The American singer-songwriter Carlile initially started by performing in clubs with her brothers and landed a record deal in 2004. She released her self-titled debut album the following year, which received critical acclaim and peaked at No.1 on the US Folk Albums chart. In 2007, she released her second album, “The Story,” which helped her reach a wider audience. The album chartered at No. 41 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. Brandi Carlile’s discography contains 7 studio albums, 2 Eps, 1 compilation album and more. She incorporates various genres such as alternative country, pop, folk, and rock. So far, her sixth album, “By the Way, I Forgive You,” was her most successful and highest-ranking album, which chartered No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and No. 5 at Billboard 200. Fans can now grab the chance to see her live shows with Brandi Carlile concert tickets for the upcoming shows. Don’t miss the chance and head to the show for a memorable evening.

Carlile is known for her hit singles such as "Story," "Every Time I Forgive You," "The Eye," "Dreams," "Wherever Is Your Heart," "The Joke," to name a few. She has garnered 18 Grammy nominations, out of which she won 6 awards, including Best Country Song for "Crowded Table" and Song of the Year for "The Joke" and a slew of other awards.

Brandi Carlile Tour 2022

This year, the singer has limited shows, so make sure to snag Brandi Carlile concert tickets to see her live during the tour. Before the singer hits the road, you can catch the singer headlining music festivals such as Moon Crush at Miramar Beach, FL, on April 21 & 22, followed by Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, at Empire Polo Club on April 29. Brandi Carlile’s tour 2022, titled “Beyond These Silent Days Tour,” features special guests like Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, Celisse, Brittney Spencer, Katie Pruitt, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Ani DiFranco, and more. The show will begin on June 11 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA, with notable stops in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Nashville, Portland, Boston, and more. Carlile’s tour will end on Oct 2, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, with special guest Brittany Howard.

Brandi Carlile Ticket Prices

Tickets for the show will come at varying prices in all cities and shows as well as vary on all sites. The prices can fluctuate depending on the venue’s seating capacity, location, day of the week, seats you choose, or the type of tickets you go for. Brandi Carlile concert tickets, on average, can be priced at $380 and can range up to $5560 depending on the seats you choose. Meanwhile, the cheapest seats for the concert can be priced at around $27 in some venues. Also, if you’re looking for an extravagant evening at the concert, different types of VIP tickets are available for the show. Being a VIP ticket holder, you’ll be given the privilege to enjoy and access exclusive benefits throughout the show with first-class services.