Jessica Mah launched her first six-figure company while still in middle school, foreshadowing a career rooted in innovation and entrepreneurial drive. Today, she leads Mahway, a venture creation company focused on building durable businesses in fintech, biotech, AI, and litigation finance. With a team of over 20 seasoned operators, Mahway partners with founders from idea inception through execution, providing hands-on support that goes beyond capital. In this interview, Jessica Mah discusses how venture studios operate, her team’s approach to startup creation, and why she believes deeply in authenticity, strategic restraint, and building with intention.

What is a venture studio, and how does it actually work in practice?

A venture studio is a company that builds other companies. We don’t just invest capital — we develop the original ideas, build prototypes, and embed our operators into each startup to bring it to life. The Mahway team actively helps identify a concept, determine the market, hire the first team members, and sometimes even lead the company in its earliest days.

I see it as starting just 2-3 companies a year, each with deep attention to detail. We don’t run a factory. This isn’t about cranking out ideas quickly — we’re methodical and selective.

How do you decide which ideas to pursue through Mahway?

We start with problems we’re obsessed with. My team and I are constantly scanning markets we’re passionate about, from financial services to biotech. We focus on categories where we have some edge or unique perspective.

When something clicks — when a pain point aligns with our internal excitement and there’s a path to real impact — we dive deeper. From there, we’ll test prototypes, speak with customers, and engage specialists from our operator team. If the traction is there, we build around it.

What’s different about launching a company inside a venture studio compared to the traditional startup route?

The big difference is the level of support. Founders within our venture studio gain access to a built-in team, comprising designers, engineers, product leads, and go-to-market talent. It’s like having a co-founder who brings both resources and experience to the table.

And because our team is embedded, we’re able to move faster and avoid early pitfalls. We’ve seen what works — and what doesn’t — across many industries. That kind of pattern recognition is incredibly valuable.

How many companies can a venture studio realistically focus on each year?

We aim to work with just a few new companies per year. That’s our bandwidth. It’s tempting to launch more, especially when you have a lot of ideas, but quality suffers. We want to give each venture our full attention.

That’s why we say no more than we say yes. Running a venture studio is about restraint. You can’t be everything to everyone.

What are the biggest misconceptions people have about what you do?

People often think I’m more successful than I actually am — in business, at least. I’ve had wins, but I’ve also had a lot of hard lessons. What I’m proudest of is my personal life. I’ve got loyal friends and family who support me unconditionally. That stability gives me the strength to take risks.

In terms of venture studios, I think the misconception is that we’re just investors with fancy names. We don’t sit on the sidelines, but roll up our sleeves. In reality, we’re builders. We’re in the trenches with our companies every day.

How has sitting on multiple boards influenced your view on company-building?

It’s been eye-opening. I get to see how different leaders approach growth, culture, and execution. That exposure has made me more thoughtful. I’m constantly learning from others — and applying those insights back into our work at Mahway.

You’re known for being transparent and bold online. How do you balance authenticity with discretion?

I lean towards extreme authenticity. Sometimes that gets me in trouble, and I’ve learned to be okay with that. I’m more interested in honest conversations than curated image-building.

Lately, I’ve been sharing more about the hard stuff — the setbacks, the personal struggles. We’re all human, and I think authenticity is a superpower.

How do you handle criticism or misinformation online?

I laugh at it. I imagine showing it to my grandkids someday. It’ll make for good stories. You can’t take it all too seriously.

What advice would you give to leaders facing public pressure or media scrutiny?

Keep your head down and build. Don’t get caught up in the noise. The best response is doing the work.

Who inspires you personally and professionally?

Richard Branson. He’s the most authentic person I know in the business world. He’s not afraid to be himself, and he’s had a ton of fun doing things his way.

How do you define personal brand today compared to five years ago?

Today, personal brand is about showing who you really are. Five years ago, I might’ve focused more on achievements or polish. Now, it’s about being real.

What would you want to rewrite in your public narrative?

I’d like to start by saying this: I’m rewriting the rules of venture, building meaningful companies, and having a great time doing it.

How has your experience as the youngest woman in Y Combinator and other early achievements shaped your approach to venture building?

It gave me a head start, for sure — but also a deeper awareness of how much I had to learn. Those early accolades were validating, but they also came with pressure. I’ve since grown into my rhythm. Now, I care less about being first or fastest and more about doing it right.

The venture studio model is a reflection of that. We’re not just starting companies. We’re building them thoughtfully, one by one, with a team that’s embedded and committed.

Where do you see Mahway and the venture studio model heading in the next five years?

I think venture studios will become more common — but only the disciplined ones will last. Our goal is to continue building a small number of high-impact companies each year, while evolving our support for them in terms of capital, talent, and infrastructure.

We’re doubling down on sectors we know well, like fintech and legaltech, and continuing to build the best operator team in the business.

The path ahead isn’t about scale. It’s about depth.

