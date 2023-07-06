Tether, or USDT, has its value pegged to the US dollar, which keeps its price relatively stable, unlike Bitcoin. In this article, we’ll show you 10 of the best Tether casinos, offering a variety of USDT games and wonderful features. We’ll also share pointers on how to choose a casino USDT by reviewing our selection criteria.

Best USDT casino

Name Welcome Bonus Benefits Bets.io Up to 1BTC + Free spins with CODE: BETSFTD Quick withdrawals and deposits

Over 10,000+ games Full-time support Bitstarz.com 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins (20 on sign up) VIP Startz club

Supports other currencies

Modern and intuitive

Many game titles BC.game Up to $20,000 Generous sign-up bonuses

Fun and interactive website

24/7 Live support

Works with many crypto coins Vave 100% Cashback up to 1BTC Quality games and providers

Generous welcome bonuses

Good support for cryptos

Sports and casino betting Rocketpot 100% deposit match up to $10,000 Cashback of 10% of all bets

Easily accessible live support

Exciting weekly tournaments 7Bit 100% Bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC + 100 Free Spins Provably games

Supports many cryptos and currencies

Tournaments with huge prize pools Bitcasino.io 20% cashback up to 10,000 USDT Tailored welcome bonus for casino USDT players

Good support for most cryptos

Intuitive and time-saving website

Lots of live dealer and game show titles LTC Weekly free USDT and free spins Instant withdrawals

Huge assortment of crypto games

Anonymous accounts

No KYC casino Empire.io Up to 1 BTC Good range of live games

24/7 live chat support

Intuitive and easy-to-use platform Stake Exclusive 5% rakeback bonus by entering the bonus code: MIKBONUS Casino and live sports with free streams

High-quality games from top providers

Lots of ways to deposit

Weekly tournaments with attractive prize pools

Advantages of Tether Casinos

While cryptocurrencies offer better security, convenience, and less oversight than traditional currencies, players often lose their winnings due to price swings. This doesn’t happen with Tether because it’s stable. Additionally, the top Tether casino sites offer more benefits. Here are some of them:

High Privacy & Security

Tether betting sites provide high privacy, anonymity, and security for online gamblers. Some even use blockchain technology to ensure fair and transparent transactions. They are similarly strict about protecting personal data and funds from hackers and misuse.

Fast transactions

One of the benefits of playing at Tether casino sites is the speed of transactions. Unlike other payment methods, including certain cryptocurrencies, that may take hours or days to process, Tether transactions are usually completed within minutes. This affords you the chance to enjoy your favorite Tether casino games without long confirmation times and high gas fees.

Minimal fees

Online gamblers looking to save money on fees find Tether casinos quite attractive. Unlike Ethereum and Bitcoin, Tether has minimal transaction costs and works across different blockchains, taking advantage of different network conditions. Saving on fees means extra funds for added spins and bets.

Low minimum deposit

As Tether is pegged to the USD dollar, the deposits are comparable to cash deposits. At some establishments, you can get started with a minimum deposit of just $5 or $10, as you normally would when making cash deposits.

No Technical Expertise Required

To understand how Tether works and its current value, you don’t need any special or technical knowledge. One tether is always worth one dollar, regardless of the fluctuations in the crypto market. It’s also backed by reserves of real dollars that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies at any time.

Disadvantages of Tether Casinos

While Tether casinos offer many advantages over other crypto casinos, there are some slight disadvantages. Here are some potential drawbacks and how they could weigh into your decision about which Tether online casino to choose:

Not accepted at all casinos

Not all cryptocurrencies are equally supported. Bitcoin and Ethereum are, without a doubt, the most widely accepted cryptocurrencies among online casinos, while Tether tends to be less popular and available. Gamblers with a preference for Tether gambling sites may end up with fewer choices and opportunities than those playing with Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Lack of focus on Tether

Tether is not the center of attention among the best USDT casinos that also support other popular cryptos like BTC. It translates to fewer bonuses and features tailored to Tether players. That said, you can still enjoy other benefits afforded to other cryptos.

Not accessible in all countries

The top Tether casinos may limit their availability to certain regions due to safety considerations and licensing requirements. Therefore, before joining a Tether casino, check if they accept Tether players from your country. If there is little to no support, try a no-KYC crypto casino that only asks for your email.

