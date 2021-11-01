Best Testosterone Booster Supplements for Males Over 50

Testosterone is one of the most important and powerful hormone in both men and women. It has the strong ability to control over the sexual drive, regulation of sperm production, promotion of muscle mass, and raise in energy. It has even influence on human behavior, which includes anger, aggression, and competitiveness. As you age, the level of testosterone hormones in your body gradually reduces, which can lead to various changes in your body and mood. Though, the decreasing of T-levels is a natural part of aging, but still its concerning. Click Here to Buy Best Testosterone Booster for Men

The normal or healthy level of testosterone in the bloodstream varies widely depending on different body functions including thyroid function, protein status, and other factors. As per the guidelines from the American Urological Association, a normal man should have a testosterone level of at least 30 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL). A man having testosterone level below than that should be diagnosed with low testosterone.

The testosterone levels reach their peak around the age of 18 or 19, before declining throughout the remainder of adulthood in later ages. During adolescence and early adulthood testosterone levels are at their highest range. In young boys, the first signs of testosterone, or androgens, in the body are apparent during the period of puberty with their change in voice, broadening in shoulders, and their masculine facial structure. As men get older and crosses the age of 30+, their testosterone levels may decline about 1 percent per year. Males over the age of 50 face the issues related to low testosterone levels commonly.

If you are one of them, you need to read this detailed article to know more about how to beat the challenges of low testosterone levels in male over 50.

What is Testosterone?

Testosterone is the main and important male hormone and its optimal levels really matter for the overall wellness of men. This is because, it is responsible for optimal heart health, development of bones, beard and body hair, metabolic rates, fat distribution in the body, muscle mass and strength, sexual desire (libido), and even sperm production.

From the age of 25 to 30 years, a man’s testosterone levels naturally begin to decline. This decrease in T-levels usually linked with different health issues and other problems that may include obesity and increase risk of heart diseases. Healthy testosterone levels are an integral part of men’s health and therefore can be catered and noticed seriously. Everyone should take the possible necessary lifestyle steps to optimize testosterone levels in the body to improve their health and body at the same time.

What Happens to Testosterone levels when the male reaches 50?

As discussed earlier, testosterone is an integral hormone and is responsible for different health and development factors in the body that includes your sexual drive as well. Testosterone production begins to slow down once men go over the age of 40 years, and once you are over 50, the levels of testosterone become significantly lower and you may notice that you no longer have the same energy you had when you were younger. Also, it will be harder for you to maintain your muscle mass and you may become overweight as well. This is because of the feeling of being more tired, and more moody. Besides this, you may also experience a little or no sex drive or notice erectile dysfunction. If you are at the age of 50 and already start noticing these changes, it is alarming sign of low testosterone levels.

Testosterone is a major sex hormone in men and it affects different body functions that includes:

Sperm production

Muscle strength and size

Deepening voice during puberty

Development of penis and testes

Sex drive

Bone growth and strength

Growth of facial, body, and pubic hair in puberty.

May play a key role in hair loss later in adulthood

Levels of testosterone vary from time to time, and it is difficult to calculate the ideal level. However, it is important to know about its role, as its reduction with age can cause problems. Testosterone decline with age gradually, i.e, the level decreases 1% to 2% per year. More than 33% of men over 45 may have lower than normal testosterone levels.

Testosterone may play other important roles that we don’t know about yet. Your ideal level of testosterone is difficult to calculate. Levels can vary over time and even over a single day. You will notice different changes in your body that can be sign of low T-levels. These may include depression, irritability, increase breast size, loss of muscle mass, low libido, loss of body hair, and hot flashes etc.

Causes of low testosterone at 50

The decline in testosterone is common at the age of 50. However, some men experience this decline way before than that. In some cases, men face the challenges of low testosterone even at the age of 30s during this covid season. There are many factors and causes that are responsible of this decrease in T-levels. To understand the causes behind, you need to know that there are two basic types of hypogonadism; primary and secondary hypogonadism.

Primary Hypogonadism

Primary Hypogonadism is caused by underactive testes. This is because they don’t manufacture sufficient levels of testosterone for optimal growth and health. This underactivity can be cause due to an inherited trait. However, it can also be acquired by accident or illness.

Inherited conditions that could cause this situation includes:

Undescended testicles: This is when the testicles fail to descend from the abdomen from birth.

Klinefelter’s syndrome: In this condition a man is born with three sex chromosomes: X, X, and Y.

Hemochromatosis: Too much iron in the bloodstream causes testicular failure or pituitary damage.

There are different types of testicle damage that can lead to primary hypogonadism, this may include:

Physical injury to the testicles that is occurred to both testicles to affect testosterone levels.

