Bet B2B – IT for Business

Revolutionary times have come in the field of technology. This is due to high expectations from the metaverse and artificial intelligence, an incredible increase in demand from digital products, as well as changes in business models by market leaders.

IT is part of a successful product, direction and case in any business, regardless of the industry. In the 21st century, the global economy and IT are inextricably linked. Therefore Bet B2B industry solutions are highly valued in the market.

Bet-b2b.com is a company specializing in the development and provision of innovative IT solutions for creating betting companies and online casinos from scratch.

Statistics: According to a study published by the Gambling Commission, in 2020, smartphones and tablets were the most common way to access online gambling entertainment. Especially a large percentage of gamblers among young people. The so-called “gadgetization” is a target characteristic in the development of gambling industry products.

According to the European Gambling Edition by EGBA, the annual gross online gambling revenue in Europe in 2021 was 36.4 billion euros (41.7% of total gambling). This is 19% more than in 2020. The growth trend has not changed. Therefore, it is expected that every year the online gambling market will expand.

According to the data The Business Research Company the size of the global online gambling market will grow from $81.08 billion in 2022 to $88.65 billion in 2023, with an annual growth rate of CAGR of 9.3%. In 2027, the global online gambling market will grow to $125.6 billion (with a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%).

In terms of economic benefits at the level of national economies, the gambling industry has a great influence. In order for this benefit to be stable, it is important to develop open, transparent, and most understandable uniform rules for all market participants. By introducing innovative solutions and modern technologies, as well as legislative norms, it is possible to promote the development of the industry.

Bet-b2b.com has been successfully providing its services in the field of business development in the gambling industry for over 12 years. The company specializes in providing effective and innovative solutions for bookmakers and online casinos.

The company’s clients are already market leaders today and receive awards from various organizations. For example, the Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation awards at The SBC Awards. Obviously, this indicates the high quality of services provided by Bet B2B.

“Our professional activity is not limited to providing finished products or tools that show excellent results and are in demand. We invest in the industry, develop and improve our products, improving the gambling and betting market. By introducing innovative solutions, Bet B2B has more opportunities for qualitative changes compared to local casinos or self-written sites.” BetB2B commented .

Bet-b2b com – Solutions review

To meet the needs of customers who want to run their own online casino or bookmaker, it is necessary to create a high-quality website with a simple and intuitive interface and a large selection of various entertainment options. It is important to offer high quality products and services in order to have a competitive edge in the market. Bet-b2b com is a platform that helps create gaming platforms for other companies. The BetB2B API of the bookmaker can be integrated into a ready-made platform, and the design can be 100% customized, guided by the needs of the customer.

Bet B2B offers the following solutions:

Sportsbook API is an iFrame solution that allows you to integrate more than 182 sports on the site and place bets on them.

Retail Solution – ready-made solutions from Bet B2B for bet shops.

Turnkey Solution is a comprehensive all-in-one solution that provides a wide range of content for online casinos and betting shops. It includes all the necessary components that may be required to launch and effectively manage an online business in the gambling industry.

“Our Bet B2B company is focused on providing quality services to the gambling and betting industry, and not on quick tasks. We strive to help companies from these industries to take a leading position in the market. Therefore, our specialists do their best to create effective solutions with the elimination of all possible errors that may arise in the process of working on a project.

When a team of representatives from another company contacts us for services and gets access to a ready-made platform that has been developed with every detail in mind, this allows them to avoid mistakes and use the experience of our specialists. We provide customers with ready-made solutions that have already passed all the necessary checks and tests, which guarantees a high level of quality.“- said the representative of BetB2B.

Bet-b2b.com: IT services for gambling industry companies

The company offers access to high-quality IT services that ensure the rapid creation of an online business in the gambling industry:

Affiliate program is a complete tool that helps to create a unique affiliate network. With it, you can set up and manage the network, receive reports and statistics, and also regulate the size of the commission. Agent scheme is a service with a large number of levels and flexible settings for the commission amount. Available in multiple languages. Back-office. With this tool, you can track financial flows in real time during user activity. In addition, there is an option to delegate rights to create various profiles for employees and edit them. This is very convenient for those who want to give access to platform management to several employees so that they can work with data and make changes in accordance with their tasks. CRM Bet B2B is a unique system that allows customers to analyze the activity of visitors to their betting or online casino platform. With it, you can easily set up communication with players, manage alerts and notifications, as well as segment players and get information about each gambler and statistics. CMS Bet B2B is a tool for organizing content on the portal or for creating a landing page for advertising – banners, information about the rules, promotions, and other important elements.

These tools will help bring the gambling and betting business to a new level, but there is a very important nuance – these services are not provided separately from the platform.

bet-b2b.com platform

Turnkey Solution is a solution for large-scale gambling and betting projects.

Such a solution for gambling and betting resources is available only to those companies that have a license, legal and payment infrastructure. Bet B2B Turnkey Solution includes:

Technical support – 2-line support.

CMS.

CRM.

Sportsbook.

Toto.

Virtual Sports.

Live casino.

Slots.

Back office.

Access to games from over 100 top providers and own games.

Payment solutions for bet-platform – more than 250 secure payment methods.