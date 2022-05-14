The US is a thriving country. In fact, almost every state in the country shines in different fields. Some education, some healthcare and many more.

In this article, we consider the evolving economic conditions in the US to determine the best place to live in when considering a move.

So, what are the 10 best states to live in America?

Washington

Topping our list of the best states to live in the USA, Washington is one of the many districts in the US where residents don’t have to pay a state income tax. Combine this with the fact that Washington residents generate more cash than most regions. According to statistics, the district ranks fourth among US districts with the highest median household income at $48,140 yearly.

The only con associated with moving to Washington is that the unemployment rate increased drastically by 1.3% after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this may be no cause for alarm as, since the beginning of 2022, more start-up firms and government roles are being erected to ensure a growing labor market.

Other Facts About Washington

Crime: 15th

Economy: 3rd

Education: 4th

Health care: 4th

New Hampshire

If you are looking for a new place to call home, New Hampshire is the second-best state you need to consider. The state offers its residents a good quality living experience, from the spectacular natural setting to the low crime rate, absence of state income tax, and good economic and educational options. Compared to some of the grander metro areas like New York and Washington, New Hampshire also offers its residents an affordable living option to boost their quality of life.

Other Facts About New Hampshire

Crime: 1st

Economy: 11th

Education: 5th

Health care: 13th

Minnesota

While the climate condition in this place is usually chilly and freezing, the truth is that Minnesota offers better economic standards and quality of life than most metro areas. Residents can purchase their dream houses at an affordable price, and renting an apartment is cheap. The district is also culturally diverse, and you can find stunning architectural pieces in almost every Minnesota neighborhood.

Likewise, the city boasts of high employment rates since they rank seventh in the places with the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. However, the city has a high state-income tax burden that makes daily living daunting.

Other Facts About Minnesota

Crime: 15th

Economy: 15th

Education: 17th

Health care: 16th

Utah

Utah is renowned for its family-friendly environment. Its capital city Salt Lake City takes the lead in offering a friendly atmosphere for you and your family. Regardless, the most common feature that makes this city standout is the top-tier public schools that make schooling an enjoyable experience. Living in Utah also promises an energetic nightlife with different dining options to quench your cravings. The best part is if you are a fan of baseball, you can watch your favorite NBA, the Utah Jazz play all season.

Other Facts About Utah

Crime: 8th

Economy: 1st

Education: 10th

Health care: 11th

Vermont

Most people thinking about relocating will always consider moving to a safe state and neighborhood. Well, Vermont is one of the safest cities in the United States since it boasts of low crime rates. Apart from this, you will enjoy a great outdoor environment, simple small-town lifestyle, friendly neighbors, high-quality health services, and great transport options.

Other Facts About Vermont

Crime: 3

Economy: 25

Education: 8

Health care: 11

Maryland

If you’ve been wondering how Maryland’s economy is, you want to know that Maryland is the wealthiest state in the US. You will even find the highest population of the nations’ millionaires in this state. And although the cost of living in most parts of Maryland is expensive, residents can still get things at affordable prices.

Other Facts About Maryland

Crime: 17th

Economy: 18th

Education: 13th

Health care: 8th

Virginia

The city of Virginia houses most of the nation’s history. But, that’s not all this place has to offer.

From top-rated educational institutes to access to quality health services, a low crime rate, an abundance of jobs and a strong economy, Virginia is indeed one of the best places anyone can consider moving to.

Other Facts About Virginia

Crime: 9th

Economy: 13th

Education: 12th

Health care: 12th

Massachusetts

Three things make Massachusetts one of the best states to live in the US; access to varying job opportunities, affordable housing and great dining options. Apart from this, Massachusetts is home to some of the best elite schools in America, from Harvard University to Boston University, Berklee College of Music, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Emerson College and many more. If you consider relocating to cities like Cambridge or Boston in Massachusetts, you will find the majority of these elite schools there.

Other Facts About Massachusetts

Crime: 4th

Economy: 5th

Education: 1st

Health care: 2nd

Nebraska

If you are considering moving this year, Nebraska is one of the best us states to live in, especially Lincoln, its capital city.

Although smaller than most US states, Nebraska gives you that small town and metro vibe that will offer convenience and relaxation. However, the best parts of living in Nebraska are the energetic lifestyle, nightlife and numerous outdoor activities you can participate in. From a high-end dining scene to watching a sports game at the stadium, Nebraska offers the relaxation and convenient lifestyle most US residents living in densely populated cities seek.

Other Facts About Nebraska

Crime: 21th

Economy: 20th

Education: 9th

Health care: 28th

Colorado

Colorado is also one of the best states to live in 2022. Renowned for its numerous outdoor activities, from climbing to hiking, high-quality health providers and fit residents, you will never have to visit another state to improve wellness and self-care. In fact, a place like Boulder in Colorado offers a larger amount of these perks.

Other Facts About Colorado

Crime: 29th

Economy: 8th

Education: 27th

Health care: 15th