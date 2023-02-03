Online slots may not be as heart-pounding of a game as ice hockey, but Canadians have definitely developed a liking for them.

You’ll find the best online slots in Canada from top slot sites like Jackpot City. Other promising titles are available at our other recommended sites.

Let’s check them out!

Best Online Slots Sites in Canada

Jackpot City (Mega Moolah): Best in Canada overall

PlayOjo (Thor: Trials of Asgard): Free spins welcome offer

BetOnline (Leprechaun Frenzy): Top pick for crypto

Bodog (777 Deluxe): Best for Hot Drop Jackpots

Magic Red (9 Pots of Gold): Best slot tournaments

Vegas Lounge (Gates of Olympus): High RTP slots

Casino Tropez (Age of the Gods): Best new online slots

Spin Casino (Masters of Valhalla): Best for mobile players

Bitstarz (Elvis Frog in Vegas): Crypto-exclusive slot games

Ricky Casino (All Lucky Clovers 5): Amazing free spins package

1. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) – Best Online Slot Site in Canada Overall

Pros

Around 400 slots games

Welcome bonus up to C$1,600

Dedicated mobile app

Biggest progressive jackpots

Low minimum deposit

Cons

Not a lot of info on the latest promos

Doesn’t accept crypto

Jackpot City is an online casino licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. It’s operated by Baytree Limited, which has been in the industry since 1995. It’s also a sister casino of other great online slot sites like Spin Casino and Ruby Fortune.

Variety of Online Slots: 4.85/5

This is the place to be if you want a chance to win some of the biggest progressive jackpots. If that’s exactly what you’re looking for, some of the titles you can play are Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes.

This online casino has lots of 5 and 3-reel slots from software providers, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Rival, and MachiGaming.

You can also find top-rated online slots like 9 Masks of FIre, Assassin Moon, and Thunderstruck II.

Aside from real money slots, this best Canadian online casino also has a great selection of live dealer games. You can also play free slots since demo games are available here.

Banking Options: 4.90/5

It’s easy to make deposits and withdrawals at Jackpot City. Canadian players can use payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, Entropay, Skrill, MuchBetter, Apple Pay, and Paysafecard.

The minimum required deposit is only C$10, while the minimum amount you can cash out is C$50. Payout requests must go through a pending period of up to 24 hours before they are processed.

Casino Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

New Canadian players can get a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600. You’ll get welcome bonuses on your first four deposits which means you can get up to C$400 each time.

Be sure to claim this bonus within seven days of registering at the casino. Wagering requirements apply. If you stick to playing slots, you should be able to meet the wagering requirements sooner than you expected. That’s because slots contribute 100% to the required rollovers.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

There’s a mobile casino app you can download for Jackpot City. The Android app is available on the official site, while you can download the iOS version directly from the Apple App Store.

If you don’t want to install a casino app on your mobile devices, that’s alright. The casino has a mobile section where you can find video slots and other real money casino games playable on mobile browsers like Chrome and Safari.

Customer Support: 5/5

The Help Portal is handy for general inquiries regarding your account, deposits, and payouts. You can chat with a 24/7 Jackpot City rep live anytime for further assistance.

Sign up at Jackpot City Casino and enjoy deposit bonuses on your first four deposits.

2. PlayOJO (Thor: Trials of Asgard) – Best Free Spins Welcome Offer of all Canadian Slot Sites

Pros

Over 1,800 online slot games

No minimum withdrawal

80 free spins with no wagering

Mobile casino app available

Great customer support

Cons

Live chat is only available to members

No cryptocurrency payment option

PlayOjo is an online casino licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. And if you know a lot about casino licensing, having this license means a lot because Malta is one of the strictest when it comes to this.

Variety of Online Slots: 4.90/5

This online casino offers over 2,100 games, and more than half of its gaming library comprises slots. You can play games here from the most trusted software providers like 2By2, Booming Games, Just For The Win, NetEnt, and Play’n GO.

Regular and classic slots are available, as well as daily jackpots and progressive slots.

Thor: Trials of Asgard is easily the crowd favorite. You can also play popular games such as Book of Gold, Legacy of Dead, and Book of Dead. They got casino games like Zillard King, Dynamite Riches Megaways, and Primate King for jackpot slots.

If you want to take a break from playing slots, the casino has exciting live dealer games and other table games you can play.

Banking Options: 4.80/5

Canadian players have convenient payment options at PlayOjo. You can use Visa, MasterCard, Interac, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, AstroPay, Jeton, and MuchBetter. To make banking simple, whatever the payment method you choose, the minimum deposit is always C$10.

The same options are available when requesting a payout, and the best thing about it is that you can withdraw your winnings no matter the amount.

