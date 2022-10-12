Cryptocurrency for Beginners

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are created and managed using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). They are different from the standard fiat currencies that are mostly controlled by a central bank. In this article, we will explore what cryptocurrencies are and how to invest in them.

How cryptocurrencies work

Fiat currencies like the US dollar and the euro have been used for decades as a store of value. These currencies are usually controlled by central banks like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB).

In most countries, these independent entities have the mandate of printing money and setting interest rates. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve printed over $4 trillion through its quantitative easing (QE) program.

Cryptocurrencies use a different approach. They use the concept of decentralization to ensure that anyone can participate in their production. Most coins like BTC, LTC, and Monero also have a finite supply backed by their code.

Broadly, cryptocurrencies are produced using two main approaches: proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS). New PoW coins like BTC and LTC are brought to the market by using computers that solve complex mathematical calculations. PoS coins like AVAX and DOT, on the other hand, use validators to confirm transactions.

Types of cryptocurrencies

According to Coin Market Cap, there are over 21,000 cryptocurrencies in the world. Broadly, there are two main types of cryptocurrencies: coins and tokens. A coin is a cryptocurrency that has its own blockchain. Examples of these are BTC, AVAX, SOL, and ATOM.

A token, on the other hand, is a cryptocurrency that is built on top of an existing blockchain. Some of the most popular tokens are MANA, Shiba Inu, and LINK. These tokens are mostly used for governance purposes in their respective Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO).

There are other types of cryptocurrencies, including:

Stablecoin – It is a cryptocurrency that is backed by another asset, such as a fiat currency. They include USD Coin and Tether.

CBDC – A Central Bank Digital Currency is a currency created by a central bank. Some of the central banks building CBDCs are in China and Sweden.

Fan token – A fan token is a cryptocurrency created by a team or club to provide more incentives to their fans.

DeFi tokens – These are tokens created by DeFi platforms like Uniswap, Aave, and Compound. They are mostly used for governance, incentives, and liquidity provision.

Crypto investing for beginners

Crypto investing is the process of buying a digital asset with the goal of generating a return. Investors typically buy and hold their coins for a few days, weeks, or months. In cryptocurrencies, this is known as HODLING. Traders, on the other hand, buy and sell cryptocurrencies within a few minutes.

There are a few steps to follow when investing in cryptocurrencies. First, identify a good exchange to use. This exchange can be a centralized one like XBO or a decentralized one like dYdX. These exchanges provide a place where you can buy, store, and sell your cryptocurrency easily. You should consider the reputation, fees, and security features of the exchange.

Second, do your research about the best cryptocurrency to buy. Most experts do this analysis by doing fundamental and technical analysis. In fundamental analysis, they look at the most recent cryptocurrency and macro news. Technical analysis, on the other hand, involves doing an in-depth chart analysis to predict price action.

Third, buy the cryptocurrency and store it. You can save your cryptocurrency in a hot or cold wallet. A hot wallet is connected to the internet and is more convenient but less secure. On the other hand, a cold wallet is offline and is more secure since it cannot be accessed. Finally, you can then sell your cryptocurrency at any time.

The bottom line: crypto for beginners