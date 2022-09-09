Efficient Office Waste Management Ideas

As the global need for environmental protection increases, more and more businesses around the world are going green. These new eco-friendly measures aren’t only there to attract consumers, but also to streamline business processes and provide great money-saving and productivity-boosting results. It’s natural for you to want to enjoy some of these benefits as well, but you may have already realized that great waste management programs are difficult to build. To help you devise an efficient plan, here are some of the best waste management ideas you can start with:

Create a green team

When attempting to implement new changes in your current waste management system, it’s recommended to designate a specific “green team” for the office. This team should consist of employees at different roles and levels who can help in setting clear goals for your waste management initiative, and ensure new practices are followed and main objectives are met. During this process, you should also aim to establish a specific timeline and determine the ways in which the success of your waste management plan will be monitored and measured.

Focus on recycling

Recycling is one of the most important aspects of waste management all businesses should implement. But rather than taking each employee’s individual waste and sorting it afterward, try incorporating a centralized recycling station into your office space, one that includes both recyclable and compostable waste. This will be a much more convenient and cost-effective solution for your office. However, it will also hold the employees responsible for their own waste. As a result, they will become more aware of the type and volume of waste they are producing, and may be more eager to participate in any green initiatives you have planned.

Invest in equipment

In countries such as Australia, where businesses take waste management quite seriously, more elaborate systems are often an integrated part of offices. For instance, many businesses here will invest in a high-quality waste chute from Melbourne and incorporate it into their premises. This is a robust and durable solution that is great for managing office waste more effectively, along with improving the overall hygiene and cleanliness of the premises. In an effort to streamline your office waste management plan, you can consider including a similar chute solution as well.

Aim to go paperless

Across the US, on the other hand, paperless offices are on the rise and represent a great way to reduce some business waste. If you haven’t already, you can also think about switching your banking, bills, and other mail to online alternatives. When it comes to in-office paper, aim to reduce or entirely eliminate the use of printing. If printing is necessary for certain instances, printing double-sided to save on paper and ink is advised. Going paperless is a much more convenient solution for offices, which could also save you plenty of time and money in the long run.

Think about electronics

Even though technology is an integral aspect of our lives, especially in terms of the office environment, electronic waste is often overlooked. But as technology becomes obsolete quickly and devices have to be replaced, e-waste represents an increasingly important environmental issue. To enhance your office’s waste management plan even further, consider how you dispose of electronics. From old cables and batteries to computers and mobile phones, most electronic waste can be recycled easily. You simply have to gather it in a designated area and contact local recycling companies for collection and recycling services.

Remember small aspects

It’s easy to focus only on the larger parts of waste generation when devising a better management plan. However, even smaller waste producers can quickly add up to large volumes if they’re not controlled. To streamline your office waste management program, aim to reduce or eliminate the smaller aspects of waste as well. This means working with suppliers to reduce packaging, altering the packaging of your own shipments, banning single-use plastics, providing in-office dishes and utensils, purchasing office equipment in bulk, encouraging litterless lunches, and more.

Waste management programs are time-consuming and challenging to build. Consider the needs of your office, implement the changes that suit your environment the most, and above all, remain patient and determined to see real results.