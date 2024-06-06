Comparing Nissan Magnite Models: Choosing the Right Model for Your Needs

The Nissan Magnite, a compact SUV that has taken the automotive industry by storm, is praised for its beautiful design, remarkable amenities, and low price. With several varieties to select from, each with its own set of features and characteristics, determining which Magnite model is right for you might be difficult. This article will review the specifics of the various Nissan Magnite models to assist you in making an informed choice.

Introducing the Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is a compact SUV that debuted in the Indian market, tailored to meet the needs and preferences of Indian customers. It offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality, standing out as one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment—an appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers.

The Magnite has a 1-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine provides lively performance, especially in its turbocharged version.

Sporting an eye-catching exterior, the Nissan Magnite features a bold and muscular stance, sharp lines, sleek headlights, and a sporty grille that distinguishes it from other SUVs. It is also equipped with a range of advanced features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and automatic climate control, enhancing its sophistication. With its powerful engine, spacious cabin, and impressive fuel efficiency, the Nissan Magnite offers a well-rounded package. The Nissan Magnite price in Hyderabad ranges between Rs 7.32 L and Rs 13.35 L.

Overview of Nissan Magnite Variants

The Nissan Magnite is available in various trim levels on the ACKODrive website, including XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. Each has its own gearbox and engine options. Each version is tailored to specific client demands, balancing cost, performance, and features.

Nissan Magnite XE

This is a base model of the Nissan Magnite with a 999 cc petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission option. It is the most affordable option, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers. Despite being the entry-level variant, it does not compromise on essential safety features. It gives a maximum power output of 71.01 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, offering decent performance for city driving. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 6 lakhs.

The Magnite XE variants return a certified mileage of 19.35 kmpl. Nissan Magnite XE is a 5-seater Petrol car and has, Anti-Lock Braking System, Rear Power Windows, Front Power Windows, 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, body-coloured bumpers, Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, etc. However, the XE lacks some advanced features. The Magnite XE AMT has similar specifications, except it is mated to an automatic transmission option. It returns a mileage of 19.7 kmpl, and the ex-showroom price is Rs 6.60 lakh.

Nissan Magnite XL

The XL model expands the XE’s functionality by adding extra convenience and comfort. It has a turbocharged engine with a CVT, which improves performance and provides a smooth driving experience. The addition of a rearview camera makes parking easier, while interior enhancements like the 2-DIN audio system improve the entire driving experience. A 999cc engine powers it, which produces 71.01 bhp@6250rpm and 96Nm@3500rpm of torque. It has a certified mileage of 19.35 kmpl. The Nissan Magnite XL costs Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Other variants under this trim include the Nissan Magnite XL AMT, which has the same specs but has an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.50 lakh.

Nissan Magnite XV

The Magnite’s luxury vibe begins with the XV model. It has sophisticated technologies, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a smartphone connection, which improves usefulness and aesthetics. The LED DRLs and alloy wheels enhance the visual attractiveness, while extra safety features such as ISOFIX mounts give more protection for families. This model finds an appropriate mix of price and features, making it a popular option among consumers. A 999cc engine powers it, and it comes with a manual gearbox. The 999 cc petrol engine produces 71.01 bhp@6250rpm and 96Nm@3500rpm of torque. It has a certified mileage of 19.35 kmpl. The Nissan Magnite XV is priced at Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Other variants under this trim level include the Nissan Magnite XV DT, Nissan Magnite XV Red Edition, Nissan Magnite XV AMT (with an automatic transmission) and Nissan Magnite XV AMT DT (with an automatic transmission).

Nissan Magnite XV Premium

The XV Premium is the top-tier variant, offering the most luxurious and comprehensive features. It includes high-end safety technologies like TPMS and VDC, significantly enhancing driving safety. The exterior gets more sophisticated with LED bi-projector headlamps and chrome accents. Inside, the ambient lighting and leather-wrapped steering wheel create a more refined environment. The 360-degree camera is a standout feature, making manoeuvring in tight spaces a breeze. This variant is ideal for those who want the best that the Magnite has to offer.

It is powered by a 999 cc engine, which is available with a Manual transmission. The petrol engine puts out 71.01bhp@6250rpm of power and 96Nm@3500rpm of torque. It returns a certified mileage of 19.35 kmpl. The price of the Nissan Magnite XV Premium is Rs 8.60 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Under this trim level, you will find variants like the Nissan Magnite XV Premium DT, Nissan Magnite XV Premium AMT (with an automatic transmission) and Nissan Magnite XV Premium AMT DT (with an automatic transmission).

Other Variants to Consider

Variant Price Engine Transmission Mileage Magnite Geza Edition Rs.7.39 Lakh 999 cc Manual 20 kmpl Magnite Kuro MT Rs.8.28 Lakh 999 cc Manual 18.75 kmpl Magnite Kuro AMT Rs.8.74 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 18.75 kmpl Magnite Turbo XV Rs.9.19 Lakh 999 cc Manual 20 kmpl Magnite Turbo XV DT Rs.9.35 Lakh 999 cc Manual 20 kmpl Magnite Turbo XV Red Edition Rs.9.44 Lakh 999 cc Manual 20 kmpl Magnite Kuro Turbo Rs.9.65 Lakh 999 cc Manual 20 kmpl Magnite Turbo CVT XV Rs.10.20 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl Magnite Turbo CVT XV DT Rs.10.36 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl Magnite Turbo CVT XV Red Edition Rs.10.45 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl Magnite Kuro Turbo CVT Rs.10.66 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium Rs.10.91 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium DT Rs.11.07 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium Opt Rs.11.11 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium Opt DT Rs.11.27 Lakh 999 cc Automatic 17.4 kmpl

Choosing the Right Variant

For Budget-Conscious Buyers

If your main focus is budget, then the XE variant can be considered a good selection. It includes necessary functions and does not weaken on safety aspects, so it is an excellent value-for-money suggestion.

For Enhanced Performance

It is worth looking at the Turbo types for good performance, especially on the highway. The XL Turbo has a nice balance between price and performance. The XV Turbo and XV Premium Turbo come with more features and luxury added to them.

For Technology and Comfort

The XV version is a middle-path choice; it is not too technological or luxurious but offers many driving enhancements without high costs.

For Ultimate Luxury

For people who like only the top-notch, the XV Premium variant is what they should choose. This one provides superior characteristics, cutting-edge safety technologies, and a plush touch, making every drive pleasurable.

Conclusion

The Nissan Magnite is a versatile compact SUV that appeals to a broad spectrum of buyers with its diverse range of variants. Whether you seek a budget-friendly model, enhanced performance, advanced technology, or ultimate luxury, a Magnite matches your needs. By carefully considering your priorities and budget, you can find the perfect Magnite variant to be your ideal driving companion.