specific tools. However, there are a lot of different items you will most likely use regardless of the task at hand. So, it’s good to always keep them in your garage just in case you need to perform some quick, unexpected patchwork. Here are a couple of the essential and frequently used mentions:

Measuring tape (with tape lock mechanism)

Cordless drill with interchangeable heads

Pliers

Sledgehammer

Ladders

Saw

Duct tape

Lamps

Oscillating tools

The more things you check off the list, the less you will have to worry about later.

Plumbing tools

Now, let us move to some more specific activities, more notably bathroom renovations that have, as of late, become very popular since they do a great job of ramping up the value of some property. The thing is that due to the complexity of plumbing systems these works are very demanding so if you are, for instance, checking the Rheem hot water system prices, make sure to make room in the budget for the tools you will use for installation. Start your search by checking the following items:

Tubing cutter

Hole saw kit

Pipe and tube benders

Plumber’s torch

Thread sealing pipe

Mole grips

Plumbing wrenches

Depending on the complexity of the project you may also want to use snake machines, hydro jetting machines, and heat shields.

Outdoor projects

If you think about it for a bit, the outside of your house sustains the most damage due to harsh weather and elements. Therefore, the chances are the next thing you take a hammer in your hands, you will need to tackle some large-scale project like repairing the roof or façade works. As you can probably guess, these challenges entail an entirely new set of equipment you need to use:

Roofing nail guns

Roofing hammers and hatchets

Hammer tacker stapler

Roofing shovels

Roofing blades and utility knives

Air compressor

Gutter cleaning spoons

Platform ladders

Roof safety harness

Building the walls

Any serious home renovation project involves changing the layout of your home. So, the chances are you are going to tear down and build a couple of walls. Tearing down is the easier part – you will only need to make sure you have enough wall restraints, wall ties, masonry support, and a couple of strong, durable sledgehammers. Building the new walls is definitely harder, so let us quickly go through your shopping lists:

Strings

Spirit levels

Trowels

Brick jointers

Wheelbarrow

Shovels

Bolsters

Club hammers

If you are going to take a different route and use the drywalls instead, you will need to adjust your tool selection:

Drywall knife

T-square

Sanding blocks and squares

Mud pans

Mixers

Painting and patch-up jobs

And now, when you have finished all the major work it is finally the time to bring your house to its default state. That means you will need to perform some finishing patch-up and painting jobs. For the very end then, let’s quickly go through the items that will push you past this finish line. Keeping in mind the frequency of these works, these are the tools you should always keep on your shelf as well.

Putty knife

4-inch taping knife

Sanding blocks

Sash brush

Wall cleaners

Painter’s tape

Brushes

Rollers

Pre-mixed spackling

So, there you have it – six major groups of home renovation tools you will need if you want to tackle your next project DIY style. The good news is that most of these activities don’t require external help and can be mastered with enough practice. On the downside, these works do drastically affect your daily life so it is in your best interest to see them through as efficiently as possible. Top-tier renovation tools won’t magically solve this problem but they do make a wonderful place to start.