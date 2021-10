Despite Aggressive Regulation, European Businesses Miss The Sustainability Bar

The main set of ESG rules are separated into EU and UK areas. In the EU, ESG reporting is mandatory under the SFDR rules; in the UK, rules similar but not equivalent are set to come into force at the end of the year according to KPMG. These rules require businesses to review the climate risk of their investments and assets, revise targets that expose them to that risk, and measure performance against those risks. These rules are subject to increasing levels of enforcement, according to the National Law Review, as regulators turn up the heat on businesses.