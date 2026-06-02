Every minute of unplanned downtime costs the average organization more than fourteen thousand dollars—and outages are far from rare. Yet surprisingly few companies recognize that true business continuity is not built on good intentions but on infrastructure that simply does not stop operating. Data center colocation provides exactly this type of foundation. In this article, we will explain why it has become an essential part of modern IT strategies.

Today, IT infrastructure is no longer a company’s supporting function—it is its heartbeat. When it stops, everything stops: sales operations, communications, access to data, and customer trust. That is why infrastructure reliability is no longer solely an IT concern. It has become a board-level issue that directly affects operational resilience and long-term business performance.

System Downtime: What an Hour of Outage Really Costs

Let’s get straight to the point. According to EMA Research and BigPanda (2024), the average unplanned outage costs organizations $14,056 for every minute of downtime.

The scale of financial impact varies significantly depending on company size:

Small businesses can lose more than $10,000 during a one-hour outage.

Large enterprises may incur losses exceeding $5 million for a single hour of downtime (source: Datto).

And outages are far from uncommon. A 2025 survey by Opengear found that 84% of organizations experienced an increase in network outages over the previous two years (source: Opengear, September 2025).

The direct financial loss, however, is only the first layer of the problem. When customers notice an outage—whether through an unavailable e-commerce platform, an inaccessible customer portal, or disrupted communication channels—the damage extends beyond immediate revenue.

Lost trust is far more difficult to measure than lost transactions. Yet its impact often becomes visible in the following quarter, reflected in customer retention rates and the number of clients who choose a competitor instead. This is precisely why business continuity has become a strategic priority and why organizations increasingly rely on data center colocation as part of a resilient infrastructure strategy.

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery: More Than Just a Plan in a Drawer

Business continuity is an organization’s ability to maintain operations when something goes wrong—whether the cause is a cyberattack, hardware failure, natural disaster, or a supplier outage. Disaster recovery is a specific subset of this effort, focusing on the processes required to restore systems, data, and applications after a disruptive event.

No effective strategy can exist without two essential concepts: RTO and RPO.

Recovery Time Objective (RTO) defines the maximum acceptable period during which a system can remain unavailable.

Recovery Point Objective (RPO) specifies the maximum amount of data loss an organization is willing to tolerate. For example, an RPO of one hour means backups must never be more than 60 minutes old.

However, even the most detailed recovery plan is ineffective without the infrastructure needed to support it. A disaster recovery strategy without reliable infrastructure is like a fire safety plan in a building with no hydrants.

This is where data center colocation becomes critical. It provides the infrastructure foundation that transforms a documented recovery plan into a practical safeguard capable of supporting real-world business continuity requirements.

How Data Center Colocation Eliminates Infrastructure Weak Points

An on-premise server room located in an office building represents a single point of failure from a business continuity perspective. A power outage, cooling system failure, or physical damage to the facility is often enough to bring the entire infrastructure to a halt.

Data center colocation addresses these risks through a layered approach to resilience. Redundant power systems supported by diesel generators and UPS backups, independent cooling circuits, and multiple network connections from different carriers create an infrastructure environment where the failure of one component is automatically covered by another.

Data center security is not based solely on technology. Physical protection measures—including multi-layer access controls, continuous CCTV monitoring, and on-site security personnel—complement digital security mechanisms to provide comprehensive protection.

The result is a reliable data center environment capable of delivering availability levels approaching 100%, supported by measurable and contractually defined SLA commitments.

When Data Center Colocation Becomes Critical to Business Survival

The true value of infrastructure becomes most apparent during a crisis.

A ransomware attack encrypts servers in an internal data center—organizations using data center colocation can activate backups in a separate location and restore operations within their predefined RTO targets.

A local power outage brings an on-premise server room offline—a colocation facility seamlessly switches to backup power systems without service interruption.

A cooling system failure causes overheating and threatens physical hardware damage—independent cooling circuits in a colocation facility contain the issue before it can escalate into a major outage.

Providers such as ttc-teleport.cz demonstrate this approach in practice. With more than two decades of experience in carrier-neutral housing services, its Prague-based facilities, TTC DC1 and TTC DC2, deliver the resilient infrastructure and high availability that B2B organizations require, supported by transparent service models and clearly defined service commitments.

Infrastructure Matters Before the Crisis Happens

Business continuity is not a project with a deadline—it is a state of readiness that an organization either has or does not have when it matters most. Data center colocation moves that readiness from the realm of intention into the realm of proven reality.

The sooner a company stops relying on improvised solutions and starts building on infrastructure designed not to fail, the less it will pay for downtime—not only in financial losses, but also in customer trust.