Best Tether Casinos 2023

Bets.io is a leading Tether crypto site that promises a great gambling experience for crypto fans. You can choose from seven different coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin for deposits and withdrawals.

The minimum deposit is only 5 USDT, and you don’t need to verify your identity or payment method to sign up. However, you may be asked to provide documents if you request a large withdrawal.

You can also benefit from the cashback system that gives you up to 20% of your deposits back as bonus funds. For example, if you deposit and lose 20 USDT or more in a day, you will get 10% to 20% of that amount back in your bonus balance.

There are over 3,000 games of different types and themes, from slots and table games to live casino and sports gambling.

Bets.io is licensed by Curaçao and follows the highest standards of security and fairness. The friendly and professional support team is available 24/7/365 to help you with any questions or issues.

Highlights:

Lightning-speed withdrawals and deposits in real currencies and crypto

More than 10,000+ games

24/7 Live Support

Good range of bonuses and promotions

As one of the earliest entrants in the crypto gaming niche, BitStarz offers players the option to use various cryptos in addition to other real-world currencies. Players can get started with a minimum deposit of $20.

There is a generous welcome tether casino bonus of up to $500, or 5 BTC, plus 180 free spins applied on the first four deposits. The Tether casino bonuses have a 40x wagering requirement.

There are more rewards for loyal customers, such as level-up rewards, tournaments, mystery prizes, and a VIP club. The VIP club offers exclusive benefits like more favorable bonuses, a dedicated VIP manager, fast cashouts, and first access to new games.

The cashout time is very fast—only 10 minutes on average—as most withdrawals are processed instantly. BitStarz is a safe choice for USDT online casino enthusiasts as it has a license from Curaçao and adheres to the highest ethics of conduct.

Highlights:

There are lots of perks in the VIP Startz club

Options to use cryptos and currencies

Intuitive and modern gambling site

Expansive game library with BitStarz original games

If you’re looking for an online casino website with generous bonuses, exciting promotions, and a wide range of game titles, you may want to check out BC.Game.

The casino site rewards new players with up to $20,000 in sign-up bonuses. You get up to a 180% match on your first deposit, a 240% bonus on the second deposit, a 300% bonus on the third deposit, and a 360% deposit bonus on the fourth deposit.

You can also participate in casino battles, drops & wins, and other events to win more prizes. BC.Game offers casino and live sports betting options, and you can even see recent big wins from their homepage.

You can also choose from many supported cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Cardona, Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana, Polygon, Fantom, and more.

The casino actively promotes responsible gambling and maintains affiliations with BeGambleAware.org, GameCare, and Responsible Gambling. The casino is operated by BlockDance B.V., a registered company in Curaçao.

Highlights:

Generous deposit bonuses

Fun and interactive website

24/7 Live support

Support for a wide range of cryptos

No mention of specific promotions for USDT players

Founded in 2022, Vave combines modern technology and revolutionary solutions to deliver the best online casino games and services. Vave supports seven cryptocurrencies for payments, including Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, and Tether.

Now, you’ll enjoy casino games and sports betting all in one place. You can also benefit from generous bonuses, such as the Welcome Cashback Bonus of up to 100% for 1 BTC. But you’ll need to deposit at least 20 USDT to get started with the offer.

Plus, you can join the Casino VIP program and the Sports VIP program for more rewards and perks. This Tether sports gambling site is legitimate and has a Curaçao license.

Highlights:

Wide range of games and providers

A generous welcome bonus of up to 1BTC

Good support for various cryptocurrencies

Sports and casino betting

Rocketpot has built up its reputation as one of the top Bitcoin casinos. But you can also play with other cryptocurrencies like ETH, LTC, or USDT.

The welcome bonus is quite generous. You will double your first deposit and receive 10% cashback on all your wagers.

Bonuses don’t just end after you sign up. The more you play, the more points you earn, and the higher your level becomes. You can play with chests that contain guaranteed prizes, and the higher your level, the more you can win. For example, at level 500, you can win up to 20 BTC in a chest!

What titles can you access at Rocketpot? There are over 3000 virtual slot machines and 300 table games, including live casino options from top providers like OneTouch, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, and more. You can easily contact customer support via live chat on this Tether casino site.

