As digital transformation accelerates, collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for improving services and outcomes for citizens. In the UK, the government’s 2022-2025 Digital and Data Roadmap sets the course for a modern, data-driven public sector that delivers seamless, citizen-centric services. With £2 billion investment for NHS technology upgrades and additional funds for digitising other public services, as pledged in the Autumn Budget, alignment between public and private efforts will secure the successful implementation of these initiatives, driving productivity, innovation and improved service delivery.

At Civica, we make software that helps deliver critical services for citizens all around the world. In our third annual survey of senior UK civil servants, we assessed progress on the government’s Digital and Data Roadmap. The results show steady improvements, but achieving the full potential of digital transformation requires refocused efforts in five key areas. By prioritising these areas and working together, public and private sector leaders can drive lasting impact and shape the future of public service delivery.

1. Renewing focus on strategic alignment

Our findings show that just under half (48%) of civil servants believe their organisation’s digital priorities are aligned with the government’s Roadmap, up from 42% in 2023. Closing the remaining gap will require stronger interdepartmental partnerships and unified digital goals, as well as enhanced knowledge and expertise exchange between the public and private sectors.

To move forward effectively, the government must focus on fostering stronger alignment between departments, ensuring that digital transformation efforts are directly linked to the delivery of citizen-centred services.

For business leaders, a unified government digital strategy allows companies to tailor solutions more effectively and be more intuitive to the evolving needs of the public sector, creating a predictable environment for innovation and investment.

2. Prioritising a single access point

Citizen engagement with public services should be safe, simple and seamless. Central to the government’s digital strategy, initiatives like GOV.UK One Login aim to streamline access across departments. However, only 16% of departments are actively implementing it, and 60% of civil servants are unaware of rollout plans. To address this, the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) is leading efforts to improve data sharing and interoperability, as well as communications around it.

As the government seeks to streamline citizen engagement through initiatives like GOV.UK One Login, there is a growing demand for secure, user-friendly solutions that integrate and simplify access across multiple platforms. This creates space for businesses specialising in automation, identity management, cybersecurity and user experience design, among others, to develop innovative products that address the unique needs of the public sector and contribute to a more cohesive digital ecosystem.

3. Improving data accessibility

For digital transformation to succeed, public sector teams must have accessible, interoperable data to make faster, more informed decisions. However, six in ten civil servants (57%) report difficulties in using data from multiple sources, and only 27% rate their department’s ability to leverage data as “quite good” or “very good”.

The Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) is addressing these challenges with a Data Marketplace, a central repository for government data. This is a strategic opportunity for businesses offering data management, analytics and cloud solutions to support enhanced decision-making and productivity, positioning themselves as key partners in the public sector’s digital landscape.

4. Removing barriers and siloes

When civil servants were asked about the biggest challenges to implementing digital and data initiatives, “siloed working practices” emerged as the top barrier (60%), up from 46% in 2023.

Another key challenge is “legacy IT infrastructure,” which has risen to second place (47%). This signals the urgent need for the government to accelerate system modernisation through a comprehensive audit of existing infrastructure. With 86% of departments already making progress, sustaining momentum is essential.

With increasing integration across departments, the demand for technologies that eliminate these barriers is growing. Businesses providing cloud solutions, data integration tools and collaborative platforms are well-placed to support a more unified, data-driven public sector, while opening new markets for solutions that modernise legacy systems and streamline workflows.

5. Accelerating ethical AI deployment

As government departments modernise their systems, improve data quality and automate workflows, AI technologies offer a powerful opportunity to drive efficiencies. For example, HMRC is using chatbots to automate routine tasks, while the Department for Work and Pensions leverages AI to detect and prevent fraud.

Although 70% of civil servants acknowledge AI as essential for boosting productivity, only 31% of departments are currently using it. The private sector can play a key role by working with the government to create an AI adoption roadmap, providing the necessary tools, training and resources to ensure ethical and effective AI implementation that improves productivity and citizen services.

Partnering for a citizen-centric future

The digital transformation of the public sector is a unique opportunity to optimise operations, boost productivity and improve citizen outcomes. The UK public sector and private businesses can effectively drive digital transformation in public services, as outlined in the 2022-2025 Digital and Data Roadmap, by combining their strengths. The private sector brings technological expertise, innovation and scalable solutions, while the government provides the regulatory framework, public trust and a deep understanding of citizen needs.

Initiatives like GOV.UK One Login, the Data Marketplace and ethical AI adoption are prime examples of where business expertise can assist the government in advancing impactful change. Now is the time for public-private partnership to drive innovative, efficient and citizen-focused digital transformation, ultimately shaping the future of public service delivery.

