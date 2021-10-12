Best Online Casinos in New Zealand

What are the best casinos in New Zealand?

It is a tricky question because there are plenty of websites on the market, and each of them has pros and cons. However, ten casinos deserve special attention and claim to be the best of the best. All are described below!

Microgaming software

400+ games

Welcome bonus for the first four deposits

Exclusive offers for the VIP players

Jackpotcity Casino is one of those platforms that can win players’ hearts from the first visit. Over the years (it was founded in 1998, by the way), it has developed strong expertise that meet users’ requirements and the latest trends.

The casino provides a wide selection of Microgaming products. Its assortment consists of more than 400 games, but this number is increasing. The main point of Microgaming software is impeccable quality: eye-catching graphics and special effects, clear sound, sense of reality. Jackpotcity Casino puts a lot of effort into engaging users. There are several bonus options and lots of profitable promotions. The newcomers receive welcome bonuses for the first four deposits. Then, they can get bonuses and promotions each weekend. And, as usual, there is a VIP program for the special guests that brings free spins and exclusive perks.

Financial transactions are secure in Jackpotcity Casino. The license of Malta regulator approves this fact. There are plenty of payment methods that cover the most popular currencies. The processing of withdrawal takes up to 48 hours and depends on the sum.

The casino also has some disadvantages. One of them is country limitations. The website is not accessible in some countries.

In addition, despite some negative nuances such as country limitations, this casino has a solid background to the leadership on the market.

PlayAmo Casino

First deposit bonus up to $200

Deposits from $10

No maximum deposit limits for cryptocurrencies

VIP program

PlayAmo is an online Bitcoin and real money casino. The diamonds on its crown are a wide choice of games, and attractive opportunities for the bitcoin owners. However, it is not the only reason for popularity.

The casino provides several types of bonuses for different kinds of users. The newcomers receive a welcome bonus that doubles their first deposit. The regular players will appreciate:

50% second deposit bonus

Friday bonus up to $250

Monday free spins

High roller bonuses

Sunday Joker spins with guaranteed prizes

The casino provides several payment methods that cover various types of transfers, from bank cards to cryptocurrencies usage. The minimum amount of the bet is $10, and the maximum varies from $1000 to $10 000. However, there is no maximum limit for cryptocurrencies.

The casino has a VIP club with exclusive offers. The users should collect points rewarded from each bet to become a member.

To conclude, PlayAmo is an example of a user-friendly casino with lots of opportunities and advantages.

600+ games

Microgaming software

New Gamer Bonus up to €1000

Daily, weekly, monthly promotions

Loyalty club

Spin Casino represents itself as a pioneer in the entertainment area with a great experience and thousands of fans. According to its website, there is no reason to doubt. The casino has an unremarkable collection of games that includes more than 600 titles.

Spin Casino works together with a Microgaming company that is well-known for its perfect reputation. No doubt, spellbinding design, high-quality sound, and game performance will satisfy even the most demanding users. Also, a section for mobile gambling allows devoting time to favorite pastime everywhere using a smartphone or tablet.

Spin Casino also pleases users with exciting promotions. All new gamers that have just registered will receive a fantastic bonus of up to €1000. The first deposit will bring up to €400, the second and the third will deliver up to €300. The total amount can raise €1000, and it is definitely not a bad offer. Moreover, the casino provides regular promotions that are connected with a particular day, week, or month. Those who want more will appreciate the Loyalty club with its exclusive perks for the members.

Payments are secure in Spin Casino due to the modern encryption technology. There are a lot of payment methods for e-wallet and bank cards owners.

In brief, this platform has some disadvantages. For example, it doesn’t cover cryptocurrencies and doesn’t support live-dealer games. However, these cons are compensated by bonus and loyalty programs as well as the exciting game collection.

Welcome bonus up to $1200

700+ games

Weekly promotions

Casino app

The Malta Gaming Authority and eCORGA certificates

One of the reasons why Royal Vegas Casino is worth attention is its game collection. The game lobby will impress gamers with more than 700 titles that match the high-level standards. The casino cooperates with Microgaming company, which is known for being the industry leader.

All the new gamers are awarded a welcome bonus of up to $1000. It is a total amount of bonuses for the first, second, third, and fourth deposits. Moreover, the casino allows the customers to increase rewards each week by using promotions.

The casino has an app so that the games are accessible from smartphones and tablets. Also, there is a wide choice of payment methods and instructions on how to deposit or withdraw funds.

In conclusion, the casino doesn’t impress by bonus options and perks. However, it stands out with its exciting game collection and user friendliness.

Betway Casino

500+ games

Welcome bonus up to C$1,800

Betting option

Slots Rewards Club

Live Rewards Club

VIP program

Those who are looking for perks should defiantly try Betway Casino. Its huge welcome bonus attracts attention from first sight! However, casino owners have also worked on other bonus options and offer plenty of opportunities for newcomers and regular players.

The Casino has a great game collection with more than 500 titles. All of them are based on Microgaming software.

Once the gamers register, they can get a fascinating bonus for the first, second, third, and fourth deposits. The total amount may be up to C$1,800! There are also various promotions, including the specific option of the slots and live-dealer section. The users can get bonuses for playing these types of casino game. These opportunities are available for members of Slot Rewards Club and Live Rewards Club. The Casino also has a VIP program for special customers. It offers exclusive perks depending on the VIP player’s level.

The Casino is not available in some countries. However, New Zealand citizens can access the website using all types of devices.

The specific feature of the Casino is the betting section. It allows users to enhance their experience.

To conclude, Betway Casino is a good choice regardless of some limitations.