Highlights

Level-up program where customers earn points

Cashback of 10% of all bets

Well-paying weekly tournaments

Mainly focuses on Bitcoin players

7bitcasino is a popular and trusted online crypto casino that has been operating since 2014, attracting players from over 250 countries. You can enjoy a variety of Provably Fair games with a guarantee of fairness from top-notch software providers, such as BGaming.

Licensed by Curacao, 7Bit accepts deposits in USDT and other popular cryptos such as LTC, ETH, DOG, BCH, USDT, XRP, TRX, ADA, VND, and BNB. The minimum deposit for USDT is 10 USDT.

New players will benefit from a generous bonus program that gives you extra cash on your deposits, increasing your playtime and chances to win. However, be aware that the bonus funds have to be wagered 40X or 45X times before you can withdraw them.

You can join 7Bit casino by creating an account with your email, and experience the thrill of Tether gambling online with guaranteed fairness!

Highlights:

Provably fair games to ensure game fairness

Supports a wide range of cryptos and currencies

Plenty of tournaments with huge prize pools

Promotes responsible gambling

Bitcasino.io bills itself as one of the first licensed crypto casinos in the world. The Curaçao e-gambling commission is in charge of Bitcasino.io’s regulation.

The casino also supports deposits and withdrawals in other cryptocurrencies, such as USDT, ETH, and DOGE. The minimum deposit for USDT players is 10 USDT. But note that the casino maintains the discretion to cap withdrawals on large wins at 50 Bitcoins or equivalent amounts every week.

The game library is expansive, featuring a wide range of games, including progressive jackpot slots, table games, and live casino games. Some of the highlights are Mega Moolah, Moon Princess, and Live Roulette.

New players can benefit from a 20% cashback bonus up to 10,000 USDT, as well as a Loyalty Club that rewards every bet with real money. The casino also has a VIP club for high rollers with exclusive perks and faster online casino transactions.

Highlights:

Tailored welcome bonus for USDT players

Wide support for other cryptos

An intuitive website with a time-saving search feature

Good selection of live dealer games and game shows

LTC Casino got its start after a team of experienced casino players banded together to create the best crypto casino. The founding team has stated that they know what players want and need and have gone to great lengths to deliver it.

The first thing they have delivered is anonymity and better security. LTC Casino is a no-KYC casino that only requires an email address to sign up. You can play with any of the popular cryptocurrencies, such as LTC, BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and USDT. The minimum deposit limit is low—only 5 USDT.

Another area in which the team has delivered is game variety. You can enjoy games from top providers like Pragmatic, Evolution, Habanero, Bgaming, and more. They have added a bit of excitement with crypto jackpots.

So, overall, it’s a great choice for anyone who values anonymity and all the features that lead to an exciting gambling experience.

Highlights:

Instantly processed withdrawals

Huge assortment of crypto gambling games

Create a casino account anonymously with only an email address

Leading no-KYC casino

Launched in February 2022, Empire.io is another new and exciting crypto casino that you might want to check out. The online gambling platform offers a generous welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC for new players.

You can also enjoy the benefits of the loyalty program, which rewards you with points for every wager you make. As you climb up the seven levels from Beginner to Hero, you will unlock milestone rewards, points multipliers, cashbacks, free spins, and real money rewards with no wagering requirements.

You can play with various cryptocurrencies at Empire.io, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, TRON, Tether, DOGE, and Cardano.

Echo Entertainment N.V., which owns and runs Empire.io, has received a license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and is subject to its oversight to ensure that it upholds high standards of safety and fairness.

Highlights:

Extensive game library with over 5000 titles

24/7 live chat support

Intuitive and easy-to-use platform

Adequate selection of live dealer games

Stake Casino was established in 2017 by Medium Rare N.V., a company registered in Curaçao. It offers a variety of casino and sports betting options, with free live streaming of major events across major sports.

The casino accepts Tether in addition to 17 different cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and TRON. It also supports other payment methods, such as Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Plus, there are no minimum or maximum deposit limits.

There is a large selection of games and promotions, including Daily Races, Weekly Giveaways, Multiplier races, and special events like the Chaos Collector and Level Up. You can see current winners and their respective payouts in Tether and other currencies from the homepage.

