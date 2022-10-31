Best Online Crypto Casinos

It is no secret that cryptocurrency is the future of finance in the modern world, and incorporating it into one of the world’s largest industries(iGaming industry) would be no surprise. Cryptocurrency (also known as crypto) is a digital currency used as a medium of exchange. It employs cryptography to secure and verify transactions and regulate the creation of new units of a specific digital currency.

Online Crypto casinos are iGaming platforms that allow users to spend and earn cryptocurrencies while playing classic casino games such as slots, blackjack, poker, and roulette on gaming platforms. The popular accepted cryptocurrencies you’ll find on most casino sites include Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, among many others.

What to Expect From Top Online Crypto Casinos?

Crypto casinos operate similarly to traditional online casinos. Players can open accounts, deposit funds, and play games for cash prizes. The primary distinction is that cryptocurrency casinos accept payments made using cryptocurrency.

The Top Recommended Bitcoin Wallets for Crypto Gambling

There are some factors you should consider before choosing a bitcoin gambling wallet.

First and foremost, the wallet must be secure.

The second factor to consider is usability. When you’re trying to place a bet, the last thing you want to do is struggle with sending and receiving Bitcoin.

User-friendly wallets also make it easier for gamblers to participate in crypto betting, even if they aren’t blockchain experts.

Finally, ensure that the wallet you select allows gambling transactions in the first place.

Here are some wallets that check all these boxes and will make the experience a seamless one for you:

Blockstream: Blockstream takes pride in its title as the best Bitcoin casino gambling wallet. The software is safe and straightforward, making it simple to store and use your Bitcoins for gambling. The software is available for desktop and mobile devices and includes several betting-related features.

BRD: BRD’s marketing is straightforward: “The first mobile wallet” and “The most effective mobile wallet.” And they certainly deliver on that promise.

Electrum: Electrum lacks the bells and whistles that other Bitcoin wallets have. There are no in-app purchases. There is no fancy design. There is no customer service. It’s a simple, straightforward Bitcoin wallet with one huge advantage: it’s highly privacy-conscious.

Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

Many online casinos are now adopting cryptocurrency seeing that it is the fastest-growing digital payment network. While this expanded selection is fantastic, it raises an important question: how do you get the best Bitcoin casinos?

Don’t worry if you’ve been struggling with this problem; we’ve got you covered. After extensive research, we’ve identified the best Bitcoin casinos listed below.

BC. Game

The BC.Game is the best Bitcoin casino game and a player favourite due to its stellar game integration range and availability for both US-based and global players. This top-rated online Bitcoin casino also offers its in-casino cryptocurrency, the BC Dollar (BCD), and a wager-free first-deposit bonus. BC.Game provides a 180% deposit match-up bonus in BCD on every player’s first deposit, with deposit bonuses up until your fourth deposit making it one of the most appealing Bitcoin casinos.

Cloudbet – Online Bitcoin Casino

Cloudbet was an early adopter of cryptocurrency games and sports betting. Since its establishment in 2013, this online crypto casino has risen in popularity and utility, becoming one of the top cryptocurrency casinos due to its extensive game selection and a 100% sign-up reward equivalent to 5 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or whatever preferred cryptocurrency players prefer to deposit with. Cloudbet accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods. Cloudbet’s minimum deposit varies, but players can get started with a deposit of 1 USDT.

mBit – High-End Crypto Casino

mBit first joined the Bitcoin casino market in 2014, and they have grown significantly since then, becoming a viable option for players looking to play real money online casino games with Bitcoin and other cryptos. mBit initially accepted crypto and fiat currencies; however, fiat currencies are no longer accepted. This casino has a wallet app that is compatible with smartphones running on Android and iOS and also offers generous incentives to both new and existing players alike. The first deposit is matched 110% and comes with a 1 BTC bonus. This also includes 250 free spins, distributed in five installments of 50 free rounds per day to only eligible accounts. The minimum deposit required at Mbit casino is 0.5 BTC or 1.56 ETH.

Bitslot

Bitslot casino is a modern gambling institution. This website accepts bets on both casino games and sporting events. Since 2022, the Bitcoin casino is always recognised for its stability. This platform also has its cryptocurrency wallet app, which makes online gaming and betting more convenient. Bitslot casino only accepts cryptocurrency deposits and gives new players a welcome bonus. They must make an initial deposit of 0.0002 BTC / 0.04 BCH / 85 DOGE / 0.1 LTC / 0.004 ETH / 10 USDT / 10 XRP in order to obtain it. The deposit is automatically matched with a bonus credit of 150% of the total deposit amount. Players will also receive 77 free spins. All bonuses have a 45x wagering requirement.

1xBit

1xBit has provided an extensive range of features and services since its inception in 2016, establishing itself as one of the best cryptocurrency casinos in the industry today. Unlike most Bitcoin casinos that accept a few cryptocurrencies, the 1xBit crypto casino provides players with more options by accepting various cryptocurrencies. 1xBit only accepts cryptocurrency deposits and does not charge deposit fees to players. The first deposit is 100% matched up to 1 BTC. A second deposit will result in a 50% deposit match-up bonus of up to 1 BTC, and a third deposit will result in a 100% deposit match of up to 2 BTC. Finally, players’ fourth deposits will be matched with 50% up to 3 BTC. All the promotions offered on this casino site have a 40x wagering requirement and require a minimum deposit of 0.01 mBTC.

How to Choose the Best Crypto Casinos

We all have wanted to hit the jackpot on the first spin, to have it all, and to have it right away. Unfortunately, you can’t skip the learning phase before earning. Even in the crypto casino, there is no cheat for massive payouts on the first spin – but here are a few pointers:

Safety and security. This is undoubtedly the most crucial factor to consider when selecting an online casino, but it is even more critical when selecting a crypto casino. Ensure that the casino you choose has strong security measures to safeguard your personal and financial information.

Another critical factor is to verify whether the casino is licensed and regulated by reputable licensing authorities . This gives you confidence that the casino is operating legally and that your funds are secure.

Check the gaming lobby to see if the casino offers games you would like to play.

Always ensure that the casino accepts your preferred kind of cryptocurrency.

Check to see if you are eligible to play – – most casinos have restricted certain countries from enjoying their services. Check to see if your country isn’t on the restricted list.

FAQS

Q: How do I buy a cryptocurrency for use in Bitcoin casinos?

A: Cryptocurrencies can be purchased using electronic wallets. These include virtually all e-wallet methods, bank wire transfers and credit cards.

Q: How do I convert my cryptocurrency winnings from crypto casinos to fiat currency?

A: Some bitcoin casinos have independent crypto wallets or currencies that can be deposited straight to your local banks or exchanged on a peer-to-peer trading medium.

Q: Do my crypto winnings get taxed after I win at crypto casinos?

A: It does not. One benefit of using cryptocurrency is that you do not have to pay taxes on your earnings. Because it is not a centralised currency and operates on a blockchain, authorities cannot track your transactions, so you are not required to pay taxes.

Q: What exactly is cryptocurrency?

A: This is a form of digital currency. It has no physical form, unlike traditional coins and paper money. It is controlled digitally. Some of the most popular crypto payment options you’ll find on online casino sites are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, XRP Ripple, Dogecoin, and many other cryptocurrencies.