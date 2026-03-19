In recent years, international business leaders have faced an increasingly complex operating environment. Geopolitical tensions, shifting trade dynamics, and technological disruption have reshaped how companies approach global growth. At the same time, digital connectivity and emerging technologies have accelerated the pace at which businesses interact across borders, creating both opportunity and uncertainty.

Global expansion continues to play a significant role in economic development, even amid shifting trade policies and geopolitical tensions. According to a report, global trade expanded by about $500 billion in the first half of 2025, demonstrating continued resilience despite policy uncertainty. The report also notes that trade growth remained strong across sectors, with goods trade rising to roughly 2.5% quarter-over-quarter and services trade projected to grow by around 4%, highlighting how deeply interconnected international markets remain.

Cynthia Dearin, Founder and Managing Director of Dearin & Associates, believes that this moment requires a more thoughtful approach to international leadership. From her perspective, companies should not only consider where they expand but also how they operate once they enter global markets.

“International business can be a powerful force for prosperity and cooperation when it is approached thoughtfully and responsibly,” Dearin says. “When companies recognise that their decisions affect people and communities across multiple countries, they begin to approach global expansion with a different level of care.”

Dearin’s perspective has developed through decades of experience working across international markets. Earlier in her career, she worked with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade before taking on advisory roles across Europe and the Middle East. Those experiences, she notes, exposed her to the realities of cross-border commerce and the challenges organisations face when navigating unfamiliar regulatory and cultural environments.

Over time, she began noticing recurring patterns among companies expanding internationally. Many organisations entered foreign markets with strong products or services but limited preparation for the practical realities of operating across borders.

According to Dearin, one common mistake is assuming that strategies successful in domestic markets will translate directly to international ones. Pricing models, negotiation styles, regulatory expectations, and customer behavior often differ widely between countries, and overlooking these differences can create significant operational challenges.

“Organisations sometimes assume that what works in their home market will work everywhere else,” Dearin explains. “Successful international business requires patience, research, and a willingness to understand how people think and operate in different markets.”

These observations have shaped the ideas behind Dearin’s upcoming book, The Global Standard: Enduring Advantage in International Business, which explores how companies can pursue global expansion with stronger strategic discipline and ethical responsibility. The book examines how leadership decisions in international business can influence supply chains, communities, and economic systems far beyond a company’s immediate operations.

At the same time, Dearin observes that technology is reshaping how global decisions are made. Artificial intelligence, remote collaboration tools, and digital platforms now allow companies to evaluate opportunities in foreign markets far more quickly than in the past.

Yet speed does not always guarantee better decisions. A study found that more than 70% of executives believe technological change is transforming their organisations faster than employees can adapt, highlighting the challenge leaders face when balancing innovation with thoughtful strategy.

Dearin notes that digital tools can accelerate research and analysis, but they should complement rather than replace human judgment. “Technology can process information faster than ever before,” she says. “But leadership still requires cultural understanding, ethical judgment, and the ability to think carefully about the long-term consequences of business decisions.”

Dearin emphasises that curiosity and openness are critical qualities for leaders operating internationally. In her view, understanding unfamiliar markets requires a willingness to question assumptions, listen to local partners, and adapt strategies to different cultural and economic environments.

She adds that these qualities also play an important role in building durable partnerships. In many regions, commercial relationships develop gradually, with trust and long-term collaboration shaping how negotiations unfold and how agreements are ultimately sustained.

Dearin notes that international business can deliver significant benefits when approached responsibly. In her view, global trade allows companies to introduce new technologies, services, and innovations into markets where they can support economic development and improve everyday life. At the same time, she explains that decisions related to sourcing, partnerships, and governance can shape labor standards, environmental practices, and the well-being of communities connected to global supply chains.

For Dearin, this is why ethical leadership must remain central to international strategy. “International expansion should never be treated as a shortcut to growth,” Dearin says. “The companies that succeed over the long term are those that approach global markets with discipline, curiosity, and a genuine commitment to doing business the right way.”