Best Strategies to Improve a Web Application Performance

Time is the most important asset that we have. People don’t have time to wait; they will leave your website or app if it is slow to load. That is why it is so important to optimize your web applications to improve their performance and user experience. To make your life easier, we have selected the most effective ways to address the issue properly.

Major Advantages of Web Application Performance

High performance is the key to gaining user attention. Slow web applications receive fewer visitors and rank lower in search engine results. In terms of SEO and UX, you should understand that the faster your platform works, the greater the impact it has on your income.

For example, the platform’s slow speed increases the hosting resources required, resulting in additional costs. The failure of servers may reduce your ability to withstand peak portal loads seamlessly. For top effective performance optimization for web applications, use advanced optimization strategies to reduce the waiting time.

Data Stats About Global Web App Performance

According to Kissmetrics’ recent research, 45% of users want to leave websites that don’t load in three seconds. Another important factor for business is to maintain a high conversion rate. However, a website with a 1-second delay will lose 8% of active users who would otherwise do what you require. Approximately 61% of smartphone users reported experiencing at least one problem while browsing any website on their phones.

For example, if a large e-commerce site with a daily income of $100,000 experiences a one-second lag, it will lose approximately $2.5 million in revenue per year. That is why companies looking to increase conversions use a variety of tools to improve web performance.

Top Web App Performance Strategies

Many companies design their websites to be more accessible to a larger audience. They usually provide contact information, explain their activities, and try to attract as many potential clients as possible. There are specific ways to address such issues:

Use HTTP/2 — The current HTTP protocol is HTTP/2. Although this protocol was recently developed, it is capable of successfully resolving a variety of performance issues with web applications. The main advantage of this technique is that it can speed up the loading of multiple files in parallel.

Ensure web caching is in place — Most webpages include elements that rarely change, such as JavaScript, CSS files, graphic elements, etc. It takes some time to download them. That is why it is recommended to store them in the browser’s or proxy server’s intermediate buffer (cache).

Find a perfect host — Web hosts have different capacities and scalability options, which affect their performance. There are four types of web hosting: shared, virtual private servers (VPS), cloud, and dedicated.

Use CDN —- CDN is an additional content provider with a direct connection to local networks, allowing for faster data delivery and content download speeds. The CDN-enabled websites’ resources are copied to the network server. When a visitor opens an online app on a PC, the CDN picks the server closest to the visitor and quickly transmits all required resources (images, JavaScript libraries, HTML code, video, and so on). As a result, the speed at which website pages load increases significantly.

Optimize a database — If a database structure modification is possible without causing significant disruption to the portal’s programming code, request optimization will be required. To identify lagging requests, you must first compile statistical data on portal downloads over a sufficient time period, after which you can analyze the log and resolve the issue.

Consider building SPA — A single-page application (SPA) operates by loading a webpage along with the required code. This tool stores user activity data in the browser’s DOM storage or cache. SPA work is done within the browser, with the code rendered on the user’s side.

Reduce insignificant HTTP requests — When you want to shorten external HTTP requests, check your portal using minimalist principles. First, you must consider website pages. Then, remove any features that don’t enhance the potential customer’s experience.

These are some of the best practices that will help you improve your web app performance and significantly improve customer experience.

Final Thoughts

The significance of load time can be overlooked; web app optimization may appear to be a difficult task. However, with the above tips and tricks, the mission will be easier to accomplish. Use HTTP/2, ensure web caching is in place, find a perfect host, optimize a database, and reduce insignificant HTTP requests to make your web application perform with no lags or issues.