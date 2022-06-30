eSports betting has become very popular recently, and many new betting sites have emerged. While it’s good that there are many that you can choose from, it can also be quite overwhelming to tell what are the best eSports betting sites.

But you don’t have to worry about that anymore. Our team of experts did the heavy lifting for you, and after hours of extensive research, we managed to come up with a detailed list of the best eSports betting sites available right now.

We focused on many factors, including the availability of the eSports betting markets, bonuses, user experience, and more – as a result, we found Sports Betting to be the best overall option.

Let’s get started.

Best eSports Betting Sites

Sports Betting : Best overall

Bovada : Best for LoL

BetOnline.ag : Best for lines variety

BetUS : Best welcome bonus

XBet.ag : Best for CS:GO

Cloudbet : Most variety of eSports betting markets

888 Sport : Most attractive tournaments

MyBookie : Best design

Thunderpick : Best customer service

BUSR : Best for new players

1. Sports Betting – Best eSports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

eSports parley power-up promotions

Amazing sports betting selection

Flexible payment methods

Fast payouts

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

E-wallets not available

SportsBetting.ag’s sportsbook has a comprehensive betting selection covering all major leagues and championships worldwide, live betting across all major sports, a friendly welcome offer, and sports and eSports market sessions.

Their sportsbook is easy to navigate and will have you betting in seconds.

Betting Market Selection: 5/5

SportsBetting.ag’s sportsbook is a great place to bet on your favorite eSports and other sporting events. You will find early, outright, and live eSports betting markets on leading eSports tournaments and leagues here, including FIFA, League of Legends, Counter Strike, DOTA 2, and Valorant.

This site also incorporates many different prop bets and spreads, and totals for all major sports.

We found the payouts to be quite good, especially on niche props like MLB dime lines and NHL puck lines. The site offers better payouts to winning bets, and the sportsbook is perfect for entry-level eSports bettors looking to get started with sports betting.

Bonuses and Rewards: 5/5

This sportsbook offers a variety of welcome bonuses, loyalty programs, and other rewards to get you started playing the best in real-money sports betting.

The 100% first-time crypto bonus is available for players making their first-ever deposit with cryptocurrency – the bonus will match your initial crypto deposit by 100% up to $1,000 in free plays.

There also is a very exciting parlay power-up available at Sports Betting, offering you the opportunity to boost your winnings by up to 60%.

Banking: 4.8/5

This site offers a range of payment methods, including credit cards such as MasterCard, VISA, and AMEX. It accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Dogecoin, and others.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

From smartphones to tablets, Sports Betting has you covered in mobile betting. They have a fully functional mobile platform available on any device that can connect to the internet. This allows you to make all types of bets, place wagers as soon as the lines are released, and even watch live sporting events right on their site if you want.

Here are all the latest bonuses you can use at Sports Betting

Related Post: Best esports betting sites

2. Bovada – Best eSports Betting Site for LoL

Pros:

$750 welcome bonus

Several payment methods supported

Selection of prop bets

Great specials for NBA and NFL

Cons:

The design could be better

Bovada is among the most reputable names one can hear in eSports markets. And they not only offer an online sportsbook but a separate and quite remarkable casino section as well.

Betting Market Selection: 4.9/5

Bovada focuses on the most popular pro gaming tournaments in the world, including DOTA 2 International and League of Legends World Championship. We couldn’t find many betting options on other events apart from the well-known titles. The available bets were spread or money line, although DOTA 2 and CS:GO markets offer map winners and first blood markets.

The eSports betting world at Bovada is not that diverse, which can be reasoned with given that eSports is not the site’s main attraction. However, whatever it has to offer should be enough for the majority of the users.

Bovada offers the best odds on the NFL and NCAA football and a nice selection of other sports like basketball and baseball.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

On signing up, you can get a 75% Bitcoin match bonus of up to $750 on the Bovada sportsbook. Bovada offers several bonus codes for its players. In Bovada’s casino section, you can bag a 100% welcome match bonus of up to $3,000.

Bitcoin users get a little more – up to $3,750, matched by 125%. With a generous first deposit bonus and reloads, you won’t have any problem putting your money back into action at Bovada.

Banking: 4.8/5

While Bovada isn’t the best choice when it comes to payment methods, it’s certainly not the worst. All in all, Bovada has a pretty decent set of convenient banking options to suit most players.