Casino Bonuses & Rewards: 4.95/5

You will get 80 free spins straight into your account on your first casino deposit. The minimum deposit is still C$10 and has no wagering requirements! No max wins too!

You can use the 80 free spins on Thor and The Trials of Asgard with a C$0.10 value per spin.

Even more exciting is that PlayOjo gives you daily bonuses called Kickers tailor-fitted. You can join Reel Spin Offs or live tourneys daily if you want more free spins.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

PlayOjo also has a mobile casino app version that Android and iOS users can download. You can find the casino app on the App Store if you own an iPhone or iPad, while Android users must go to the official PlayOjo site for the APK download.

Customer Support: 4.70/5

You can make the casino’s Help page your bestie for common concerns, but if you’re online between 6:00 and 0:00 GMT, you can chat with a live casino rep about your queries.

Sign up at PlayOjo Casino to get 80 free spins by clicking here.

3. BetOnline (Leprechaun Frenzy) – Best Crypto Slots Site in Canada

Pros

Completely instant play

Hundreds of online slot games

Fast payouts

Accepts 18 cryptocurrencies

Cons

Charges credit card fees

Not available in many countries

Being in the online gambling industry for over 20 years makes BetOnline one of our list’s most reputable mobile casinos. It’s one of the best Bitcoin slot sites in Canada. It has a Panama gaming license and is operated by Imion Limited Casinos.

Variety of Online Slots: 4.70/5

BetOnline may be known better as a sports betting site, but it also offers a decent catalog for slot machines. You can play over 200 casino slots from software providers like Betsoft, Nucleus, and Dragon Gaming.

In addition, some of the most played real money casino games here include Jungle Stripes, Call of Zeus, Lava Gold, and the ultimate Irish theme game, Leprechaun Frenzy.

Banking Options: 4.70/5

The casino accepts Canadian Dollars (CAD) and cryptocurrencies. For CAD players, you can deposit with the following:

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover (9.75% fee): C$25 – C$2,500

Person to Person: C$100 – C$600

Money Order: C$300 – C$9,000

Bank Wire Transfer: C$500 – C$10,000

BetOnline also accepts over a dozen cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DogeCoin, Chainlink, Ripple, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, USD Coin, and more.

The minimum deposit for crypto is C$20. Payout options are the same; the minimum amount depends on your chosen method. This online casino also pays with checks, but there is a C$50 fee.

Casino Bonuses & Rewards: 4.65/5

If you’re a new casino player at BetOnline, you can use the deposit bonus code BOLCASINO for a match bonus of up to C$1,000. You can use this bonus to play slots online; the wagering requirement is only 30x.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.70/5

BetOnline’s website is also made with mobile players in mind. You can play your favorite slots without having to download anything! Any mobile browser should work.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

You can always check the Help Center and FAQs pages for quick answers, but you can chat with 24/7 BetOnline reps anytime. For further help or assistance, you can also call their casino hotline at +1 888 446 9874.

Join BetOnline and start your gameplay with a casino bonus of up to C$1,000.

4. Bodog (777 Deluxe) – Best Canadian Slot Site for Hot Drop Jackpots

Pros

Welcome bonus up to C$600 and free spins

Over 600 online slots

Accepts Cryptocurrencies

Travel login is allowed

Great selection of Hot Drop Jackpots

Cons

Limited payment options

Cluttered casino page

Another Canadian online casino with years of experience in the online gambling industry is Bodog. This has been operated by Il Nido Limited since 1994, and it’s also licensed by the Antigua Gaming Association.

Variety of Online Slots: 4.85/5

Bodog has a lot to offer to its Canadian players who enjoy slot games. Its gaming library consists of some of the biggest game providers like Realtime Gaming, Rival, iSoftBet, and Lightning Box.

What you shouldn’t skip when playing games at this online casino are the Hot Drop Jackpots, such as 777 Deluxe, Golden Buffalo, American Jet Set, and Lady’s Magic Charms. Hot Drop Jackpots allow you to bag huge prizes hourly and daily.

While Bodog is one of the best CA online gambling sites to play slots, you can also find thrilling live casino games here and sports betting.

You can also play free slots online since practice play is available.

Banking Options: 4.60/5

Both Canadian dollars and cryptocurrencies are accepted at Bodog Casino. Here’s a quick guide to the accepted deposit options, along with the deposit limits to consider:

Visa/MasterCard: C$20 – C$1,000

Interac e-Transfer: C$20 – C$500

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum: C$10 – C$5,000

Direct Bank Transfer: C$20 – C$1,500

US Tether: C$5 (no max limit)

Note that the same options apply for payouts, and you can also request a check. Here are the withdrawal limits to keep in mind:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin: C$10 (no max limit)

Ethereum, Tether: C$60 (no max limit)

Cheque by Courier: C$20 – C$3,000

Direct Bank Transfer: C$20 – C$3,000

Interac E-Transfer: C$20 – C$3,000

Casino Bonuses & Rewards: 4.70/5

New casino players at Bodog can get a 100% welcome bonus of up to C$600. You’ll also get 50 free spins that you can use on the famous slot game, Gods of Luxor. What’s nice is that the casino bonus only has 25x wagering requirements.

