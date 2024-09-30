Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid addiction (otherwise known as OUD), can cause dental issues. This medication contains buprenorphine and naloxone. The FDA has issued a warning that dental problems have been reported with medicine containing buprenorphine. It can be administered as a film or tablet and is held under the tongue or in the cheek until it dissolves.

Suboxone Lawsuits

Recently, there has been a surge in litigation against Suboxone due to dental hygiene. To make well-informed decisions about treatment regimens, patients and OUD care professionals must be aware of the possible dangers to oral health arising from using Suboxone, discover how Suboxone may impact dental health, and how to avoid dental issues while receiving treatment for OUD.

The Suboxone tooth decay lawsuit that was filed against Indivior recently, includes claims alleging oral health-related problems. Indivior, Inc., which was formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, is the company that manufactures Suboxone.

In 2022, Indivior did, in response to an FDA rule, add a warning label to Suboxone regarding potential tooth concerns. Nevertheless, the manufacturer is accused of negligence in these instances for failing to provide a warning sooner. The plaintiffs allege that Indivior failed to sufficiently notify Suboxone users about the risks of dental health issues, despite having a duty to do so.

On September 25, David Sorensen filed a product liability lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against Indivior, Aquestive Therapeutics, MonoSol Rx, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Sorenson, who was prescribed Suboxone after he became addicted to opioids that he took to manage his pain, claimed he has permanent tooth decay and needed extensive dental work as a result of using this medication.

According to the lawsuit, “Defendants knew or should have known that Suboxone, when used as prescribed and intended, causes harmful damage to the teeth due to the acidity of buprenorphine.”

These lawsuits are still ongoing, and more research is required to determine exactly how Suboxone, and tooth problems may be related.

What do You Gain from Hiring a Lawyer?

If you’re considering hiring a lawyer, here are some of the benefits that you should consider:

Free Case Review

Before you officially hire them, a lot of lawyers provide one free consultation. This enables them to review the details of your case and decide if there is sufficient proof to proceed. This also gives you the chance to determine if the lawyer has the skills to handle your case.

Expertise

Attorneys specialize in different practice areas, and their areas of expertise will vary. During your free consultation, you’ll have the ability to ask the attorney questions about their experience. Do they have experience with cases similar to yours? If so, how successful have they been? Knowing the answer to these questions can help you determine whether or not you’ve found the right lawyer for your case.

Financial Compensation

Dental bills can quickly add up, even with insurance. The Suboxone tooth decay lawsuit can give you a chance to claim reimbursement for the medical bills you’ve accrued since your diagnosis. Additionally, you can seek non-economic damages like pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life that resulted from your diagnosis.