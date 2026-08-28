Thailand remains one of Southeast Asia’s most active property markets for foreign buyers, yet the rules that govern ownership are still widely misunderstood. Unlike many Western countries, Thai law draws a firm line between what a foreigner can hold outright and what requires an alternative legal structure. Getting that distinction right before signing anything is the difference between owning a clean, title-deeded asset and inheriting a legal problem years later. This guide sets out the current 2026 position on freehold condominium ownership, the foreign quota, leasehold structures for villas and land, and the due diligence steps worth taking before any purchase.

The Short Answer

Foreigners can legally own property in Thailand, but ownership depends entirely on the type of asset and the structure used to hold it.

Foreigners can hold full freehold title over a condominium unit.

Foreigners cannot hold freehold title over land, including the land beneath a house or villa.

Landed property is instead accessed through a combination of building ownership and a registered land lease.

This split comes from Section 86 of the Land Code and the Condominium Act B.E. 2522 (1979), and it has stayed structurally unchanged for decades, even as reform proposals surface and stall.

Freehold Condominium Ownership and the 49% Quota

A condominium unit is the only type of residential property a foreigner can own outright in Thailand, and even this comes with a limit. Under the Condominium Act, foreign nationals may collectively own no more than 49 percent of the total registered floor area in any single building. The remaining 51 percent must stay in Thai ownership.

A few points matter in practice:

Quota availability should be confirmed in writing, either through an official statement from the developer or management company, or by checking directly with the Land Office. Verbal assurance from a sales team carries no legal weight.

Funds for a freehold condo purchase must be transferred into Thailand from overseas in foreign currency and recorded through a Foreign Exchange Transaction (FET) form. This documentation is required at registration.

Freehold units within a project’s foreign quota often trade at a premium over comparable Thai-quota units, reflecting genuine demand for unrestricted title.

Proposals to raise the quota to 75 percent, at least within designated zones, have circulated through 2025 and 2026 but have not been enacted. The 49 percent cap remains the enforceable rule for anyone buying today. What has changed is enforcement: several Land Offices introduced tighter digital tracking in 2026 to flag buildings approaching their quota limit in real time.

Leasehold Ownership for Villas, Houses and Land

Because land itself cannot be freehold for foreigners, houses and villas are typically purchased through a split structure: ownership of the building itself, paired with a registered lease over the land it sits on.

Thai law caps a registered lease at 30 years. Many contracts are marketed as “30+30+30,” but only the first term is legally guaranteed. Renewal beyond that depends on the landowner honouring the contract, not on statute, so the strength of the lease agreement itself matters more than the marketing around it. Usufruct and superficies rights offer additional, narrower structures worth discussing with a lawyer for retirement or estate planning purposes, though they are less commonly used for a standard purchase.

What Foreigners Cannot Do, and the Risk of Getting It Wrong

Foreigners cannot own land outright under any visa type or investment amount. Some buyers are tempted by nominee structures, setting up a Thai company with foreign directors to hold land indirectly. This carries real legal risk. Regulators intensified enforcement against nominee shareholding arrangements through 2025 and into 2026, with a growing number of company structures placed under review nationwide. Where a nominee arrangement is found to disguise genuine foreign land ownership, penalties can include forced disposal of the asset and criminal liability.

A Practical Due Diligence Checklist

Before signing anything, buyers should:

Confirm foreign quota availability in writing for any condominium purchase.

Verify the chanote (title deed) and check for encumbrances.

Route purchase funds through an international transfer with correct FET documentation.

Engage an independent Thai property lawyer rather than relying solely on the developer’s in-house team.

Budget for the transfer fee, typically around 2 percent of the Land Office appraised value, conventionally split between buyer and seller.

Where This Matters Most: Phuket’s Foreign-Quota Market

Phuket, together with Bangkok and Pattaya, accounts for the large majority of condominium transfers involving foreign buyers, and beachfront developments are where the foreign quota question comes up most often. Well-planned branded residence projects are typically structured from the outset to keep freehold quota available to international buyers, rather than leaving it to be worked out unit by unit later. Gardens of Eden Phuket, a low-density beachfront community near Bang Tao Beach developed in phases across Eden, Park and Lake Residences, is one example of a project built around this kind of quota planning alongside its ETRO-branded residences.

The Bottom Line

Foreigners can absolutely own property in Thailand, but the word “own” means different things depending on the asset. Condominiums offer a clean route to freehold title within the 49 percent quota. Villas and land require a lease-based structure, and the details of that lease matter as much as the price. Whatever the property type, quota verification, title checks and independent legal advice are not optional extras. They are what separate a straightforward purchase from a costly mistake.