Since this is quite a well-rounded online casino, you can get a sports or poker welcome bonus instead. If you get the sports bonus up to C$400, you’ll still get the 50 free spins. Poker bonuses are unlocked the more bets you place in the next 30 days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.70/5

Even if Bodog doesn’t have a casino app you can download, you can still play slots online on mobile devices. All you need is to log in with a mobile browser and start playing. The site can still improve as it looks more organized on a bigger screen.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

Bodog has 24/7 customer service, so you can chat with them anytime. However, you’ll need to log in to access chat support easily. If not, your best bet is to browse the FAQs page so you can find the option to look for more help.

Click here to join Bodog Casino with a welcome bonus of up to C$600 and free spins.

5. Magic Red (9 Pots of Gold) – Exciting Online Slot Tournaments for Canadian Players

Pros

200% welcome bonus + 100 free spins

Monthly online slots tournaments

Around 1,000 online slots

Play more and earn rewards

Lots of convenient payment options

Cons

Support isn’t available 24/7

Not a lot of jackpot games

FAQs page can improve

Magic Red is an online casino operated by Aspire Global International LTD, and it has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority. The casino’s operator is well-versed in the industry as it operates other great online gambling sites like PlayFrank, Mr. Mega Casino, and Mr.Play.

Variety of Online Slots: 4.85/5

Magic Red is no short of exciting online slots from software providers like Microgaming, Play’n GO, Wazdan, iSoftBet, and Realistic Games.

Some real money casino games worth trying on this Canadian online casino are Big Bass Bonanza, Wolf Gold, Super Lion, Rise of Olympus 100, and the ever so popular leprechaun theme game, 9 Pots of Gold.

If you need a break from spinning the reels, the casino offers live dealer games and fun regular table games, like blackjack, roulette, and poker.

Banking Options: 4.70/5

This online casino site has a long list of payment options, but availability depends on location. Here’s a list of all the payment options accepted at Magic Red Casino:

Visa, MasterCard, Maestro Cards, online bank transfers, AstroPay Card, Trustly, Skrill, PayPal, ecoPayz, Interac, MuchBetter, and Paysafecard.

The minimum deposit is C$20, and you can withdraw only C$10. The fastest way to get your casino winnings is through digital wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal to avoid waiting up to 6 business days with other options.

Casino Bonuses & Rewards: 4.70/5

New players at Magic Red can get a 200% welcome bonus up to C$00 plus 100 free spins. Just imagine what you can win with those free spins! It’s one of the casino bonuses worth getting since it only comes with 35x wagering requirements.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.70/5

Magic Red is fully compatible with mobile devices but doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app. Not a turn-off since the casino runs smoothly even on smartphones.

We wish it’s easier to find real money casino games since there are no filters. You can only search for a casino game title if you have a specific one in mind.

Customer Support: 4.65/5

Magic Red’s support team is only available via live chat during operating hours from 8:00 to 0:00 CET. Until then, the casino’s FAQs page is your best option. You can also email them and get a response within 72 hours.

Click here to join Magic Red Casino and get a deposit bonus of up to C$500 and 100 free spins.

Runners-Up:

How We Chose the Best Online Slots in Canada

Slots Variety – It’s typical for an online casino to have loads of slot machines, so instead of numbers, we looked into game providers and types of online slots you can play. We also considered what other real money and free games you can play if you want a break from online slots.

Payment Methods – Banking should be as easy as spinning the reels at online casinos. That’s why the best online casinos on our list have convenient payment options for Canadian players like Interac, debit/credit cards, and digital wallets.

Casino Bonuses & Rewards – The best online gambling sites in Canada should be able to offer bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements. We don’t want you to claim a bonus requiring you to spend more, so we only opted for the best.

Mobile Compatibility – Slot games are the easiest to play, no matter where you are. That said, you should be able to play online casino games, especially video slots, on the go with your mobile device.

Customer Service – Being a great online casino in Canada is not just about offering the best casino games. It’s also mainly about how they treat their customers. That could be about having 24/7 support or offering an easy way to get help when needed.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Online Site for Slot Games in Canada?

