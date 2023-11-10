Considering Revamping Your Brand in the New Year? 8 Factors To Consider

Staying relevant to your target audience is crucial in the ever-changing business landscape. A brand revamp can be an exciting way to remain interesting to existing audiences while also capturing new ones, and Q1 of the new year presents a particularly timely opportunity to refresh your business. However, a successful brand revamp requires careful planning and consideration.

“Is the timing right for your business? What specific factors are important to consider before moving ahead with your revamp?” asks Degelis Pilla, Co-Founder and CEO of TribeTokes, a company known for their line of delta 8 vape carts. “This is step zero before you even come up with step one of a brand overhaul.”

Ask yourself: Is this new year the right time to change things up? Here are a few factors to consider before committing to a Q1 shakeup.

Taking Advantage of the New Year

Business owners may consider revamping their brand in the new year for several reasons, including changing customer preferences, rebranding after mergers or acquisitions, responding to negative publicity or image issues, and beyond.

“January presents a unique opportunity for businesses,” says Greg Hannley, Founder and CEO of Soba Texas. “Customers have the mindset that, ‘It’s a new year, it’s a fresh start for all of us.’ They’re primed for brand shake ups or changes that might be more jarring at other points of the year.”

Business revamps require time, financial resources, and commitment, but the payoff may include an expanded customer base, a broader reach, and improved profits. Here are eight factors to consider before jumping into a revamp project.

1. Market Research and Analysis

Conducting thorough market research is the ideal preliminary step of your brand revamp strategy. A deep dive into demographic data, customer behavior, and emerging market trends within your sector will form the bedrock of your sales goals and strategies moving forward.

“Any brand redesign begs the question: Is this necessary? And if so, who will it cater to?” explains Marc Boelen, CEO of 2XU, a company that specializes in mens compression pants. “Understanding that target audience and how much buying power they’ll bring in through the door is crucial.”

Analyze your research to identify patterns and insights that can guide your decisions. Understanding your audience and their evolving needs will allow you to make choices that resonate with your customer base.

2. Define Your Brand Identity

Your brand identity is more than just a logo and tagline; it signifies your company’s values and culture and indicates something about your customer base as well. In today’s world of image and aesthetically-driven content, brand identity is more important than ever to attract and retain customers.

“Every brand has a personality,” says Patrick Schwarzenegger, Co-Founder of MOSH. “What’s yours? What sets you apart? Customers know the answer to these questions, so you better make sure you do, too.”

Defining your brand’s personality requires introspection and identification of your company’s core beliefs. A clearly defined brand identity will not only guide your revamp efforts, but it will also serve as a compass for your employees, ensuring everyone is aligned with the brand’s ethos.

3. Customer Feedback

Customer feedback should form a large portion of your market research and analysis process. Consider channels including email surveys, social media polls, and direct interactions. You may consider incentivizing surveys to encourage customers to provide meaningful and robust information.

“Seeking feedback from customers is like mining for gold,” advises Mark Otter, CEO of MassageLuXe, a fast-growing spa franchise company. “Not every piece of information you receive will be particularly useful, but every once in a while, you’ll find something that presents a major opportunity for improvement.”

Positive feedback can illuminate what you’re doing right and what you should emphasize in your revamped branding efforts. Negative feedback represents the chance to listen and learn from what your customers are experiencing. Although negative feedback can be discouraging, building a brand that resonates with customers requires a deep understanding of their perceptions and experiences. Negative experiences present particularly sharp guidance for your brand moving forward.

4. Competitor Analysis

Studying your competitors provides a chance to identify gaps in the market they may have missed. It’s also a crucial way to spot market trends and improve your knowledge of customer behavior.

“Looking at the competition isn’t just about comparison,” explains Jenny Herbison, VP of Marketing at Craft Docs. “It’s also about information and innovation: What other options are out there? Are there holes in the market? These answers could present a prime opportunity for a smaller business.”

