Cardboard Recycling: How Businesses Can Make a Difference on the Planet

One ton of cardboard requires seventeen trees, translating into a significant carbon footprint that harms the environment. Unfortunately, a lot of cardboard ends up in landfills, contaminating the Earth and leading to pollution. The good news is that this material is recyclable, meaning it can be reused and repurposed about 5 to 7 times.

Why should businesses consider recycling cardboard?

Committing to sustainability is now more critical than ever for organizations, as they are becoming aware of the role they play in fighting climate change issues. As a business, it is vital to take responsibility for the cardboard waste you produce and implement an efficient recycling program, which can offer plenty of benefits, such as the following:

Saves trees

Trees are a crucial part of the environment, as they provide oxygen, boost air quality, preserve the soil, conserve water, and support wildlife. Recycling is a great way to save trees, preventing deforestation and protecting forests, thus resulting in a healthier ecosystem.

Reduces greenhouse gasses

Cows are often considered a significant contributor to climate change, as they are responsible for a considerable percentage of methane emissions. But human activity is also a source, so businesses must manage their waste to reduce the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted.

Saves water

Creating cardboard from wood materials requires significant water usage. However, managing your cardboard waste effectively can help save 7,000 tons of water for every ton of cardboard you recycle – that’s a lot!

Creates job opportunities

Recycling is a thorough process that involves more than just filling up your bin. It requires collecting, sorting, and processing the waste and dealing with sales and logistics. This creates many job opportunities, contributing to economic growth and stability.

Can all types of cardboard be recycled?

The most common types of cardboard are gray paperboard and corrugated cardboard, used for packaging material and paper boxes. A cardboard fiber can be recycled seven times – doing it endlessly isn’t possible because the paper fibers would get shorter because of the recycling process. Boxes, fiberboard, tubes, paperboard, and plates can all be recycled as long as they haven’t been contaminated. For instance, it’s impossible to obtain high-quality cardboard from a pizza box. Similarly, recycling wet cardboard is not recommended because the storage machines can get clogged up. Clean corrugated cardboard is ideal for recycling and is an economical, ecological and valuable material.

How can you handle your cardboard waste?

To begin with, the most important part of the process is separating cardboard from other waste items. Doing so will help prevent the cardboard from getting to the landfill, and at the same time, it will save you costs on packaging materials. In general, there are three ways to deal with the cardboard waste in your company:

Hire a waste collection company . This has many benefits for your business: firstly, it ensures you will be provided with upgraded solutions from professionals. Moreover, it gives you peace of mind knowing that they use effective methods to minimize environmental hazards, disposing of the waste at the appropriate sites. Hiring a waste collection company is also a budget-friendly way to manage your company’s waste, but at the same time, it will also save effort and time.

Use a cardboard shredder . A cardboard shredder is a creative, eco-friendly solution to recycle cardboard boxes in your company. This investment will pay off relatively quickly in your business, but it depends on a few factors, such as how many packages are sent out weekly and how much cardboard waste you dispose of. Besides environmental benefits, a cardboard shredding machine can also play a role in improving the security of your business. This is because it helps you dispose of sensitive documents that contain confidential information, thus protecting your venture from security risks like data breaches.

Invest in a cardboard baler . The bulky cardboard occupies a lot of room and results in a messy and hazardous workspace. A solution for this is considering a sustainable solution like Mil-tek ’s balers. This is a worthwhile investment, as it saves space on site and helps create a tidier and, thus, more enjoyable work area. A cardboard baler also eliminates the risk of contamination, which is a significant benefit, as clean products translate into higher revenue. Moreover, it helps save time, as you and your team members won’t have to deal with as much waste as you once did – instead, the cardboard baler can do the job for you. Lastly, investing in this machine will also help minimize transportation by decreasing the number of unnecessary journeys and vehicles that come onto the site. As a result, you will see a significant return on your investment and successfully lower your impact on the planet.

Implementing a solid cardboard recycling program in your venture

Dealing with cardboard waste in your business is a necessity. If you aren’t doing it, you’re basically throwing away your cash – not to mention that you’re also damaging the planet. On the other hand, creating an efficient cardboard recycling program will help save your business many valuable resources and reduce costs associated with waste. To recycle your cardboard properly, you’ll first want to look at how much waste you are generating monthly, which can be done through a waste audit. Once you do so, you can take a few steps to reach your sustainability goals:

Train employees on recycling procedures;

Designate an area for sorting and storing waste;

Sign bins, containers and sorting areas so they can be easily identified;

Always look for recycling opportunities.

The bottom line

Cardboard recycling allows businesses to make a positive change on the planet and help reduce the effects of climate change. What’s good for the environment is also good for your venture, so it makes sense to embrace green practices and unlock exciting opportunities for your company. This will help you reduce raw material costs and maximize your business’s profitability, resulting in a positive workplace culture, which is key to attracting and retaining top talent.

So, will you implement cardboard recycling in your venture?