What makes Jackpot City the best online casino site for slot players? You asked, we answer. Here’s why:

Great Variety of Slots – This is one of the online casinos that feature what every slot lover is looking for: classic slots, 5 reel slots, and progressive jackpot slots. It’s also good that there are different game providers on board, so variety will never be an issue.

Biggest Jackpot Games – It’s called Jackpot City for a reason, and indeed this is where you’ll find the biggest jackpots you can win. So, if you’re feeling very lucky today, this is the online casino where you can test that luck.

Convenient Banking Options – Canadian players can conveniently deposit and withdraw their winnings here. The most popular payment options in Canada are available here, so we’re pleased about that.

Why Play Online Slots in Canada?

Online slots remain a popular casino game for new and experienced players, but why? What makes it such a great online casino game? Here are a few reasons:

Simplest Casino Game – This is a game with which new and seasoned players can easily have a great time – no complicated mechanics. Just click the Spin button and hope you land similar symbols on different pay lines.

Play in Different Varieties – There are different varieties of online slots you can play, so it’s hard to get bored with this. Every time you try a new game, it’s always a different online gaming experience.

Fun game themes – Whatever it is you’re into, you’ll most likely find a slot version of it. Be it retro, traditional, or festival, you’ll find a slot game with the same theme. Love Game of Thrones? Yep, there are also a few online slots inspired by that.

Guide to the Best Online Slots in Canada

Are Canadian Online Slots Rigged?

Online slots aren’t rigged, especially if we’re talking about the ones offered by licensed real online casinos. The top Canadian casino online sites on this list are licensed, so the games they offer are randomly tested for fairness.

What are the Different Types of Online Slots for CA Players?

There are many different types of online slots you can play at many online casinos, and some of the most common ones are the following:

Classic slots: These are also known as three-reel slots or single-line slots. It’s the simplest to play since it has a basic rule: land three similar symbols, and you win.

Progressive slots: This is the best option if you’re hoping to win big. However, it’s typical for progressive jackpots to require players to place the max bet amount to qualify to win the jackpot.

3D slots : These are the real money casino games to play if you want quality. 3D slots have 3D animation, and usually, these games are inspired by pop culture or popular TV shows and movies.

What Does RTP Percentage Mean?

RTP means Return to Player Percentage. This is what you need to look for when searching for the best online slots because it represents how much you can win based on the bet you place. If a game has 95% RTP, it means that for every C$1 bet, you can win real money up to C$0.95.

How to Choose the Best Online Sites for Real Money Slot Games?

You’ll need to figure out your gaming needs to choose the best online casinos for real money slot games. Check if the online casino offers the most convenient payment option.

Since you’re all about playing online slots, see if the casino has enough variety so you won’t get bored of repeatedly playing the same games.

Comparing the Top Real Money Slots Sites in Canada

In a hurry? Here’s a quick look at the top online casinos where you can play the best slot machine games:

Jackpot City: Visit this casino to find the biggest progressive jackpots and more. Sign up and get welcome bonuses of up to C$1,600 on your first four deposits.

PlayOjo: Play over a thousand online slots at PlayOjo. Start your gaming journey with 50 free spins on your first deposit by signing up here. No wagering requirements!

BetOnline: Play the most fun online slots while betting on sports. Use the bonus code BOLCASINO and get a welcome deposit bonus of up to C$1,000.

Bodog: Looking for the best Hot Drop Jackpots to play alongside sports betting? Bodog is the place for you. Register and get a casino welcome bonus of up to C$600 and 50 free spins on Gods of Luxor.

Magic Red: Get the chance to win more prizes by joining Magic Red’s monthly slots tournaments. Sign up and get a 200% welcome bonus of up to C$500 plus 100 free spins.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Slot Sites in Canada

We’re sure you’re excited to play online slots only at the best online casinos. So here’s a quick guide to help you get started on our top pick, Jackpot City Casino:

1. Register & Create an Account

Click Sign-Up on the casino login page

Set up a username and password.

Fill out the sign-up form, and click Register.

2. Make a Deposit and Play!

Click Deposit on your account dashboard.

Choose your preferred payment method and click Deposit .

Enter your banking details and click Next .

Play the best online casino games !

Ready to Try the Most Exciting Slot Games at the Best Slot Sites in Canada?

What’re you waiting for? Go ahead and play online slots only at the best online casinos in Canada, like Jackpot City. This is an online Canadian casino where you can grab a chance to win the biggest jackpots.

If you think it isn’t the casino for you, try the other sites on our list, like PlayOjo and BetOnline.

Play Ojo is one of the rare slots sites that offer bonuses with no wagering requirements, while BetOnline is a well-rounded online Canadian casino where you can also bet on sports.

Whatever your choice is, always be responsible when gambling online. Good luck, and may you hit a big jackpot soon!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it’s crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: