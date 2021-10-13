Best Slots Studios in 2021

If you’re a fan of online casinos as much as we are, you surely know everything there is about online slots. They’re de facto the most popular type of game online in 2021 and it’s all because of their variety. Unlike blackjack or poker that must stick to the familiar formula, slots are open to changes. The original slot machine has been reintroduced in virtual video slot classics with only a few lines. What’s more exciting are the innovative online slots with thousands of ways to win that give you a chance to win life-changing rewards.

There are thousands of slots out there, with dozens of new releases every month. The number of slot studios is higher than ever. Aside from the great such as Playtech, NetEnt, and Microgaming, up-and-coming studios such as NoLimit City pack quite a punch.

If you don’t know where to start, we’ll list the best slot studios in 2021 that you can’t go wrong with.

Top-Rated Slot Developers

Microgaming

There’s a reason why Microgaming is considered the king of iGaming. The Isle of Man based studio is available in more or less any online casino you’ll find featured at OnlineGamblers.com. Everyone wants a piece of Microgaming’s cake, and what a cake it is.

The studio has earned its crown after releasing numerous slot hits. You’ve surely heard of Thunderstruck II or Immortal Romance. Both are bona-fide hits that have withstood the test of time. Microgaming constantly pushes the bar when it comes to slots, releasing numerous popular Megaways titles with thousands of ways to win.

Microgaming is also popular because of its Mega Moolah slots. It’s a series of progressive jackpots that may not look fantastic, but they pay prizes worth millions. The Mega Moolah lineup of slot games has 4 jackpots (network type), with the largest one called Mega seeding at 1,000,000 coins. You can hit it with a single spin, and that’s what makes Microgaming the slot king.

NetEnt

If Microgaming is the king in iGaming, NetEnt is next in line for the throne. Players will tell you that its slots are far more entertaining than Microgaming’s and that’s no lie. This is an ambitious studio with great slot variety, and some of the biggest slot hits ever released.

NetEnt owes its success mostly to Starburst, the low variance phenomenon. Widely regarded as the best slot of all time, Starburst is a fun slot machine with low variance that can pay great sums of cash. NetEnt is also known for other major hits such as Gonzo’s Quest, Narcos, Turn Your Fortune, and the music-themed slots such as Guns N’Roses.

It has dabbled in progressive jackpot territory too with Divine Fortune. NetEnt’s slots are colorful and bold, and also characterized by huge winning potential.

Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil Gaming started as a studio that developed slots that look as great as video games. While looks certainly matter, Yggdrasil knows that gameplay matters too. It has so far come up with plenty of innovative gameplay features including split symbols, Staxx, and more.

Some of its biggest hits include the Vikings series (Vikings Go To Hell and Vikings Go Berzerk being the most popular ones), Valley of the Gods, Multifly, Orient Express, Hades Gigablox, and Holmes and the Stolen Stones. The latter is a progressive jackpot slot that can pay a fortune if you’re lucky.

Yggdrasil’s games are loads of fun and pretty innovative in both graphics and gameplay terms. If you want slots that look just as good as video games, Yggdrasil’s slots are the real deal.

Playtech

Playtech is definitely one of the industry’s greats. Founded in 1999, it has released well over 500 online slots so far. They come in different shapes and sizes. Buffalo Blitz is clearly the most popular Playtech slot, but so are the Age of the Gods and Kingdoms Rise series.

In the past, Playtech often released branded slot games. One notable example is The Matrix. Its Fire Blaze jackpot series have come attached to many slots, making Playtech one of the best software developers in the business.

NoLimit City

NoLimit City is one of the most exciting newcomers on the market. It has truly blossomed into a star studio in the past couple of years thanks to its high-paying slot games with fantastic gameplay and graphics. They also stand out with innovative ways to win, mostly because of the xWays/xNudge mechanics.

Don’t believe the hype? Just try San Quentin or East Coast vs. West Coast. The former offers maximum reward of 150,000x your stake, while the latter clocks in at 30,618x. These slots also come with very exciting graphics that blur the line with today’s video games.

The studio has released over 50 slots so far, but with the recent successes it has had, we expect its name to grow soon.