Mumps Orchitis is a mump infection that can injure testicles.

Cancer treatment that includes chemotherapy or radiation can also damage testicles.

Secondary Hypogonadism

Another type is secondary hypogonadism that is caused by damage to the pituitary gland or hypothalamus. These parts of the brain control hormone production by the testes. Inherited or illness conditions that are included in this category are:

Pituitary disorders; that are caused by drugs, kidney failure, or small tumors.

Kallmann Syndrome; it is a condition connected to abnormal hypothalamus function.

Inflammatory disease; this includes tuberculosis, sarcoidosis, and histiocytosis, which can affect the pituitary gland and hypothalamus.

HIV/AIDS; which can cause negative effects on the pituitary gland, hypothalamus, and testes.

Besides these disease related conditions, there are some acquired circumstances that can lead to second hypogonadism. This may include the following:

Normal Aging process that affects the production and response to the hormones.

Obesity and high percentage of body fat can affect hormone production and response.

Medicines, especially the opioid pain medications and steroids can also affect the function of pituitary gland and hypothalamus.

Concurrent illness and severe mental and physical stress, either from an illness or surgery can also cause the reproductive system to temporarily shut down its mechanism.

You may be the victim of primary, secondary, or a mixed hypogonadism, which is more common with the progressing age. People undergoing glucocorticoid therapy can develop this condition. It can also impact people with sickle-cell disease, thalassemia, or alcoholism.

Signs and Symptoms of Low Testosterone Levels

Testosterone decline is a common situation in males and needs to be accepted. You can check the testosterone hormone level in your blood by undergoing a testosterone test. Some people are born with such conditions that can cause severe decline in low testosterone levels. You may also experience low T-levels if you have an illness that causes damage to your testicles or ovaries, which produce this hormone. As you grow older the levels of testosterone may drop. However, FDA advises against getting testosterone replacement therapy for low levels of hormone that are caused by aging alone.

Low T-levels can impact on your sexual life by affecting sexual functions that may include:

Reduced sexual drive

Decreased libido

Fewer spontaneous erections

Impotence

Erectile Dysfunction

Infertility

Other symptoms of low testosterone levels include changes in sleep patterns, difficulty in concentrating, lack of motivation, mental stress, reduced muscle bulk and strength, decreased bone density, anxiety and fatigue. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms and signs then you may have low testosterone levels. You should immediately see a doctor and get your tests done.

How to manage testosterone levels after reaching 50

The testosterone hormone plays a significant role in men’s health. The balanced levels of testosterone helps to maintain muscle mass, bone density, and enhance sex drive. The production of testosterone is at its highest in a male’s early adulthood and drops a little bit after every year of age. When the body does not produce the required and right amount of testosterone, the condition is called hypogonadism. Men with low T-levels are diagnosed with it and therapy is not usually recommended.

If you are concerned or worried about this can affect your health and your personal life, there are some things that can help you in dealing with these challenges that you are facing due to lack of testosterone production. Though, there is no miracle solution for boosting your testosterone levels, but there are some natural remedies and supplements that can act as testosterone boosters. These natural ways are popular, safe, and effective option to help the body produce more testosterone and maintain a high level of the hormone. This natural enhancement in T-levels will boost your athletic performance, enhance your energy levels and sex drive, and improve your quality of life and overall health. This will be a booster for your body’s vitality and activity.

Natural ways to boost testosterone levels

Besides the testosterone supplements and therapies, there are some natural ways that can help in boosting the testosterone levels. There are several lifestyle changes that can enhance your testosterone production and improve your overall health. Following are some suggestions listed below:

Exercise and Physical Activity

Exercise is a good change to increase your testosterone. The best types of exercises to boost your T-levels are weight-lifting and high intensity interval training (HIIT). Lifting heavy weights and doing strength training is the best way to increase testosterone levels. Building muscle mass will trigger your body to produce more testosterone hormone. On the other hand, cycling and running for hours can actually suppress the production of testosterone hormones.

Lose excess weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is immensely important to boost the production of testosterone levels. If you are obese, you are four time more likely to develop the deficiency of T-levels. Obesity is directly linked with the decline testosterone levels and increases your chances of having low T-levels by 36%. On the other hand, men who maintain a normal weight have a lower risk of developing full-blown diabetes as well as hypogonadism. Losing weight can help increase your chances of elevating testosterone. The best way to manage weight is through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Get better and enough sleep

Sleep is essential for a better quality of life and good health. A consistent cycle of poor sleep can interfere your natural testosterone production. It can also lead to weight gain that can further reduce your testosterone production. It is important to get a proper 8 to 10 hours of sleep for better overall wellness.