Seek areas where you can outperform the competition, whether it be product quality, customer service, or overall brand experience. Understanding your competition allows you to position your brand strategically within the existing market.

5. Digital Presence and Social Media

In today’s world, your online presence is often the first way that a customer interacts with your brand. Everything about your online presence, from your social media branding to your website layout, can negatively or positively impact a customer’s perception of your business.

“Social media offers unique opportunities for engagement,” states Kelly Owens, Owner and CEO of Marleylilly, a company that specializes in monogrammed gifts. “It’s a chance to showcase brand identity that didn’t exist even ten years ago. These days, anyone can go viral and accumulate an influx of new customers overnight.”

Ensure that your website is intuitive and mobile-friendly and that you have a set social media strategy in place. Brand revamps can be jarring to existing customers, so spend time thinking about how your digital presence can convey your revamp in a consistent and natural way.

6. Consistent Branding

Consistency across digital channels is key — it fosters trust and credibility among both new and existing customers. Think of it as the glue that holds your brand together, ensuring that all of your brand elements are uniform across all touchpoints.

“Inconsistencies in your color palette, logo, messaging, and even tone of voice can inadvertently sink your online presence,” warns Selom Agbitor, Co-Founder of Mad Rabbit, a company known for their tattoo aftercare products. “Customers pick up on those kinds of details, even if they don’t realize they’re picking up on it at the time.”

Whether a customer interacts with your brand through a social media post, email newsletter, or physical product, the experience should be cohesive, reinforcing your brand’s values and messaging. This is especially important during a revamp when customers are more likely to be thrown off by new branding they don’t recognize.

7. Employee Involvement and Training

If consistency is the glue of your branding, your employees are the backbone. Involve them in the revamping process as much as possible, encouraging creativity and brainstorming from the people who operate the business on a day-to-day basis.

Angela Ahrendts, senior vice president of Apple, said, “Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first.”

It’s true: Employee happiness and involvement are essential not just to a rebrand but to the success of the business as a whole. When employees understand and believe in the brand they work for, they ensure that the brand’s core values are authentically represented in every customer interaction. Their enthusiasm and dedication can elevate the customer experience and leave a lasting impression far beyond what customers may experience just by scrolling through your Instagram posts or walking past your storefront.

8. Budget and Timeline

Revamping your brand is an investment in your future success. Plan your budget meticulously, considering all aspects of the revamp, from design and marketing to employee training and customer engagement initiatives.

“A well-allocated budget ensures you have the resources to execute your vision effectively,” explains Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder and CEO of OSDB. “The creative process is a huge part of a successful rebrand – but so is realistic and pragmatic financial planning.”

Similarly, it’s important to establish a realistic timeline that allows for thorough planning, creative development, and implementation. Setting clear milestones and deadlines will keep the revamp process on track and ensure that every aspect of your brand transformation is executed with precision and attention to detail.

Craft a Narrative

The ultimate success of a business rebrand depends on whether customers understand what you’re trying to communicate. Changing your brand logo, colors, messaging, and even your product scope isn’t enough. It’s important to fit the rebrand into the existing narrative of your business or to create a new story that better conveys your values.

“Every business has a story,” advises Suze Dowling, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of GIR, a company known for their line of silicone cooking utensils. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t know what your story is — your customers do. Take charge of that narrative before it becomes something that you don’t want.”

Every factor discussed above, from how you train your employees to how you incorporate customer feedback into your rebrand, contributes to the story you tell about your business. Ensuring that each piece fits into a cohesive narrative is the best way to convey your exciting new rebrand to consumers.

The Bottom Line

Q1 presents a timely opportunity to revamp your brand and attract new customers, boost your sales, and craft a new narrative about what your business is all about. But revamps require a significant investment of time, money, and labor before the magic starts happening.

As business writer and consultant Idowu Koyenikan said, “You have to work on the business first before it works for you.”

With a strategic plan, patience, and commitment from your whole team, your brand revamp might be the exact change your business needs.