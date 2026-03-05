Southeast Asia’s exports grew sharply through 2025 despite rising U.S. tariffs, but the trade surge has exposed a financing gap that traditional banks have been slow to close.

The divergence between export momentum and credit availability has led some in the region to work with alternative capital providers like EquitiesFirst, which provides equity-backed financing to businesses and entrepreneurs in the region’s export-heavy economies.

Rising Exports

Exports in the region ran 15% higher in October 2025 than a year earlier, equivalent to roughly $300 billion in additional annualized exports.

Vietnam drove much of the increase, with exports up 17% to $475 billion and foreign investment inflows up 9% to $27.6 billion. Vietnam’s exports to the United States reached a record $153 billion, producing a $134 billion bilateral trade surplus.

Chinese trade volumes also hit historic levels. China posted a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025, with exports rising 5.5% while imports remained flat. For Southeast Asia, the Chinese surplus created dual pressure: increased intermediate goods imports from China, which reached $186 billion for Vietnam alone, and heightened U.S. scrutiny over transshipment concerns. U.S. tariff policy has grown more complex. Most Southeast Asian countries face reciprocal tariff rates between 19% and 20%, down from initially threatened levels but accompanied by 40% penalties for goods deemed “transshipped” through third countries to avoid Chinese tariffs.

Electronics Demand Provides Near-Term Insulation

Electronics and semiconductor-related exports have benefited from AI-driven capital expenditure cycles. Thailand is targeting $79 billion in semiconductor and electronics investment by 2050, with electronics already representing about a quarter of total exports. Malaysia accounts for approximately 13% of global semiconductor testing and packaging capacity and announced a $250 million agreement with British semiconductor firm Arm for chip-design intellectual property access and engineer training.

While electronics exports have served as a hedge against broader China exposure, this concentration could become a medium-term vulnerability. Expanded electronics tariffs or stricter rules-of-origin enforcement could erode current tariff advantages. Southeast Asian businesses are already experiencing early signs of this shift: a Sidley analysis of U.S. tariffs found companies face rising compliance costs through tighter documentation requirements, increased transshipment scrutiny, and duty obligations that can no longer be easily offset routing production through lower-tariff countries.

Credit Growth Slows Despite Liquidity Expansion

Philippine central bank data showed loans from universal and commercial banks grew 10.3% year-on-year in October, the weakest pace in over a year. Domestic liquidity (M3) rose 8.3% to approximately ₱19.1 trillion.

Money is accumulating in the financial system (deposits, savings, and large institutional holdings are growing), but banks aren’t lending it out proportionally.

The pattern suggests selective risk pricing rather than capital shortage. Southeast Asian economies are attempting to maintain export growth, fund industrial upgrading in chips and EV supply chains, and absorb higher compliance costs simultaneously. Cautious bank intermediation can slow this transition even when export demand appears strong. This type of financing constraint has created an avenue for alternative financing options, such as EquitiesFirst’s equity-backed model. The firm provides access to capital financed against equity holdings, providing an alternative to traditional bank financing for businesses navigating export opportunities alongside tighter credit conditions.

2026 Outlook Depends on Policy Stability

Southeast Asia enters 2026 with relatively strong fundamentals given the flux caused by U.S. trade wars. The Lowy Institute notes export resilience has been genuine rather than primarily frontloading-driven, with export acceleration driven by tariff-avoidance timing evident only in the first quarter of 2025 before the initial tariff announcements in April.

But the risk profile in the region has changed. Trade policy now functions as a negotiating system rather than a simple tax, with tariffs, transshipment rules, and alignment clauses serving as policy levers. Macro outcomes increasingly depend on adaptation speed and government credibility in maintaining stability for long-duration investment.

For firms like EquitiesFirst, the macro environment presents both demand drivers and complexity. Export momentum creates capital needs, particularly for businesses seeking to scale operations or navigate compliance costs, while bank credit growth lags behind this need for liquidity expansion.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