Limit your sugar intake

The human body is a complex system that needs a wide variety of vitamins and minerals for smooth operation. As per the Endocrine Society, the high levels of glucose in bloodstream reduces the testosterone levels in the blood as much as 25 percent.

Intake Enough Zinc

Men with hypogonadism often have zinc deficiencies. Clinical studies have suggested that zinc plays an important role in regulating serum testosterone levels in healthy males. Eating foods that are enriched with Zinc may help greatly. Such foods include oysters, red meat, poultry, beans, nuts, crab, lobster, and whole grains. It is advised for adult males to consume 11 mg of zinc every day.

Reduce stress levels

Stress is the main factor to increase your cortisol levels, which is a hormone that works against your T-levels. When your cortisol rise, your testosterone falls. Also, it will lead you to overeat and this can increase your weight and further decrease your testosterone. You should find positive ways to manage your stress so that your testosterone levels may get better.

How can Testosterone supplements help?

Testosterone is an essential hormone that contributes to male sexual health and development. It helps in improving men’s fertility, muscle growth, fat loss, and other aspects of health. As the age progresses, the T-levels gets lower down. However, lifestyle habits and other health factors also play a vital role. Though testosterone therapy is an option, but is not advisable due to many disadvantages associated with it. Some men who are around the age of 50 on testosterone therapy could face increased risks of heart problems. It is better to use the testosterone boosting supplement instead. However, before buying any supplement, you must know about the role of testosterone and the ingredients that can benefit you in enhancing testosterone production in the body.

There are a variety of supplements available in the market that claim to boost testosterone levels, but not all of them fulfill their promises. Therefore you must be fully aware about the ingredients that you must look for when buying testosterone booster supplement for you. Following are some of the important ingredients that you must look for:

D-Aspartic Acid

It is a natural amino acid that may increase levels of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone. Both of these may help in triggering the body to release more testosterone hormone. As per the clinical studies, taking 3 gms of D-Aspartic Acid did not affect testosterone levels.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral that is required for overall body health and functions. The deficiency of zinc is directly related to low testosterone levels. Zinc may promote testosterone production in testes. The long term zinc supplementation may lead to boosted testosterone levels.

Magnesium

Magnesium is also an essential mineral that has been known to increase free and total testosterone values. This may work for both sedentary people and active individuals. One has to keep in mind that people who exercise regularly had higher testosterone raises with magnesium.

Vitamin D

Our body naturally produces Vitamin D when we exposed our skin to sunlight. However, people who don’t get enough sun exposure may be deficient in Vitamin D. The proper intake and usage of vitamin D daily can enhance the testosterone levels by 20% over those who are deficient.

Best Testosterone Booster Supplements

If you wish to heighten your testosterone levels for enhanced athletic and sexual performance, you must try a testosterone booster supplement. The internet is full of options of testosterone boosters that may leave you utterly confused in deciding which one is better to choose. There are few factors that one should consider while picking a suitable testosterone boosting supplement. You should always choose the one with natural ingredients. Also, the supplement should specifically design for boosting testosterone purpose. You should also check customer reviews, price and side effects to make a right decision. To ease up your job, we have picked up one of the best testosterone booster supplement that is named as Testogen.

Testogen is a unique testosterone boosting formula that can increase testosterone levels by up to 45% after just several weeks of use. It is a known brand that has helped millions of user to increase their testosterone levels, so that they can lose that stubborn fat and increase their muscle mass. With boosted energy levels gained by the ingredients in Testogen, it will be convenient for you to exercise more and burn fat.

Testogen is the supplement that works towards improving your strength and stamina that can help you in beating up the feeling of fatigue. Testogen includes vitamins like Zinc and Boron, which may aid in boosting energy and stamina levels in a natural way. Besides this, Tetsogen will help in improving your libido that can lead to a better and more satisfying sexual life. Regular use of Testogen not only helps in improving sexual performance, but also improve concentration and focus that may lead to better results on your productivity and overall daily life activities.

Testogen Review

Testogen is a revolutionary testosterone booster supplement that contain a special blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs and botanical extracts that are scientifically proven to boost testosterone naturally, no matter whatever is your age. The company also claims that you can expect to notice amazing benefits within just two weeks of using this formula, as this formula is loaded with significant health benefits. After using few weeks of taking Testogen, you may feel all charged up, focus, strong, healthy, and confident. You can work hard with boosted energy and burn your stubborn fat, while building muscle with strength. Besides this, you can enhance your performance in the bedroom. Following are the benefits that you can experience after using Testogen for about one month.

