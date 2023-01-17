Whenever an electrical appliance is plugged into an outlet, it pulls from the building’s electrical supply. The voltage carried by the outlet determines whether it will be suitable for the fridge.

However, many people don’t know that electrical wall outlets often carry different voltages and might make the mistake of plugging their fridge into an incompatible outlet. This might cause the refrigerator not to work, damage it or cause a fire outbreak.

Can you plug a mini fridge into a regular outlet? Continue reading to find out. We have also provided you with more information on connecting your mini fridge properly.

Can You Plug a Mini Fridge Into a Regular Outlet?

Yes, you can plug a mini fridge into a regular outlet. It does not require any special or additional outlet to achieve optimum performance. The regular electrical outlet for homes is the 110-120 volt outlet which works with most modern mini-fridges.

6 Tips for Better Mini Fridge Connection

Test the Outlet Before Use

After getting your mini fridge, the first thing is to check if your power outlet is working. Then, you can try another appliance to see if it will work when plugged into the socket.

This step is crucial because it also helps you determine whether your mini fridge will work properly when plugged into that particular outlet.

Avoid Using Extension Cords or Power Strips

A direct connection to the outlet is the best option when connecting a mini fridge. An extension cord or power strip will only create an additional layer in the circuit that can cause a power surge capable of damaging the mini-fridge.

Use Three Pronged Outlets

Most mini fridges have plugs with three prongs. A three-pronged outlet in your wall will make it easy to plug in the fridge. This way, you do not need the services of an electrician to install anything to make your fridge work.

Does your house have a two-prong outlet?

Don’t fret. What you have to do is consider changing it to three prongs for a hassle-free experience. You can also click here to check out different mini fridges that come with the standard three-pronged plug.

Use a Dedicated Circuit

Just as the name implies, using a dedicated circuit means your mini fridge is the only appliance plugged into the outlet. As a result, it prevents the overloading of the circuit breaker, which can lead to injuries and loss of lives and properties.

Check for the Voltage Specification of the Outlet

If you want your mini fridge to perform excellently, you must know how much electricity the outlet can handle. Different outlets in your home may have additional electrical requirements. You can contact your electrician to help you check the voltage specification.

Do Not Change the Plug That Comes With Your Mini Fridge

Never change the plug the manufacturer attached to your mini fridge or try to adjust it to fit any outlet. It can create a fire hazard and damage your mini-fridge, which is the last thing you want to happen.

Answers to FAQs

Can You Plug a Microwave And a Mini Fridge In The Same Outlet?

No, you are not meant to plug a mini fridge, microwave, or other appliances into the same outlet. Two or more devices sharing one outlet will only cause them to compete for power supply. An inadequate power supply, in turn, will cause one or all of the appliances to stop working correctly or even working at all.

Should a Mini Fridge Be Plugged Into a GFCI Outlet?

A GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) is used in areas exposed to moisture to avoid electric shocks and fire. Ideally, your mini fridge should not be positioned in a place constantly exposed to water, so you do not need a GFCI outlet.

Should I Use a Surge Protector For My Mini-fridge?

Your mini fridge does not require a surge protector. It is already designed to shut down by itself whenever there is a fluctuation in the voltage.

Conclusion

The regular outlet is suitable for most electrical appliances that require just about 110 to 120 volts of power. These devices include min-fridges, vacuum cleaners, microwaves, and many other household devices.

Connecting your mini fridge might seem just like a simple task, but some mistakes like those listed above might be of grave consequence. Hence, the reason why you should take precautions and pay attention to some connection mistakes that are usually not considered wrong or easily overlooked.