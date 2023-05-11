Cultural Factors Affecting Online Shopping Behavior: A Study of Global Consumers

Introduction

Even though e-commerce is a worldwide phenomenon, an increasing number of studies have shown that social and cultural variables heavily influence its popularity. Online shopping is now seeing a remarkable rise in the sphere of e-business and is unquestionably going to replace traditional retail soon. Nationalities of different global regions have various online cultural behaviors because they have different cultural values that form their worldview and social behavior. Some nationalities are more open to online services, while others only use them to fulfill particular tasks and prefer offline services. To develop effective global e-commerce strategies, companies must consider regional cultural differences impacting their online consumer behavior.

Cultural Values and Cultural Factors that Impact Online Consumer Behavior

Individualism vs. Collectivism and Social Norms Around Online Shopping Behavior

The contrast between cultural individualism and collectivism provides essential data about consumer behavior, including how they interact and communicate in society. Collectivistic people, like those from Asia, emphasize the self as a part of a group, in contrast to those who are individualistic, like those from North and Western Europe and North America. They are usually driven by their preferences, desires, and rights, prioritizing their objectives. For a collectivistic society, spending time with family and friends plays a significant factor. The study shows that individualistic people, free of cultural restrictions, make choices based on their own decisions, and they are less impulsive in shopping behavior compared to collectivistic ones.

People in collectivist societies are more likely to develop trust via either prediction or transfer. Being a relatively new buying, online shopping makes it challenging to establish predicted trust based on past experiences. Transferring confidence is particularly challenging since reliable “proof sources” are in short supply. Therefore, it is assumed that collectivists would not find online buying appealing. All things considered, experts anticipate that Internet buying appeals more to individuals than to collectivists.

Uncertainty Avoidance and Trust in Online Transactions

Uncertainty avoidance, related to risk, affects social and online commerce. While the merchant has complete knowledge of the product or service, consumers may never be certain whether a product or service will be delivered once advertised online due to information asymmetry. Confidentiality concerns regarding identity theft and the potential involvement of third parties with malicious intent impede social commerce transactions. Customers are predisposed to avoid such a dangerous environment due to these dangers leading to a loss of confidence in social commerce. From this point of view, it can be claimed that communities with high uncertainty avoidance experience greater discomfort throughout the social commerce process and are less likely to make an online transaction. In other words, social commerce spending will be lower if the inclination to avoid uncertainty is higher.

Consequently, customers are more likely to trust a vendor if they present objective, understandable, and verified information. The presence of trust is essential; in fact, it serves as the basis of every marketing plan aiming to establish ties with customers. Therefore, trust is another important precondition of willingness to utilize an e-commerce platform.

Power Distance and Attitudes Towards Technology

The term “power distance” refers to the uneven distribution of power among the people that build a certain society. Low power distance societies are more willing to alter, innovate, and employ information technology. They are also more independent of hierarchy. In contrast, when information technologies are to be deployed, individuals in high power distance societies look for signs from their leaders or those in positions of authority inside the organization. They will behave in a constrained and regulated manner because they rely on indications from others higher up in the hierarchy. The restricted nature of such habits influences their thoughts and views regarding the ease of utilizing computers. The acceptability and usage of the Internet are negatively impacted by power distance, which makes computer use more difficult. This viewpoint leads people to the conclusion that power distance is a crucial factor in online shopping. It is important to create a favorable picture of online shopping and social commerce in high power distance cultures because there is less confidence in technology and a higher probability of mistakes.

Conclusion

Companies must take into account how regional cultural differences affect online customer behavior in order to establish successful global e-commerce tactics. To grow an online business, it is essential to differentiate whether the society is more individualistic or collectivistic because an individualistic society is more appealed by online shopping, while a collectivist society still prefers trustable offline services checked on past experiences. It is essential to provide clear and verified data to users because trust in online transactions is one of the essential factors that impact online shopping behavior. Also, it is crucial to differentiate whether the society is a high power distance or a low one. Knowing this, the company would be able to create a favorable picture of an online picture of online shopping to meet the expectations in high power distance cultures.