Stimulates Testosterone Production

Testogen is remarkable formula that triggers the testosterone production by significantly increasing the production of luteinizing hormone. Your pituitary gland makes luteinizing hormone that stimulate the Leydig cells in your testes, signaling them to produce and release testosterone. With the increase luteinizing hormone, the testosterone production will get increased. This is because Testogen uses ingredients like D-Aspartic acid along with zinc, antioxidants, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, and much more.

Rapid rise in Testosterone Levels within just 2 weeks

Testogen supplement can help you an increase of up to 42% in testosterone within just 12 days of usage. The D-Aspartic acid (DAA) included in this formula is a common testosterone booster ingredient that is directly linked to support testosterone levels.

Boosts Free Testosterone Levels

98% of testosterone hormone left unusable in your body, as most testosterone binds to proteins and molecules in your blood. To attain the complete benefits of a testosterone booster, then you need to increase the levels of free or unbound testosterone in your body. 65% of your testosterone binds with a protein called sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG). With the higher levels of SHBG, you can have decreased levels of testosterone. SHBG levels decrease with age and then less testosterone will be bound to SHBG, thus more ‘free’ testosterone will be available for your body to use.

Remarkable Testosterone rise after 6 months

Testogen supplement contains fenugreek which can purportedly increase the testosterone levels by 46% within 3 months. It contains a good amount of zinc which could raise testosterone around 50% after 6 months almost.

Slows down the conversion of Testosterone into Estrogen

Your body converts testosterone into estrogen, which can decrease the levels of testosterone in your body even further. As you progress with aging, your body converts more and more T-hormones into estrogen. Testogen claims to slow down the conversion of testosterone to estrogen, thus helping your T-levels stay higher for longer, even as you get older.

Instantly increase Energy, Focus, Strength, and Power

Testogen is a unique formula that promises to instantly boost energy, strength, power, and focus by providing your body with the ingredients it requires to increase testosterone levels. The manufacturers claim that you will be able to notice results within just two weeks of using this supplement. However, you may notice some of the results even sooner than that.

Boost yourself On-The-Go whenever you want

Testogen recommends to take this supplement before workouts, early in the morning, late at night, or in the middle of some long shift, whenever you need it the most to give an instant boost of energy. Testogen will be considered as on-the-go booster for you to raise up your game fast.

Some other benefits that are offered by Testogen are:

The product only contains natural ingredients, so it is safe to use.

There are no side effects associated with the usage of Testogen.

It helps in reducing your body fat.

It helps in improving muscle growth and strength.

It works quickly and doesn’t take long to deliver noticeable results.

It enhances your moods and motivation.

It helps in improving your focus and concentration.

It helps in reversing low testosterone levels and maintain healthy levels.

It enhances libido and sexual drives.

It helps in reducing the occurrence of female hormones, thus boosting masculinity.

Testogen Booster Drops may help enhancing the effects of Testogen capsules and boost energy quicker.

The product comes with a 100 day money back guarantee.

Testogen How to Use?

Testogen is a dietary supplement that enhances the testosterone levels in the body. It comes in capsule form and is specifically designed to raise the testosterone production, regardless of age, and claims to increase energy levels, libido, strength, and muscle building while reducing the fatigue, belly fat, and stubborn weight.

To attain the best possible results, it is recommended to take 4 capsules of Testogen every day before breakfast. There are 120 capsules in one bottle of Testogen, which means a single bottle is enough for a month supply. You can take a capsule of Testogen along with the Testogen drops to enhance the beneficial effects of the ingredients and give you an instant boost. You can also consume them separately.

Testogen drops can be taken on-the-go and are particularly good before a workout, for an early morning, or anytime when you instantly need an energy rush. It is advisable to take Testogen drops once to three times a day, preferably two doses per day. Testogen capsules are effective enough to show you the results between two to six weeks. However, Testogen Booster drops will give you a rapid rush and you can start to feel the effect as early as day one.

Where to Buy Testogen?

It is important to know that you cannot buy Testogen testosterone booster supplement from Walmart, Amazon, or GNC. This testosterone supplement is only available for purchase on their official website. You can conveniently and safely place your order of Testogen supply from the official website. There, you can get amazing offers, and pricing packages that can help you save money from the discounted deals. Also, if you are planning to use Testogen for long term, then bulk buying is a great money saving option for you.

Following are the pricing packages that are offered on their official website for Testogen Capsules:

You can buy a single bottle of Testogen at the price of $ 59.99 + $ 7.95 Shipping charges

You can buy 2 bottles of Testogen and get 1 bottle absolutely Free, i.e, 3 Bottle deal at the price of $ 119.99 with Free Shipping.

You can buy 3 bottles of Testogen and get 2 bottles absolutely Free, i.e, 5 Bottle deal at the price of $ 179.99 with Free Shipping.

