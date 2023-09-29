Best Unusual Options Activity Scanner 2023

Photo by @pressfoto on Freepik.com

Venturing into the realm of options trading? You might know that unusual options activity can be a noteworthy indicator of potential market shifts. These unexpected spikes in trading volume may foreshadow significant stock price movements.

Within this article, we’ll navigate through top-tier platforms designed to alert you about such pivotal events. Whether you’re trading alone or as part of an institution, you’ll find various tools that cater to your needs.

This guide aims to shed light on the features, costs, and advantages of these platforms to assist you in selecting an ideal match for your trading objectives.

1. InsiderFinance

Are you thinking of keeping an eye on what the big market players are doing? InsiderFinance might be a platform to consider. What’s its main draw? Well, it puts the spotlight on what institutional investors are up to. You can see the sizable options contracts they’re dealing with in real time.

This is good for you if you want to follow what these big players are doing in real time. It’s built for institutional traders and folks like you who might be trading on your own.

The setup of the platform is easy to get. Financial charts help you get a complete picture of how things are going. Another thing you get is “breakout signals.” What are those? Simply put, they point you to options that might make you more money. They update you daily, so you’re not left in the dark.

But it’s not a passive tool. No, it’s for active trading. That means you can use the platform to break down all those charts and numbers traders look at. If you’re serious about trading options, it tries to give you everything you need in one place.

2. Market Rebellion

Maybe you’re more of a learner? Market Rebellion tries to be a school and a trading tool simultaneously. Not only does the platform track options trading alert service, but it also furnishes its users with insights into viable trading strategies.

This could be a good fit if you’re out to gain trading skills while you do actual trading. And just like InsiderFinance, it gives you real-time data to make fast decisions.

You can keep a tab on the stocks or options you’re keen on. The platform lets you do that. And if you like digging deep into market trends, it has charts and tools for that.

Market Rebellion zooms in on how many options are being traded. Knowing that can hint at where things might go in the market.

Whether you’re just starting or have been trading for a while, Market Rebellion aims to offer something for you. It blends real-time numbers with lessons on trading. It tries to be a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to trade.

3. Market Chameleon

Do you relish in-depth analytics? Market Chameleon might just be the platform for you. It goes above and beyond basic unusual options activity tracking by providing extra features like dark pool prints and technical indicators.

These additional elements give you valuable perspectives on market-makers, thus sharpening your trading strategies. The platform updates its database on options volume and potential trades daily, ensuring you are always well-informed.

Market Chameleon is particularly suitable if you like to take a meticulous approach before finalizing any trading decisions.

4. Unusual Whales

Unusual Whales excels in both for traders seeking real-time data and timely alerts. It stands as a reliable platform, especially when you require immediate updates on options prop trading firm and other market movements.

The platform’s custom alerts guarantee that you’re instantaneously notified of any unusual options activity. It zeroes in on specific trading days to offer insights into short-term market behaviors.

With a rich amalgamation of real-time data, options flow, and exit signals, Unusual Whales offers a well-rounded overview of market conditions, catering to traders who thrive on immediacy.

5. Cheddar Flow

Cheddar Flow could be your go-to platform if a simple, straightforward user experience resonates with you. With an uncomplicated interface, Cheddar Flow provides real-time data for swift trading decisions.

The platform focuses largely on options trades, making it ideal for retail investors. Various charting tools are incorporated into the platform, allowing quick technical analysis. Thus, you can make well-informed decisions without toggling between tabs or platforms.

6. OptionStrat

For those who enjoy performing their technical analysis, OptionStrat offers a blend of interactive charting and specific technical criteria. You can create custom watchlists, tracking certain options or stocks in real time.

One of the standout features is its stock screeners, which provide a targeted approach to identifying promising trades. You can filter options based on your personalized criteria, making this platform a solid choice for active traders.

So, OptionStrat is built for individuals who wish to have a hands-on approach to trading.

Conclusion

This guide offers a panorama of options tracking platforms, each with unique offerings in features, costs, or benefits.

Whether you prioritize real-time alerts, educational resources, or specialized features like stock research websites, the outlined platforms cater to a broad spectrum of trading styles and needs.

However, always remember that options trading involves substantial risk, and it’s crucial to carry out your due diligence before making any trading decisions.

