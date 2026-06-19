A family business founded in rural Mayo in 1980 has grown into one of Europe’s notable retail-technology specialists. Its journey says something useful about how modern businesses are choosing the technology behind the till.

When most people picture the engine room of European retail innovation, they think of the obvious technology hubs. They rarely picture Claremorris, a market town in County Mayo on Ireland’s western seaboard. Yet it is here that CBE has spent more than four decades quietly building electronic point of sale (EPoS) and payment systems for supermarkets, forecourts, pharmacies, restaurants and hospitality venues, first across Ireland and the United Kingdom, and now in fourteen countries.

The company’s story is, on one level, a familiar tale of organic growth. Founded in 1980 by Gerard Concannon and his wife Catherine, CBE began as a small Irish enterprise and now employs more than 240 people. On another level, it is a useful case study in a question that European business leaders are increasingly asking themselves: when the technology running your business is this critical, does it matter where your provider actually comes from?

The convergence that changed the checkout

For most of retail history, the till and the payment terminal led separate lives. A shop would buy a point of sale system from one supplier and a card machine from another, with a third party somewhere in the background moving the money. The arrangement worked, more or less, until it did not. A mismatch between what the till recorded and what the terminal processed meant manual reconciliation, slower queues and the familiar Saturday-afternoon scramble when one part of the chain failed and no single supplier would take responsibility.

The past decade has seen those worlds converge. Payments and point of sale are increasingly expected to behave as one system, sharing data in real time so that a sale is rung up once, reconciled automatically and visible across a business’s reporting. This is the shift CBE has built around. Its EPoS platforms span the full breadth of retail and hospitality, from supermarket and convenience operations to forecourts, pharmacies, full-service restaurants, quick-service outlets, bars, hotels and stadium venues. Sitting alongside them is CBE Pay, the company’s payment solution, which can be deployed either as a card payment system fully integrated with the EPoS or as a standalone terminal.

The practical benefits are the ones businesses actually feel: faster transaction times in high-volume environments, next business day payouts to the bank account, a live view of transactions as they happen, and a simple, competitive rate structure rather than the layered pricing that often accompanies global payment platforms. Perhaps most significantly, the EPoS and the payments come from the same company. When something needs fixing, there is one accountable partner rather than three pointing at each other.

Why local still matters in a global market

It would be easy to assume that payments and retail software are commodities, identical wherever you buy them. The reality is more nuanced. Retail is intensely local. Tax treatment, consumer habits, regulatory expectations, the rhythm of trading hours and the simple matter of who answers the phone at two in the morning all vary from market to market.

This is where CBE’s positioning becomes interesting for a European audience. The dominant names in card payments and retail apps are, for the most part, headquartered far from the businesses they serve, in London or in the United States, operating at a scale that prizes standardisation over local nuance. That model has obvious strengths. It also has a cost, and that cost tends to surface precisely when a business is under pressure and needs a human being who understands its world.

CBE has leaned into the opposite proposition. Its support network operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, staffed by engineers who understand the markets they serve. The company runs what it describes as a leading research, development and innovation centre across Ireland and the UK, where it develops its own software and trains both staff and clients. That combination, indigenous product development paired with genuinely local support, is difficult for a distant platform to replicate, however polished its app.

An Irish company with European reach

There is a wider lesson here for European business, and it is not a parochial one. CBE’s growth into fourteen countries did not require it to dilute its identity or relocate its decision-making to a larger capital. It scaled outward from a regional Irish base while keeping its research, development and support rooted at home. In an era when European policymakers and business leaders talk a great deal about technological sovereignty and the value of indigenous capability, CBE is a quiet, practical example of what that can look like in a single sector.

The company has built its reputation on a portfolio that extends well beyond the terminal itself: cloud-based EPoS, mobile order and pay, self-checkout, kitchen automation, online ordering and bespoke software development for clients with requirements that off-the-shelf systems cannot meet. The breadth matters because retailers and hospitality operators rarely want a single product. They want a partner who can grow with them, integrate with what they already run and remain accountable as their needs change.

The takeaway for business leaders

The convergence of EPoS and payments is now well established, and the businesses that benefit most are those that treat the two as a single, integrated system rather than a collection of bolted-together parts. The less obvious decision is choosing who provides it.

CBE’s four-decade journey from a Mayo market town to a fourteen-country operation suggests that the answer is not always the largest or the most heavily marketed name. For many European businesses, particularly in retail and hospitality, the more durable advantage lies with a provider who builds its own technology, understands the local market and stays close enough to answer when it matters. That CBE has done all of this while remaining unmistakably Irish is not a footnote to its success. It may well be the point.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



