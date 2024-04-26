Gambling addiction, also known as pathological gambling or compulsive gambling, is defined as the uncontrolled urge to keep gambling despite the negative consequences it causes. An estimated 10 million Americans struggle with gambling addiction at Casino Brango, which can lead to financial ruin, damaged relationships, criminal behavior, and major mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Recent studies have established a strong link between problem gambling and various mental health disorders. People dealing with gambling addiction are at a heightened risk for mood disorders, anxiety issues, personality disorders, and substance abuse problems. This dangerous spiral between gambling and mental illness tends to reinforce itself. Pre-existing mental health problems increase one’s vulnerability to developing a gambling addiction, while the stress of gambling loss and debt often triggers or exacerbates psychiatric symptoms.

The Vicious Cycle of Gambling Addiction and Mental Illness

The relationship between gambling addiction and mental health problems is complex and multidirectional. The two feed into each other, creating a vicious and destructive cycle that becomes very difficult to break out of.

On one hand, people with certain mental disorders may use gambling as a way to self-medicate and cope with their symptoms. For example, those suffering from depression and anxiety may gamble to distract themselves from painful emotions and unpleasant thoughts.

On the other hand, the stress, shame, and financial consequences caused by excessive gambling can trigger the onset or worsening of mental health conditions like major depression, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal tendencies.

Mood Disorders

Mood disorders like clinical depression and bipolar disorder have a particularly strong association with problem gambling.

Research shows that people struggling with severe mood swings or prolonged depressive episodes are more likely to develop gambling addiction. In one study, around 50% of disordered gamblers were found to have a history of depression.

The crushing financial losses and erosion of self-esteem caused by compulsive gambling can plunge vulnerable individuals into the depths of despair. Up to 20% of pathological gamblers attempt suicide, making this addiction one of the biggest risk factors for suicide.

Anxiety Disorders

Anxiety issues are also widespread among those with gambling problems. A study of nearly 400 disordered gamblers in Las Vegas found that over half met the criteria for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), while 42% struggled with co-occurring GAD and major depression.

People with anxiety disorders may gamble to calm their nerves in the short run. But ultimately, the activity ends up heightening anxiety exponentially as gambling losses and debt pile up. This creates a destructive feedback loop where anxiety fuels more gambling and more gambling worsens anxiety.

Substance Abuse

There is a great deal of overlap between gambling addiction and substance use disorders. Problem gamblers are up to 10 times more likely to abuse alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs compared to the general population.

Those struggling with both gambling and substance abuse tend to have more severe addictions and psychiatric symptoms. They are also at a heightened risk for suicide attempts, legal problems, and bankruptcy.

Abusing substances like alcohol can increase one’s propensity for risk-taking and impaired judgement, which can lead to excessive gambling losses. On the other hand, some gamblers may use drugs or alcohol to deal with the emotional and financial consequences of their gambling addiction.

Personality Disorders

Certain personality disorders like narcissistic, borderline and antisocial personality disorders have also been linked with a greater tendency for disordered gambling. These conditions are marked by extreme impulsivity, recklessness, illegal behavior, unstable relationships and often co-occur with substance abuse issues.

People with personality disorders may be drawn to gambling due to their need for excitement, proneness to boredom, lack of inhibition and callous disregard for the consequences. Their gambling addiction tends to be more severe and resistant to treatment compared to those without personality disorders.

Treating Co-Occurring Disorders Together

When gambling addiction occurs alongside other psychiatric conditions, it is vital to treat both simultaneously using an integrated approach. Seeing separate mental health and addiction professionals is less effective than having one therapist address both issues concurrently.

Cognitive behavioral therapy helps modify unhealthy thought patterns around gambling by building coping skills. Support groups like Gamblers Anonymous provide community and peer support. Medications may help stabilize mood disorders during the recovery process.

Getting proper treatment can help break free of the vicious cycle between gambling, substance abuse and mental health struggles. Rehab programs aim to identify and resolve the underlying issues driving addictive behaviors.

Quick Facts

50% of disordered gamblers have a history of depression 20% of pathological gamblers attempt suicide 10x higher rates of substance abuse among problem gamblers

