By Attiq Butt

An in-depth interview with the CEO shaping global aviation finance through mentorship and strategy

Christian Nuehlen, founder and CEO of Aircraft Finance Germany (AFG), has long been a prominent figure in the aviation finance industry. With a career spanning more than two decades, Christian’s journey has been defined by his profound legal knowledge, strategic insight, and dedication to mentorship. Since establishing AFG in 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, he has led the company to serve a wide array of clients—from airlines and banks to aircraft manufacturers and international leasing firms. Before AFG, Christian founded Blueberry Xpress Deutschland, served as general counsel at XL Airways Germany, and began his career in aviation law. Today, we explore his views on mentorship, leadership, and the philosophy behind his global approach through an engaging Q&A format.

Who has played the most pivotal mentorship role in your career, and how did that influence your leadership approach at AFG?

The most pivotal mentorship in my career came from Morten Beyer, founder of Morten Beyer & Agnew. I had the privilege of working with him early on in Washington, D.C., and his guidance profoundly shaped my understanding of aviation finance, strategic forecasting, and client-focused leadership. Morten taught me the importance of data-driven decisions and customized solutions—principles that now form the foundation of my leadership at AFG. His mentorship instilled in me the value of precision, clear communication, and intellectual rigor in every transaction.

How do you mentor rising talent within the aviation finance industry, and what values do you emphasize most?

At AFG, mentoring isn’t just a practice—it’s embedded in our culture. I take pride in fostering open communication, intellectual curiosity, and ethical integrity among my team. Whether through structured onboarding, our internal Team Member’s Play Book, or informal brainstorming sessions, I emphasize transparency, empathy, creativity, and critical thinking. I also mentor through academia as a guest lecturer at Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, where I encourage students to blend academic insights with real-world problem-solving.

Can you recall a piece of advice or a learning moment that permanently shifted how you view business or leadership?

Ray Dalio’s principle, “Pain + Reflection = Progress,” has become a core tenet of my leadership. One learning moment that stands out was having to part ways with two valued team members. It reminded me that leadership often involves making complex decisions not out of emotion, but out of necessity. This experience taught me to act decisively when performance misalignment arises, even if it’s uncomfortable. Reflection afterward helps ensure we improve, not just move on.

In your experience, what makes a mentor-mentee relationship truly productive for both sides?

Mutual respect and a commitment to active listening. As a mentor, I aim to ask the right questions rather than simply give answers. Both parties must approach the negotiation with humility and a willingness to learn, whether it’s about new financial instruments or understanding human behavior in high-stakes situations. The best mentor-mentee relationships evolve into strategic partnerships built on trust, candor, and shared growth.

What characteristics do you value most in an advisor or mentor, especially in high-stakes international business environments?

In high-stakes environments, I value advisors who are calm under pressure, analytically sharp, globally aware, and ethically grounded. It’s not enough to be knowledgeable—they must have sound judgment, the ability to navigate cultural nuances, and a deep understanding of both the legal and financial dimensions of a deal. Honesty and strategic foresight are non-negotiable qualities for me in any advisor.

How has your own mentorship style evolved as AFG has scaled and expanded its global presence?

As AFG expanded from Frankfurt to hubs like Dublin, Dubai, and Tokyo, my mentorship style evolved from being hands-on to empowering regional leaders with greater autonomy. I still engage directly, particularly during complex deals or key decision points, but now I focus more on cultivating leadership within the organization. I mentor through frameworks, ensuring our principles are scalable across markets while still leaving room for local flexibility.

In what ways has mentoring others helped shape your own professional growth and business philosophy?

Mentoring others keeps me intellectually engaged and forces me to articulate my thinking clearly. Every time I teach or explain a complex deal structure, I refine my understanding. It also helps me remain grounded—seeing the challenges through the eyes of emerging professionals reminds me of how far the industry has come, and how much opportunity still lies ahead. Ultimately, mentoring is a two-way street: I give back, and I grow in return.

What do you look for when identifying emerging leaders or mentees within your organization or network?

I look for curiosity, integrity, resilience, and an ability to think both critically and creatively. A strong work ethic is essential, but so is emotional intelligence—those who can navigate both interpersonal dynamics and financial models stand out. I pay close attention to how people handle setbacks and whether they take initiative. The best emerging leaders are those who bring energy and clarity even in ambiguity.

What aspect of mentoring do you find most personally rewarding, professionally or philosophically?

What I find most rewarding is watching someone gain confidence and grow into their potential. There’s a unique satisfaction in seeing a former mentee close their first significant deal or lead a successful project. Professionally, it strengthens the organization. Philosophically, it reflects my belief that leadership is not about control, but empowerment. Mentoring is a legacy-building act—it’s how you shape the future of your industry.

Do you still seek mentorship today, and if so, how do you continue learning from those who once guided you?

Absolutely. Although I may no longer have formal mentors, I continue to seek wisdom from trusted colleagues, former advisors, and authors like Ray Dalio, whose writings remain a touchstone in my thinking. I believe mentorship evolves—you move from being taught to exchanging ideas as peers. Lifelong learning is non-negotiable for me, and I continue to study the business, the market, and human behavior.

Throughout his career, Christian Nuehlen has embodied a balanced blend of strategy, mentorship, and international foresight. The founding of Aircraft Finance Germany was not just a business initiative—it was a culmination of years of insight, mentorship, and a clear-eyed approach to building relationships and teams. Christian’s leadership style, shaped by formative mentors and now shared through his teaching and team-building efforts, reflects a philosophy grounded in precision, ethics, and adaptability.

By integrating mentorship at every level of AFG, Christian Nuehlen not only develops future leaders within the aviation finance industry but also reinforces the organization’s cultural integrity. His insights underscore the importance of balancing both technical acumen and human understanding—especially in a sector as complex and relationship-driven as aviation finance.

Thank you to Christian Nuehlen for sharing his experiences and perspectives on leadership and mentorship in the aviation finance industry.

This interview article was created to provide professional insights from Christian Nuehlen, CEO of Aircraft Finance Germany, for informational and leadership development purposes.