Highlights:

Offers casino and live sports betting with free streams

More ways to deposit in addition to crypto

Leading supporter of sporting initiatives and teams

Plenty of weekly tournaments with attractive prize pools

How We Rank USDT Casinos

So, how do we select, evaluate, and rank reputable USDT casinos on our list? Well, we use a systematic approach incorporating several criteria, such as fairness, design, game variety, bonuses, and usability. Here is a brief overview of what goes into the evaluation:

Trust and Fairness

To evaluate the trust and fairness of tether casino sites, we use several criteria. First, we look for randomness in the outcomes of the games, which ensures that the results are not predictable or biased.

Second, we look for Provably fair games, which allow players to verify the fairness of each game round using cryptographic methods. Third, we check if the casino has been cited for cases of game manipulation or fraud by any reputable authority.

Fourth, we look into whether independent third-party organizations regularly audit the games. In combination, these factors give us a more consistent approach to determining the reliability and integrity of the best Tether casino sites.

Design and Usability

We check to see if the USDT casinos have a captivating design and a high usability score. Good design creates a positive impression, conveys trustworthiness, and enhances the gaming experience. As you’ll spend considerable time using the website, a high usability score can ensure smooth navigation, fast loading, and user satisfaction.

Bonuses and Promotions

The best tether casino bonuses are important for players, as they can boost their bankroll and increase their chances of winning. We don’t just look at the welcome bonuses but also the ongoing bonuses that reward loyal patrons at a particular casino. Additionally, we pay attention to the required wagering times before bonus winnings can qualify for withdrawals.

Games and Software

One of the criteria we use to evaluate the best Tether casinos is the games and software they provide. It is an important factor because it determines the quality and diversity of the gaming experience for the players.

We look for USDT gambling sites that offer a wide range of games, such as USDT slots game, table games, live dealer games, and more. We also check if the games are from reputable and reliable gaming studios, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and others. These studios are known for creating fair, secure, and engaging games that meet high standards of quality and innovation.

How To Deposit at Tether Casinos

If you want to play the most popular casino games at a Tether online casino, you need to follow some steps that may be a bit different from using other payment methods like credit cards. Here is what you need to do:

Choose a trustworthy and licensed Tether casino with games and bonuses you like. See some of our top picks for the best Tether casinos on this page, where we have evaluated and ranked them based on various factors. Sign up and verify your identity with your ID if requested. At some no-KYC casinos, you can get started without providing personal details and documents. Go to the payment or banking tab and set Tether as your preferred deposit option. You will receive a QR code or an address to copy or scan with your Tether wallet app. Open your wallet and send the amount of USDT to deposit to the casino’s address. Check the address and confirm the transaction, as you can’t reverse it. Wait for the transaction to be confirmed by the blockchain network. It may take a few minutes, with confirmation speed varying based on the network traffic and the fee you’ve elected to pay. Your funds will reflect in your casino balance after the transaction goes through. You’re not set to play casino games and make sports bets with Tether.

How To Withdraw at Tether Casinos

Accessing your earnings is quite easy at most top Tether casinos. You can easily withdraw them using any of the available methods. Here is the process you need to follow to transfer money from your betting account to your crypto wallet:

Go to your wallet balance and choose Withdraw Select the balance you want to withdraw Enter the address where you want to send the USDT coins. Specify the amount you want to withdraw and confirm the transaction.

Tether Types

Tether is a stablecoin that seeks to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US dollar. It can be issued on different blockchains, each with its own benefits. For example, some blockchains offer faster transactions, lower fees, or more security than others. Tether tokens can also be transferred across blockchains using bridges or swaps.

Here is a brief summary of how Tether works on some of the major blockchain platforms:

USDT-ERC20

On Ethereum, Tether utilizes the ERC-20 standard, which is widely adopted and supported by dapp projects. Ethereum also enables complex smart contracts and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. However, Ethereum is notorious for high fees and network congestion.

USDT-EOS

Tether tokens on EOS run on the EOSIO token standard. It permits nearly instant transfers without fees. EOS has native support for smart contracts and dapps requiring high scalability and performance. However, EOS has suffered criticism for having a poor governance model and excessive centralization.