You’ll find Visa, MasterCard, MoneyGram, Bank Transfer, and several cryptocurrencies.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Bovada’s website is mobile-optimized, so players will have no difficulty placing bets on virtual sports or live matches from their smartphones.

Bovada’s website is compatible with Android, Windows, and iOS devices.

Click here to find out more about Bovada Casino bonuses & promotions

Related Post: Best online slots

3. BetOnline.ag – Best for eSports Betting Site for Betting Lines Variety

Pros:

$3,000 welcome bonus

Separate sections for casino, poker, and sportsbook

$25 free play eSports bet in live betting

High betting limits

Huge slots selection

Cons:

Relatively higher minimum payout

BetOnline is a great all-around option for esports betting for a number of reasons. It offers users a generous welcome bonus, amazing selection of betting markets, and more.

Betting Market Selection: 4.8/5

Almost all the major eSports games are covered by BetOnline – the popular titles being DOTA 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, FIFA, Fortnite, and Hearthstone. Apart from these treasured games, BetOnline also offers eSports betting on many other less-known titles. The betting types include map betting, tournament winners, head-to-head markets, and many more.

The sportsbook and casino at BetOnline are great. They offer a wide range of betting options, including NFL, NBA, college football, baseball, and NCAA basketball. Their baseball betting is particularly attractive, with odds up to -199 on some games.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

One of the many perks offered by this site is a generous welcome bonus that consists of $3,000 in free cash for new account holders. The sportsbook offers $1,000 matched by 50% to new players making their first deposit.

In addition, you’ll get an extra $25 to play with when you make your first deposit in the live betting section.

Banking: 4.8/5

Deposits and withdrawals at BetOnline are made highly flexible with the number of banking methods supported. You’ll find the major credit cards – AMEX, MasterCard, Visa, cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, etc.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

This online gambling platform is fully compatible with tablets, smartphones, and all mobile devices, including iOS and Android. Betting at this site is smooth, fast, and easy because of the advanced HTML5 technology that powers it allowing seamless cross-platform functionality.

Find all the latest bonuses & promos offered by BetOnline Casino

4. BetUS – Most Generous Welcome Offer of Any eSports Betting Website

Pros:

Dollar-for-dollar match up to $100

High-quality odds

Intuitive betting interface

Cons:

Limited withdrawal options

BetUS has been in the eSports betting market for a long time now since its launch in 1994. The site has been offering bonuses and promotions every now and then, which helps keep up its demand among users. The portal hosts a live casino featuring live dealer eSports games aside from its sportsbook.

Betting Market Selection: 4.7/5

BetUS offers betting on professional video game tournaments where you’ll find games like DOTA 2, FIFA, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, and Counter Strike. There are worldwide leagues to bet on, with built-in streaming from Twitch at BetUS.

Sports fans will find that while the BetUS sportsbook covers football games in more detail than any other sportsbook, they also cover a host of other major sports, including basketball, baseball, and hockey.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.75/5

There are several generous bonuses and promotions available for the users of this eSports betting site. Here, you can receive a generous dollar-for-dollar match of up to $100, allowing you to gamble even more. ESPORTS100 is the promo code to use to activate this bonus.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking at BetUS may leave some players disappointed, as the site only offers two major credit cards – VISA and MasterCard and four cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

BetUS works on any device that you might use to surf the web. Whether you’re using a Windows or Mac computer, Android smartphone, or an iPad tablet, the site works great on them all. The same great graphics and smooth navigation carry over from their desktop version to each mobile platform, so you can enjoy all of their great features from anywhere at any time.

5. XBet.ag – Best eSports Betting Site for CS:GO

Pros:

Amazing for soccer betting

Competitive odds

Horse and dog racing racebook

Cons:

Limited payout options

XBet provides a staggering array of options to its customers. Whether you’re looking to place wagers on tennis, soccer, or golf, you’ll be able to choose from a range of different markets at XBet.

Betting Market Selection: 4.65/5

The selection of video games for eSports betting is quite limited at XBet. But at least you’ll be offered interesting eSports bets for each game.

The betting lines are open for League of Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, and DOTA 2. For the CS:GO matches, eSports bets can be placed on 1st map round 1 winner, 1st map round 16 winners, total rounds including overtimes, and 1st map, 1st kill. The wagers are unique and different for each game, making the eSports bets more fun and exciting.

