Dmytro Rukin, founder and CEO of LaFinteca, has spent years helping global businesses expand into the Brazilian, Mexican, and Chilean markets. As an expert in Latin American payment ecosystems, he shared actionable ‘rules of the game’ and insights on operating in the region.

The fintech opportunity in LATAM is real. Brazil alone processes billions of transactions through PIX every month. Mexico’s digital payments infrastructure has grown faster than almost anyone predicted five years ago. Colombia, Chile, Argentina – each market has its own payment infrastructure, own consumer behaviors that took years to develop.

And yet foreign latam fintech companies keep entering Latin America’s fintech market and quietly exiting two years later. The reason is – they never really met it.

I’ve watched this happen enough times to see the pattern clearly. And here’s the thing — the fintech challenges Latin America presents are usually not technical. The infrastructure exists, the regulatory frameworks, while complex, are navigable. What trips companies up is almost always softer than that: assumptions imported from other markets, design choices that felt premium but read as suspicious, payment integrations built for convenience rather than actual usage.

So here’s what actually works for successful fintech expansion in Latin America.

Relationships Come Before Revenue in the LATAM Fintech Market

The first meeting in Brazil is rarely about business. That’s not a cultural quirk to push through – it’s how due diligence actually happens here.

Before anyone in Latin America talks timelines or terms, there’s an extended process of getting to know you as a person. Different questions usually don’t get asked directly here. They get answered through conversation, through time etc.

For executives used to agenda-driven meetings, this can feel slow. However, what’s being built in those early interactions is the foundation that carries the partnership through friction later. Skip it and you might sign a contract but holding it together becomes much harder.

Understanding these local market dynamics early is what separates companies that gain real traction from those that struggle. Business and consumer trust in fintech here is built differently than in other regions. We, in our company LaFinteca, which specializes in connecting international fintech companies with local ecosystems, have seen this pattern repeatedly: the teams that invest in genuine relationship-building are the ones that stay in the market long-term.

Why Your Product Design Might Be Hurting Fintech Adoption in LATAM

What builds trust in fintech platforms in a Brazilian context is familiarity with local visual conventions, and that’s a different standard from what feels polished in a European one. When something looks different from what people know, their first instinct is caution, especially when money is involved. So before any design decision, it’s worth asking: does this look like something a local user would already recognize?

The visual language that drives digital payments adoption is shaped by years of local and ignoring this is one of the most common fintech challenges Latin America market entrants face – and one of the most avoidable.

The Payment Method Trap Most Companies Fall Into

During market entry, there’s a specific mistake that costs companies months of work and real money. A team evaluates 20 to 30 payment methods for a new market. A handful of those come with frictionless onboarding, enthusiastic local contacts, smooth partner relationships. Everything signals that this is the right integration to prioritize.

So the team builds it. Goes through compliance, builds infrastructure, completes the integration. And then finds out almost nobody uses it for the use case they had in mind.

Here’s the point: the reason some payment methods are easy to work with is precisely because they’re not competing for much volume. Partners have bandwidth. Negotiations move fast. There’s no queue. And that sounds appealing until you ask why.

In Latin America, several payment methods do process genuine volume but mostly only for utility bills: electricity, internet, water. Consumers use them for exactly that and nothing else. For other payments (e-commerce, subscription payments, payments in apps), they reach for whatever lives on their phone and works in a few taps.

The payment methods worth integrating are often harder to access: more gatekeeping, more compliance steps, more back-and-forth with partners. That friction exists because they’re actually competing for real transaction volume in the LATAM digital payments ecosystem. Easy to integrate is not the same as right to integrate.

This disconnect is even more pronounced for companies building cross-border payments in Latam, where the gap between what’s convenient to integrate and what actually drives volume can cost months of runway.

What the Fintech in Latin America Entry Checklist Actually Looks Like

Most market entry frameworks focus on the big moves: licensing, partnerships, product localization. And those matter. But the decisions that determine whether a foreign fintech company gains real traction are usually more granular than that.

Before committing to a market, it helps to work through these questions:

Payment Infrastructure Assessment:

Which payment methods do consumers in this specific market actually use for purchases in your category?

What does actual mobile payments adoption look like in your target segment?

How does LATAM payment infrastructure differ from what you’ve built elsewhere, and what needs to change?

Local Market Alignment:

What do the top 10 local competitors’ checkout flows look like, and how close does your design match that familiarity standard?

Who are the local businesses in your space that already have earned consumer trust, and is there a partnership structure that makes sense?

How do local fintech ecosystems actually operate, and where does your product fit within them?

Regulatory & Operations:

What are the compliance timelines for the specific licenses you need, and have you built a realistic buffer into your runway?

How does the LATAM regulatory environment differ across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and are you planning for those differences?

User Experience Validation:

What does your product look and feel like to a first-time user in this market and have you actually watched one use it?

Does your design signal trust in fintech platforms, or does it trigger unfamiliarity and caution?

These questions require time on the ground, in the market, talking to people who aren’t trying to sell you anything. This is where partnering with market entry specialists like LaFinteca can accelerate the learning curve: we’ve already mapped local fintech ecosystems and can help you avoid the most expensive mistakes.

Local Credibility Is Infrastructure, Not a Nice-to-Have

A company that’s well-regarded in its home market walks into Brazil as a stranger. Building local credibility from scratch is simply the starting condition for any foreign fintech entering this region and companies that accept this early tend to move through it faster.

The most reliable path into markets like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia is working with local businesses that are already embedded in the market and already trusted by the people you’re trying to reach. Their credibility becomes a bridge while you build your own.

The Actual Cost of Moving Too Fast

The fintech companies that struggle in the LATAM fintech market tend to share a recognizable set of behaviors: prioritize speed over groundwork; assume that what worked in their last market would carry over; choose integrations based on ease of access rather than real usage data; treat local relationships as a soft benefit rather than a structural requirement.

One of the most common fintech challenges Latin America presents is the temptation to rush through compliance and relationship-building to hit arbitrary launch dates. But the regulatory environment LATAM operates within rewards patience.

Here’s what that patience actually produces:

Sustainable Partnerships: Partnerships with local businesses that hold through difficult periods because the relationship was built before the pressure arrived. This is the foundation of lasting financial services in Latin America operations.

Market-Informed Product Decisions: Product decisions grounded in observed local behavior rather than assumptions carried from other markets.

Strategic Integration Choices: Compliance and integration choices that reflect real mobile payments adoption patterns rather than what was easiest to access.

Earned Local Reputation: A reputation that was earned locally, which actually means something to local buyers and drives real trust in fintech platforms.

What Sustainable Fintech Expansion In Latin America Actually Looks Like

The Latin America fintech market is full of real commercial opportunities: the infrastructure is there, the consumer demand is there, and the regulatory environment, while complex, is more navigable than it gets credit for.

But here’s what successful market entry actually requires: treating fintech adoption in Latin America as something you earn, not something you launch into. Understanding that LATAM payment infrastructure was built through years of local market dynamics, and your product needs to fit within that, not replace it.

Entering it successfully means treating it as its own market, with its own logic. That’s the work. And it’s worth doing properly.

For companies considering fintech expansion within Latin America – whether through organic growth or acquisition – the opportunity is in building genuine presence within local fintech ecosystems, understanding LATAM cross-border payments complexities, and recognizing that consumer trust in fintech takes time to establish.

The teams that succeed are the ones that recognize these aren’t obstacles to work around. They’re the market itself. And meeting it on its own terms is what makes entry sustainable.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.