USDT-TRON

Tron’s TRC-20 standard, which hosts USDT-TRON, is compatible with Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard, ensuring support for a wide range of wallets, dapps, and blockchain platforms. The transactions on the network are fast, free, and highly scalable. However, Tron has been accused of lacking originality, suppressing expression, and limiting control and participation.

USDT-Algorand

The ASA (Algorand Standard Asset) protocol allows for highly scalable and secure transactions, making it easy to transfer and store your USDT tokens that are still pegged on a 1 to 1 ratio with the US dollar. Algorand further supports smart contracts and atomic transfers, which allow for a group of dependent transfers to be executed together.

Tether Vs Bitcoin

One of the main reasons why casino players are preferring to gamble with Tether vs Bitcoin is the volatility of the latter. Bitcoin is known for its frequent and drastic price fluctuations, which can erode the value of the player’s bankroll.

For example, in 2022, Bitcoin lost more than 60% of its value, wiping out billions of dollars from the crypto market. To address this issue, stablecoins were introduced as a type of cryptocurrency that aims to maintain a stable value relative to a fiat currency or a commodity.

Tether is one of the most popular stablecoins, as it claims to be backed by US dollars at a 1:1 ratio. This means that Tether should not experience the same volatility as Bitcoin, and thus provide a more reliable and predictable gambling experience.

However, Tether is not without risk. It depends on the trustworthiness and solvency of Tether Limited, the company that issues and redeems Tether tokens. If Tether Limited fails to maintain adequate cash reserves or faces legal or regulatory challenges, Tether’s peg to the US dollar could break, resulting in significant losses for its holders.

Casino Games You Can Play With Tether

You can access the same titles you’d access playing with other currencies at the leading online casinos. What’s more, many of these new casino variants offer exclusive titles. Here is what you can expect:

Tether Poker

It’s a card game where players compete against each other using USDT as their currency. The game involves skill and luck, as players try to form the best five-card hand from their own cards and shared cards on the table. You can make poker more exciting by playing against other live players. Just look for casinos with video poker games.

Tether Baccarat

During the game, players bet on the outcome of two hands, the player and the banker. The goal is to get as close as possible to 9 points with two or three cards. USDT players can enjoy different variants of this game at most Tether casinos.

Tether Blackjack

The goal is to beat the dealer by getting a higher total when all the cards are added without going over 21. USDT players can choose from different versions of this game, such as classic, European, or live dealer blackjack games, at several tether casinos.

Tether Slots

Like their machine counterparts, virtual slots involve spinning the reels with symbols on them and hoping to land winning combinations. Tether online casinos provide a huge assortment of slot games, from classic fruit machines to modern video slots with bonus features and jackpots.

Tether Roulette

Set on a table with a spinning wheel and numbered pockets, Roulette involves trying to predict whether the ball will land in a specific pocket based on the number or color. USDT players will access different types of roulette at our reviewed tether casino websites, such as American, European, or French roulette.

Conclusion About USDT Casinos 2023

In conclusion, USDT casinos are a great choice for online gambling in 2023. All our topic picks offer great USDT casino bonuses, have secure platforms, and have been operating for a while. They also have dozens of customers and support a wide range of other cryptos besides USDT. So, you can always know you’re getting a good deal with amazing gameplay.

FAQs USDT Casinos 2023

Is Tether Gambling Legal?

In contrast to countries with stringent regulations on traditional online casinos, gambling with cryptos is unrestricted. Play your favorite games with Tether and win big! Rest easy knowing that Tether casinos are proven, safe, and licensed in their jurisdiction, upholding the highest security and fairness standards.

Are Tether Casinos Safe?

While some new and unlicensed Tether online casinos may pose a risk, the majority are trustworthy and secure. We have carefully evaluated the USDT casinos mentioned above and found a strong record of player protection and secure transactions. Plus, Tether is a reliable currency for enjoying games at your preferred casino.

How Do You Choose the Best Tether Casino?

To find the right Tether casino, you should check the following criteria:

Make sure they have a valid license from a reputable authority

See if they offer round-the-clock live chat support for any issues

Check if they have sports betting options if you enjoy that

Compare their payment and withdrawal methods and fees

