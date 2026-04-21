By Matt Burden

European businesses are migrating away from US hyperscalers like AWS and Azure at the fastest rate in a decade and the pattern is no longer limited to the public sector. Regulated industries, enterprise SaaS firms, and mid-market operators are moving workloads to UK and European sovereign cloud providers because the combination of GDPR exposure, data residency rules, and rising hyperscaler costs has made the old default look less defensible every quarter. For most mainstream workloads, UK sovereign cloud now delivers materially better price-performance than comparable hyperscaler infrastructure, which reframes the procurement conversation entirely.

What is driving the shift away from US hyperscalers?

Three forces are converging. The first is regulatory. The UK-EU data adequacy decision remains under ongoing review, and successive rulings at European courts have made it clear that storing regulated data on infrastructure controlled by US-parent entities carries residual legal risk under the CLOUD Act. For financial services, healthcare, legal, and public sector buyers, that risk is no longer theoretical – it is something compliance teams are actively being asked to account for in board-level reporting.

The second is cost. Hyperscaler pricing has drifted upwards through list-price increases, egress charges, and the quiet expiry of committed-use discounts negotiated in 2021 and 2022. Finance directors who signed three-year commitments during the post-pandemic digital rush are now renewing at materially higher rates. When a UK sovereign cloud provider can deliver equivalent compute at a fraction of the cost and without egress fees, the procurement maths shifts quickly.

The third is operational. Enterprise IT teams have learned, often painfully, that hyperscaler support at mid-market spend levels is effectively self-service. When something breaks on a Friday evening, the ability to speak to a named engineer who knows your estate is worth more than a dozen abstract SLA credits.

What does sovereign cloud actually mean?

Sovereign cloud is infrastructure where the physical hardware, the operating company, and the legal jurisdiction are all located inside a single regulatory perimeter. For a UK business, that means data stored in UK data centres, operated by a UK-registered company, subject only to UK and applicable European law. No parent company in another jurisdiction, no subsidiary clauses that permit extraterritorial data access, no ambiguity about who a subpoena can be served on. It is a straightforward concept that the hyperscaler market has spent considerable effort complicating.

How does UK sovereign cloud compare on performance?

The assumption that hyperscalers win on raw performance is outdated. For UK-based end users accessing UK-hosted workloads, network latency from a properly architected UK data centre is consistently lower than from the London AWS region, which routes through shared infrastructure serving the whole of Northern Europe. Our internal benchmarks across comparable VM instance types show that when you hold specification constant and measure real-world workload throughput, UK sovereign infrastructure delivers significantly better price-performance for the vast majority of business applications – databases, file services, line-of-business applications, and managed desktop environments.

Where hyperscalers retain a genuine advantage is in the long tail of specialised managed services – bespoke machine learning pipelines, global content delivery at scale, and certain proprietary serverless patterns. For the 80% of enterprise workloads that are essentially virtualised servers, databases, and desktops, that advantage does not apply.

UK sovereign cloud vs US hyperscaler: key considerations

Consideration UK Sovereign Cloud US Hyperscaler Data jurisdiction UK law only; no foreign access rights Subject to US CLOUD Act Egress fees Typically none Charged per GB out Price predictability Fixed contracts, UK-denominated USD-indexed, variable Support model Named engineers, direct line Tiered, paid add-ons UK latency Lowest available Shared regional infrastructure Compliance posture GDPR-native Complex data flow documentation

When do hyperscalers still make sense?

The honest answer is that hyperscalers remain the correct choice for a meaningful subset of workloads: businesses with genuinely global end-user bases, organisations whose entire engineering stack is built around hyperscaler-native services, and operations that need to spin up and tear down infrastructure multiple times per day. What has changed is that the default assumption – that every new workload belongs on AWS or Azure by virtue of being a cloud workload – no longer holds. The question European buyers are now asking is where each workload actually belongs, evaluated on its own merits.

What should European businesses do now?

The businesses moving fastest are treating this as a portfolio decision rather than a binary one. They are auditing their current hyperscaler spend, identifying which workloads are genuinely taking advantage of hyperscaler-specific capability, and moving the rest – typically the majority of spend – to UK sovereign cloud infrastructure where data residency, support quality, and price-performance align with what European buyers actually need. The organisations that do this well end up with lower costs, cleaner compliance reporting, and infrastructure that actually suits their user base. At BlackBox Hosting, we are seeing that shift play out across regulated sectors every week – and the direction of travel is only accelerating. For businesses running compute-intensive workloads, a review of dedicated server infrastructure as part of a sovereign cloud migration is often the highest-impact starting point.

About the Author