In the ever-evolving digital era, technology has become a substantial part of our lives. From smartphones to high-tech vehicles, all the advancements of the modern world are due to relevant people who have been contributing to the global tech scene, launching projects that transform reality. One of the most influential people in this wide industry is Elon Musk, who has been contributing to the evolution of the technologies worldwide since 2002. Musk’s journey has been long and complicated, but nowadays, he’s considered a celebrity in the tech industry, and he has the power to influence tech-savvy decisions. Elon Musk won the market thanks to his high values that aim to address the main environmental concerns in society with the launch of green vehicles, bring technology to the next level with its SpaceX company, and fund multiple organizations that aim to transform the financial future. To get to know the path of the leader, in this article, we are going to explore his most impactful projects and activities:

PayPal

Elon Musk graduated in Physics in 1977, but he felt like the power of the internet had more potential for a great future, so he founded Zip2, a company that provides business directories for newspapers. Then, Musk launched a financial service company known today as PayPal for online transactions, which was bought by eBay in 2002. These were the first steps toward the greatest brands in the global tech scenes, and Elon started to win the hearts of a wide audience thanks to his future-oriented mindset and great communication skills that convinced people about the reliability of his projects and the potential of a transformative tech ecosystem led by the celebrity.

SpaceX

As a physician by nature, Musk was always fascinated by the unseen world above us, and according to his beliefs, humanity has to become a multi-planet species. So, he was willing to explore the universe, but he was not satisfied with the high costs that come with rocket launches, leading him to explore on his own terms, launching Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) in 2002, making rockets more affordable. His first two rockets were Falcon 1 and Falcon 9, designed to cost much less than others in the market, and later on, his third rocket, Falcon Heavy, had the capability to carry 53.000 kg to orbit, surpassing the biggest competitors. Still, the most incredible SpaceX project is the Starship system, which aims to provide transportation between cities on Earth and the bases he aims to construct on Mars and the Moon. The start-up phase of this project will take shape in 2025, when, in collaboration with NASA, astronauts will return to the moon.

Crypto market

The innovative crypto market attracts many celebrities who want to hop on the latest trends, but who else could see the potential of the digital world more than a technology expert? Elon Musk plays a pivotal role in the success of cryptocurrencies. At first, Musk was sceptical about the reliability of the digital coins, claiming that the currency was probably used for illegal transactions, but later on, in 2019, he changed his mind, beginning his crypto journey with the “brilliant” structure of Bitcoin and the high potential of Ethereum, which remains an impactful coin in the market, that, as the eth coin price shows, will see a bright future. In the same year, Elon Musk embraced Dogecoin, which is considered “pretty cool” by physicians, increasing the prices of the crypto market significantly because he started to encourage the audience to invest in cryptocurrencies, and they became trustworthy financial instruments in the public eye.

Tesla

Musk is also known for his electric vehicle company Tesla. In 2006, Tesla launched its first car, the Roadster, which could travel over 300 km with a single charge, and it stood apart from competitors because, unlike the rivals on the market, this model was a sports car. Later on, the company started to launch luxury models with further tech improvements, and then, in 2017, Tesla introduced to the public an affordable electric car that has become the best-selling vehicle of all time. However, despite the success of the project, Elon Musk was dissatisfied with the overall incredibly high costs for production, so he developed an alternative system called Hyperloop, which cost just $6 billion dollars, and it’s able to achieve almost the speed of light and able to accommodate over 6 million people who travel a route every day. Tesla is considered a solution for a green future, addressing the main environmental concerns regarding pollution, so the cars have become a futuristic concept that could reshape the world, attracting customers from all over the world who share the same values as the founder, Elon Musk.

X (Twitter)

Elon Musk’s account on Twitter became one of the most popular on the platform in 2009. His social media activity was successful thanks to the interesting public announcements regarding his companies and projects and his great sense of humour. In 2022, Elon Musk joined the company and then became the owner of Twitter. Musk aims to improve the functionalities of the platform and enable open-source algorithms to provide users the freedom and accessibility they seek. He unbanned multiple accounts and the content-moderation policies that have been implemented by the founders, giving freedom of speech to users. In 2023, Elon Musk took the world by storm, changing the name of the well-known Twitter with a simple “X” which is now considered a safe and unique platform.

Having to run so many global companies is not easy for Elon Musk, but his initiatives are surely reshaping the digital world for the best. From electric cars to space rockets, Musk doesn’t stop to surprise the world with his bright mind, and we are excited to see what the future holds for the tech scene, because the best is yet to come.