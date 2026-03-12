Any experienced business leader knows that digital transformation is about more than the technology – and this should inform their choice of external partner for any upcoming digital transformation programme in their organisation. But what are the issues from that partner company’s point of view?

Looking back at your career, what experiences shaped your approach to technology leadership and influenced how you built Spyrosoft?

A large part of my career has been spent working with organisations trying to modernise complex technology environments while still keeping critical systems running. That tension between change and stability teaches you very quickly that success is rarely just about the technology itself.

What really shapes outcomes is how people work together. Strong engineering matters, but so does clarity around the problem you’re trying to solve and the culture within the team solving it. Early in my career, I saw projects where technically capable teams struggled because expectations weren’t aligned or communication wasn’t strong enough.

Digital transformation cannot succeed if it is seen purely as an IT initiative. It needs to be connected to clear business outcomes and supported by leadership across the organisation.

That experience influenced how I approached building teams at Spyrosoft. We’ve always focused not just on hiring talented engineers, but on creating high-performing teams that collaborate well with each other and with our clients. When you combine strong technical capability with a culture of ownership and curiosity, you create an environment where complex problems can actually be solved in a sustainable way.

Over the years of scaling global teams and businesses, what personal lessons or leadership habits have proven most valuable in guiding both people and projects?

One of the biggest lessons is that high-performance teams don’t happen by accident. They come from clarity of purpose, good communication, and the right environment for people to do their best work.

As organisations grow across different countries and time zones, the role of leadership shifts. You can’t manage everything directly. Instead, you need to create the conditions where talented people can take ownership and collaborate effectively. Trust becomes extremely important at that point.

Personally, I try to stay close enough to understand the technical challenges our teams are solving, but far enough away that they have the space to operate. Strong teams need autonomy, but they also benefit from clear direction and a shared sense of what success looks like.

Over time, you also learn that investing in people is one of the most important decisions you can make as a leader. The quality of a technology organisation ultimately reflects the quality of the teams within it.

Modernising legacy systems is a challenge many CTOs face. How does Spyrosoft approach these transformations while maintaining operational stability for clients?

Legacy systems often sit at the heart of a business, so modernisation needs to be approached carefully. These systems may be old from a technology perspective, but they usually exist because they support critical processes that organisations rely on every day.

Our approach is typically gradual rather than disruptive. We begin by understanding what the system is doing today and where the real limitations are. Often only certain components need to change, while other parts remain stable and reliable.

From there, we work with clients to introduce modern architecture step by step. That might involve decoupling services, introducing cloud-based infrastructure, or gradually migrating functionality to newer platforms. Throughout that process, maintaining operational stability is always a priority.

Strong engineering teams play a crucial role here. Transformations like this require experience, discipline, and careful collaboration between client teams and external specialists.

Controlling costs and managing vendor complexity are constant pressures. What strategies have you found most effective in helping organisations innovate within these constraints?

Many organisations accumulate a large number of technology partners over time. Each vendor may have been introduced for a specific reason, but the overall result can be fragmented delivery and increasing cost.

One of the most effective strategies is simplification. Working with partners who can provide strong technical capability across multiple areas can reduce the coordination burden and improve accountability.

At the same time, innovation should always be tied to business value. Technology leaders often feel pressure to adopt the latest tools or platforms, but the most effective organisations focus on solving the right problems rather than chasing trends.

Strong teams again make a big difference here. When you have experienced engineers who understand both technology and business context, they can often find more efficient ways to deliver innovation without unnecessary complexity.

Spyrosoft works across multiple industries and geographies. From your experience, what key factors determine the success of large-scale digital transformation projects?

One of the most important factors is alignment across leadership teams. Digital transformation cannot succeed if it is seen purely as an IT initiative. It needs to be connected to clear business outcomes and supported by leadership across the organisation.

Another key factor is the strength of the teams delivering the transformation. Large programmes often involve many moving parts, and the organisations that succeed tend to be the ones that invest in capable, collaborative teams rather than relying purely on external vendors.

Finally, successful transformations are usually incremental. Organisations that try to change everything at once often struggle. The ones that succeed focus on building momentum through smaller, well-executed steps.

With emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity reshaping business priorities, how do you see the role of CTOs and technology leaders evolving?

The role of technology leaders is becoming increasingly strategic. Technology is now central to how most organisations compete and innovate.

That means CTOs need to operate comfortably at two levels. On one hand, they must understand complex technical environments and guide engineering teams effectively. On the other hand, they need to contribute to broader business strategy and help leadership teams understand how technology can create competitive advantage.

Another part of the role is building the right teams. New technologies like AI require new skills and ways of working, so technology leaders need to think carefully about how they develop talent and structure their organisations for the future.

What capabilities or mindsets should technology leaders develop today to ensure that their teams and systems remain adaptable and future-ready?

Curiosity is extremely important. Technology evolves quickly, and leaders need to stay open to new ideas and approaches. That doesn’t mean chasing every trend, but it does mean understanding how new technologies might change the landscape.

Equally important is building strong foundations. Adaptable organisations usually have disciplined engineering practices, well-designed architecture, and teams that are comfortable learning and evolving over time.

From a leadership perspective, the ability to build high-performing teams is probably one of the most valuable capabilities. Technology is ultimately created by people, so the way teams collaborate, learn, and share knowledge has a direct impact on the quality of the systems they build.

In many organisations, there’s growing demand for flexible pools of specialist talent. From your perspective, how can a technology partner provide this expertise without adding vendor complexity?

The key difference between a useful partner and just another supplier is integration.

Organisations don’t simply need extra developers or specialists working alongside them. What they need are experts who can become part of the team, understand the context of the project, and contribute to solving complex problems.

At Spyrosoft we focus on building teams that integrate closely with our clients’ internal teams. Our engineers work alongside client teams, sharing knowledge and helping strengthen the overall capability of the organisation.

When this is done well, it actually reduces complexity, rather than increasing it. Instead of coordinating many different vendors, clients can rely on a partner that understands their systems, their culture, and their long-term goals.

For companies aiming to grow sustainably, how can technology partners like Spyrosoft help leaders anticipate future challenges and scale successfully in a competitive global market?

One of the advantages of working across industries and markets is that you start to see patterns emerging in the challenges that organisations face. Technology partners can bring that perspective to clients and help them think ahead.

That might involve preparing systems for rapid growth, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, or ensuring that technology platforms can support new services and business models.

But ultimately, sustainable growth depends on strong internal leadership and strong teams. External partners can bring expertise and additional capacity, but the most successful organisations are the ones that build collaborative relationships where everyone is focused on long-term outcomes rather than short-term delivery.

