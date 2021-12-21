Blender.io Review — Best Bitcoin Mixing Service

Blender.io is an innovative mixing service that offers all essential features necessary for anonymizing transactions and also introduces unique technology for privacy enhancement. If you want to know more about this service, read this Blender.io review and give it a try with our stamp of approval.

General Information about Blender.io

The service has been on the market for several years already, and it does not stop in its quest for perfection and increased privacy protection for its users. BitCoin mixers are used for anonymizing bitcoin, which happens through the mixing of the user’s coins with coins of other people. In such a way, all traces leading to a particular wallet are erased, and each user gets back freshly cleaned coins without identifying data.

This Blender mixer offers standard means for erasing any identification data, like coin mixing, and sending them to different addresses in batches. In addition, it relies on proprietary technologies that include a combination of processes and the use of mixing code that tends to keep blockchain analysis services (BAS) at bay. The platform works on regular terms and conditions, without imposing any undue burden on its users but delivers a supreme level of an anonymizing and additional layer of security by the latest tech standards.

The Process

The principle of work is essentially the same, a user uploads the desired amount of coins to clean (with attention to the minimum/maximum sum), sets the delay, if desired, provides addresses for sending the coins back, and hits the button ‘Start’. The rest is undertaken by the system with minimum involvement of anyone else. The service has enough coins at its disposal to complete even the big-volume requests, so you won’t have to wait till a pool of users gets together to start mixing (like in other services).

When the cleaning is over, the carefully cleaned funds are sent back to a user, minus the fee. All data about operations is destroyed right after the end of the operations. So no traces are left.

Special Features of Blender.io

The Blender tumbler service offers both standard and unique features that should make you consider using it as the first stop.

– Madeamaze proprietary technology applied for enhanced privacy protection. This technology combines the classic CoinJoin, link elimination, and implementation of improved mixing code to make tracing your coins impossible.

– Improved mixing code works wonders if you use it diligently. Madeamaze is capable of controlling the CoinJoin process not only when the formation of the pool happens, but when funds are selected for mixing in it. With the help of code, the particular user’s funds are excluded at this stage, so all coins are free of traces and completely anonymous when sent to this user.

– Scoring model. It is the same model used in BAS, so the initially de-anonymizing tool is used to circumvent the systems it was designed to help. As a result, the returned segments of coins are so small that it’s impossible to track them down.

– Delays of operations. You can enter short or long delays of operations and increase the level of privacy.

– Several addresses for coins return. You can ask to return your money to a single address or provide several addresses and have the sum split into several smaller portions.

– Small donations made by mistake are not taken for good as ‘donations,’ you can resolve the issue with the team through email.

Prices and Fees

This Blender review would be incomplete if we did not mention the fees. Fees are flexible and quite reasonable, from 0.6% to 2.5% for every operation, and 0.0003 BTC is the fee for each address you provide. So if you want to save some money, use one address. If you prefer greater anonymity, send to different addresses but pay the fee for each.

Reviews and Ratings

Judging by the testimonies of users and positive scoring in the media, Blender.io hit the spot with people who want some privacy for their crypto-funds. Users regularly rate their experience with this service from 5 to 4.5 stars minimum, which is a very good rating.

Popular tech-reviewing media also praise the service for its serious approach to anonymity and quest for new solutions that will keep up with de-anonymizing technologies. The media cite the reviews or users and their own experience to evaluate the service and recommend it as a trusted bitcoin mixer.

Final Words