XBet offers customers a range of betting options but excels when it comes to soccer. The site has a significant number of markets to bet on, particularly in the betting futures category.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.7/5

There are many generous bonuses and promotions available at XBet that you can use right now. Among them are up to a $500 welcome bonus for beginners as well as different promotions for existing bettors.

Banking: 4.6/5

While XBet doesn’t have a multitude of payment options for players, it does offer the major and the most convenient methods such as credit/debit cards, cryptocurrency, bank wire transfer, and more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

XBet is accessible on any Android, iOS, or Windows mobile browser with a steady internet connection. There is no need to download an app. Their mobile interface is user-friendly and easy to use.

You can find the latest bonuses available at XBet.ag by clicking here

Related Post: Best Tether Casino

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online eSports Betting Sites

Betting Market Selection:

While working on our list, we focused on several important factors. Among them was the betting market variety. We made sure to focus on sites that offer bettors a great variety.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Another factor that we considered was the bonuses and promotions offered by the online betting sites. We ensured to check out the terms and conditions of the bonuses and picked online casinos with fair promotions.

Banking:

We know it’s crucial for gamblers to be able to deposit and withdraw money from a sports betting site that doesn’t compromise security. Our team has conducted extensive research to pick online casinos that offer a great variety of banking options, like our top pick, Sports Betting.

Mobile Compatibility:

Our team made sure to pick gambling sites that offer users the opportunity to gamble on the go by offering amazing, mobile-friendly websites or mobile applications for maximum comfort.

Related Post: Best Crypto Casinos UK

Best eSports Betting Sites Available Today for eSports Bettors: FAQ

Are eSports Betting Sites Legit?

Every country has its own law regarding gambling. So, before you indulge in eSports betting, it is always advised to go through the chosen website’s license and regulation details and check in with your regional law, whether it is allowed to bet on sports online in your area or not.

Can I Place Bets on Live eSports Matches?

Yes. You can place bets on ongoing live matches. Betting on live sports usually tends to bring more profit.

What Is the Minimum Deposit Amount on Online Sports Betting Sites?

Generally, depending on the banking method, the required minimum deposit amount on most eSports betting sites ranges from $5 to $20.

How Much Can I Win by Placing Bets on eSports?

It depends solely on the amount of your stake and your strategies with the values and odds. If you can place the right bets at the right time with the right amount of bet money – all in a very calculative manner, you might beat the bookmaker.

Do I Need to Be Experienced to Be Successful in eSports Betting?

If you wish to profit significantly from eSports betting, then a decent amount of experience is required to understand the strategies and bet accordingly to win the most of it. However, you can still place bets on eSports as a beginner as many people have never played sports yet bet on eSports.

Related Post: BTC Poker Casinos

Comparison of the Top 5 eSports Betting Sites

Sports Betting : eSports parley power-up promotions, amazing mobile compatibility, easy-to-navigate website; overall 99%

Bovada : $750 welcome bonus, traditional and modern payment options supported, good for mobile gambling; overall 98%

BetOnline : $3,000 welcome bonus, casino, poker, and sportsbook sections can be accessed separately, amazing mobile compatibility; overall 97%

BetUS : Dollar-for-dollar match up to $100, intuitive interface, good for mobile betting; overall 95%

XBet.ag : $500 welcome bonus, amazing user experience, good for mobile gambling; overall score 91%

Related Post: Best Online Casinos in Dubai

How to Sign Up at the Best eSports Betting Site?

Signing up at an eSports betting site is as easy as creating an account on an online casino. You need to follow only a few simple steps, and you’re all set to place your bets and win money.

Let us give you an example through our top choice Sports Betting, and how you can get started on this online betting site.

Visit the official website of SportsBetting Click on the ‘Sports’ option at the top Enter your name, email, country, zip code, birth date, and phone number, and set up a password Click on ‘Get Started’ to finish the procedure Select a deposit method from the given options Enter an amount to fund your account to start betting

Related Post: Top AU Sites for Online Pokies

So, What Are the Best eSports Betting Sites Out There?

Sportsbooks continue to gain massive popularity in the gambling world, as players flock from all corners of the globe to wager on everything from team-based matches with larger staked contests to more individual-based events like DOTA 2 and League of Legends.

We have done the research on your behalf to compile the list of the best eSports betting websites online. Our top pick is Sports Betting, but make sure to take a look at all the eSports sites that we reviewed and pick the one that fits your needs the best.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: