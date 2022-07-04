If you’re a fan of Def Leppard, you wouldn’t want to miss out on their upcoming concerts. The band has entertained music fans for over four decades, and we cannot get enough of them! Def Leppard currently consists of lead vocalist Joe Elliott, guitarist Vivian Campbell, drummer Rick Savage, guitarist Phil Collen, and drummer Rick Allen. The band established itself as a part of the 1980s movement called the ‘new wave of British heavy metal.’ Get your Def Leppard concert tickets if you want to see the band members rock the stage live at a concert this year!

Def Leppard gained commercial success after releasing their fourth album, Hysteria, in 1987. Although their third studio album, Pyromania (1983), spawned US chart-topping hits like “Rock of Ages” and “Photograph,” its success was limited to the UK and Canada. Whereas, Hysteria topped the US, UK, Australian, Canadian, Norway, and New Zealand charts. It also peaked at the top ten in Germany and top two in Sweden. The album reached 12x platinum status in the United States 13x platinum in Canada, and sold more than 25 million copies globally. It produced 6 top 20 singles, including “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Armageddon It,” “Love Bites,” “Rocket,” and “Animal.”

The group’s second album, Adrenalize, also reached the top spot on the US, UK, Australian, Canadian, and NZ charts in 1992. It contained hits like “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad,” “Let’s Get Rocked,” “When Love & Hate Collide,” and ‘Two Steps Behind.” Def Leppard subsequently released nine more studio albums, 11 video albums, 60 singles, 45 music videos, four live albums, two EPs, and four compilation albums. They have had a long and one of the most successful music careers in history and still stand today as one of the most sought-after acts in live music. It would be a lie to say that Def Leppard concert tickets won’t sell out this time!

Def Leppard has sold over 100 million records, making them one of the best-selling artists worldwide. They have two RIAA diamond-certified albums, a feat that only five rock groups have achieved to date. VH1 ranked them number 31 in its list of “100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock,” and the group received an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The rock band has decades of experience when it comes to performing tours. Anytime they announce a show, you know it’s going to be a hit! Fans have the chance to see Def Leppard perform live on stage this year as they will be touring across the US in multiple venues. As you might know already, Def Leppard concert tickets are in high demand, and there may only be a few left now. So if you haven’t booked yours, don’t delay any longer!

You can grab a front-row seat, book a luxury suite, box seat, or stand on the balcony. It’s going to be fun regardless! If you haven’t seen a Def Leppard concert before, you might as well experience it while you have the chance. They are legends of rock music and know how to put on a show that you’ll never forget!

Where is Def Leppard performing?

The band has dates scheduled in venues like Truist Park- Atlanta, GA: Hard Rock Stadium- Miami Gardens, FL; Nationals Park- Washington, Nissan Stadium- Nashville, TN; DC; Hersheypark Stadium- Hershey, PA; Rogers Center- Toronto, ON; Lucas Oil Stadium- Indianapolis, IN, and many more. If you want to know whether they are performing in your city, you can check their tour schedule now. Once you find an event near you, we suggest you book your tickets soon as they are in high demand everywhere.

How much are Def Leppard concert tickets?

Every Def Leppard fan can enjoy the band’s forthcoming concerts as tickets are available online at various price ranges. Whether you wish to book the priciest tickets that offer the best amenities and services in the venue or settle for the cheapest one as long as you get to see the band, you’ll find what you need online!

Def Leppard concert tickets cost an average of $400 per piece. The most expensive ones can cost around $4,000, and the cheapest tickets can be found at a low price of $35 apiece. So, you know that you have a wide range to choose from depending on your budget and preference. Don’t let anything stop you from seeing your favorite rock band perform live. Book your tickets as soon as possible!