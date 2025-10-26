By Professor Liz Warren

UK-India school partnerships play a vital role in preparing the next generation of global business leaders. By providing cross-cultural learning experiences, these collaborations enable students to develop key human skills such as empathy, cultural awareness, and the capacity to navigate complex international challenges.

Today, business leaders operate in environments defined by climate challenges, geopolitical uncertainty, and rapid technological changes. The skills traditionally labelled as ‘soft skills’ – such as empathy, teamwork and cultural awareness – are now just as important as technical expertise. Graduates who have these human skills will be highly sought after in an increasingly complex global job market.

For students, business schools and universities create space where these skills can be developed. One way in which this can be enhanced is through international partnerships between schools.

Collaborations between UK and Indian institutions are continuing to grow. I recently had the privilege of participating in the inaugural UK/India Dialogue, as a member of the UK advisory board supporting the Chartered Association of Business Schools. This experience reinforced for me just how vital it is to develop and strengthen these partnerships – particularly for students preparing to enter a global business world, where cultural understanding and human connection are essential for success.

Enhancing cultural awareness and empathy

Senior leadership teams are facing increasing demand for leaders who can demonstrate human capabilities such as empathy, collaboration and cultural sensitivity. These types of skills are vital for effective leadership and for strengthening relationships. While technical expertise remains essential, it is these abilities that build trust, collaboration, and inclusive workplace cultures.

As such, partnerships between the UK and India give students the opportunity to broaden their perspectives, understand global challenges and appreciate diverse approaches to leadership and business, , while also developing a deeper understanding of the contexts different countries face. Experiencing how other countries approach similar challenges helps students develop adaptability and respect – qualities essential in international careers.

Leaders who demonstrate empathy are better positioned to navigate individual and collective challenges, build trust, and strengthen collaboration across teams, and international partnerships nurture these qualities by exposing students to diverse ideas and lived experiences.

Lived experience is key to negotiation

It has been proven that if anybody gets a real lived experience of a different country and culture, they’re able to engage in future business contracts and negotiations far better. This is because they can connect on a human level to another individual.

Even within the higher education sector, where we often see ourselves as thought leaders in our specialist areas, international collaboration iften reveals how different countries approach shared challenges in distinct ways. Take sustainability, for example: in the UK, it may be examined through environmental and economic lenses, but our partners in India face distinct real-world challenges that shape their approach. These local perspectives offer insights that enrich mutual understanding.

By sharing these practices across borders, students gain invaluable insights into diverse problem-solving approaches, enhancing their cultural and global competency. This exposure helps them develop the understanding needed to address challenges from multiple perspectives; a skill that is essential for success in international companies.

Indeed, these skills are invaluable, as successful negotiations and partnerships often depend on the ability to understand and value different perspectives. By fostering these skills early, cross-cultural experiences will give students a distinct advantage in navigating international markets in their future careers.

Building international connections and networks

As well as enhancing soft skills, international partnerships between the UK and India can also be hugely beneficial from a networking perspective. International partnerships provide students with early opportunities to develop connections that can support them throughout their life – both personally and professionally.

Mentoring programmes between the schools, for example, can provide both guidance and a lasting professional network for those involved. Networks can also be built at in-person and online events, joint educational programmes, and through study abroad opportunities. These relationships are more than contacts – they cultivate trust and understanding, which are fundamental when negotiating or collaborating in international business.

Partnerships allow students to thrive

UK-India school partnerships are a powerful tool for preparing the next generation of business leaders. By offering real-world, cross-cultural experiences, these collaborations help students develop essential human skills such as empathy, cultural awareness, and the ability to navigate complex global challenges. Beyond technical expertise, these skills are vital for building trust, fostering collaboration, and creating workplaces where people feel valued and empowered.

International partnerships also give students the chance to develop global networks that will support them throughout their careers. Mentorship programmes, joint initiatives, and shared learning experiences help students build the understanding and confidence needed to succeed in cross-border collaborations.

The business world is changing all the time, and these partnerships equip students with the adaptability, perspective, and connections needed to thrive.

About the Author