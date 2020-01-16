Closer Look at Software Behind Bingo Games

The gambling industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world right now. A lot of it has to do with the fact that casino operators started incorporating the use of big data and modern software solutions.

Gambling has almost completely moved to the online world, as gambling software keeps improving year after year. When it comes to online bingo software, specifically, these improvements allowed bingo websites to thrive and attract a lot of new players.

If you are new to online bingo, or online gambling in general, you might not know a lot about bingo software and the way it works. But don’t worry, we are going to give you some basic bingo software facts in this article.

Modern Bingo Software Allows for High Performance and Quality

From the players’ perspective, the most important thing about bingo games is that they run smoothly and allow for quick gameplay. One thing that draws players to online bingo games is that they can play them much faster compared to any land-based bingo variant. Moreover, they can even play several games at once.

The graphics are improving as well, as visual clarity and sound effects are becoming more and more realistic. Most importantly, modern bingo software makes it easy to play the game online. Players can access their favourite 90-ball or 75-ball bingo rooms in just a few clicks.

Is Bingo Software Safe and Fair?

Since the balls are not drawn physically, a lot of scepticism arises among players. How do we know that these games are not fixed?

Before a bingo operator purchases software from a provider, they must ensure that software has been RNG-tested. In other words, there has to be proof that the software uses an algorithm to generate random numbers, thus making all the outcomes fair.

RNG testing is one of the main technical requirements operators must meet before even being granted an online gambling licence.

Types of Bingo Software

Essentially, there are two main types of bingo software available – downloadable and instant play.

Downloadable bingo software – Some bingo operators insist that you download their software to your device before being allowed to play. The downloading process takes only several minutes. Once it is finished, you will see a shortcut icon on your desktop through which you can access the games.

Instant play software – Predominantly using Flash and HTML5 technology, many bingo sites are able to give you access to their software directly through your browser. Many players agree that this is the easiest and fastest way to play bingo games online.

On top of playing bingo on your PC, you can also enjoy the game on your mobile device. Again, you can choose to play directly in your mobile browser or download a bingo app if the operator has one.

Top Bingo Software Providers

As you can assume, bingo sites don’t make their own software. Instead, they purchase it from some of the most skilled bingo software developers, most of which you can learn about here.

Companies like Dragonfish supply hundreds of different bingo sites and are arguably the best provider out there, with their services being used by the most popular operators. Playtech and Microgaming are also very successful, although they are mostly known for powering other casino games. Some other software providers include Cozy Games, Gamesys, Jumpman Gaming, etc.