550+ games

97% payout rate

Sign up bonus up to $1000

Games with progressive jackpots

Luxury casino establishes itself as an extraordinary gamble platform. It stands out due to the unremarkable $1000 bonus for newbies and high payout rate.

When it comes to the game assortment, the players won’t be disappointed. The casino offers the most popular types of game, including slots, blackjack, video poker, and roulette. There is also a section with jackpot games for those who are dreaming about a million winning. Compared with other casinos, this website doesn’t amaze gamers with something extraordinaire. However, there is another perk. The games can be played not only online but also with the downloaded software. It means that the players don’t contingent on the internet connection.

The Casino emphasizes its profitability on the official website. This feature is achieved due to the high payout rate and welcome bonuses. The first five deposits will bring up to $1000!

In short, Luxury Casino will satisfy gamers that are looking for understandable terms of cooperation and high-class service.

Welcome bonus package up to $500 + 130 free spins

Promo Calendar

VIP rewards

Live games

Bob Casino established itself as a platform for relaxing gaming. Several features help players to leave any concerns and enjoy the process. Among them are European certification by Malta regulator, secure payments, and tempting bonuses.

The game menu is vast but includes only slots and live games. Bob Casino cooperates with reputable providers such NetEnt, Microgaming, or Evolution Gaming. Therefore, the quality of image and sound is beyond doubt.

Welcome bonus package is something that differentiates Bob Casino from others. It includes not only bonuses but also free spins. It is a significant feature for the slot-focuses platform. The first three deposits will bring up to $500 and up to 130 free spins. Moreover, according to the website, the calendar of promotions and some special offers for VIP guests are implemented. Frequent deposits will help to receive the exclusive VIP perks.

The casino offers plenty of payment methods but doesn’t cover cryptocurrencies. The deposit limits are represented on the website. As usual, deposits are instant, while withdrawal processing may take up to five banking days.

In summary, this casino is mostly suited for slot fans. However, all the rest gamers will appreciate the relaxing and secure atmosphere.

Platinum Play Casino

600+ games

€800 welcome bonus

$10 minimum bet

Progressive jackpot games

Platinum Play is a member of the Fortune Lounge group of casinos. Experience players know that this casino family is trusted and meets all quality requirements. Platinum Play focuses on high-level gambling standards such as innovative security measures, engaging bonuses, responsible gaming, and attentive customer care support.

The casino emphasizes that it keeps the standards of responsible and fair gambling set by eCORGA (e-Commerce and Online Gambling Regulation and Assurance). This fact is a significant point in favor of casino’s reputation. What is more, Platinum Play put a lot of effort into making each payment secure. It cooperates only with trustworthy services and provides modern encryption technology. Limits regulate deposits and withdrawals, but the minimum bet limit is absolutely affordable.

The casino pleases those players who are fond of bonuses and promotions. The welcome present here is up to €800. It is a package of bonuses for the first three deposits. As announced on the website, there are also plenty of daily, weekly, and monthly promotions for registered users.

A wide choice of games is also the casino’s advantage. There are types of entertainment for different tastes: from the traditional slots to exciting progressive jackpot games. What is more, the gamers can try demo versions before playing for real money.

On the final note, Platinum Play is a rare find for newbies due to the demo option, low deposit limit, and strong security policy. It also will be the right choice for experienced players who know how to manage high bonuses.

Zodiac Casino

500+ games

80 free chances to win the jackpot for just $1

Up to $480 bonuses for the first five deposits

Zodiac Casino is an example of a client-focused platform. It allows gamers to get exciting winnings from the first visit! Also, visitors will appreciate the game collection with a progressive jackpot opportunity. What is more, the platform keeps the responsible gaming policy and is backed by independent regulators.

To begin with, the casino has a unique welcome package. It includes not only cash presents but also free chances to win the jackpot. The gamers should create and approve the account to unlock this opportunity.

The game collection includes more than 500 games. Zodiac Casino allows players to gamble on different devices: from PC to smartphones and tablets.

The gamers can contact to support team with any questions. The support team is available 24/7.

Considering all of these, Zodiac Casino will definitely meet the requirements of most gamers. It is trustworthy and profitable, so there are no reasons to behold.

Wild Tokyo Casino

No account casino

No deposit cashback bonus

Welcome package up to 500€

37+ game providers

Wild Tokyo Casino looks like an ideal gambling platform. It stands out in the market and attracts users due to the exciting game collection from more than 37 providers, and delightful bonus policy. What is more, it has an exceptional feature: it is no account casino. This means that users can play without creating an account.

As for the bonuses, there are plenty of them. The first one is a no deposit cashback bonus. This type of promotion is awarded to the users as 10% of all losses. The total amount is up to 200€. Moreover, customers will receive a welcome package: up to 500€ from first deposits. Those who are playing regularly will appreciate other promotions also. For example, the platform provides 10% cashback from deposits each Monday.

The casino is unavailable in some countries, but it covers the most popular currencies and stands out with withdrawal processing time (up to 48 hours).

The game collection is diverse; all games and are sorted into several categories. The users can choose the providers they like or sort the games according to their preferences.

In brief, the casino is worth gamers’ attention. It will bring a lot of delightful emotions thanks to the bonuses and game diversity.

FAQ

1. Who can play in New Zealand casinos?

The casinos usually have age limitations according to the country’s laws. It is allowed to play from 19 in New Zealand. So, those who attain this age can play online.

2. Are the casinos safe?

All mentioned casinos are licensed by independent institutions and provide security measures. It means that they protect data properly.

3. What should be done first before the deposit or withdrawal?

It is essential to check the available payment methods and read the instructions on the website. The gamers should take into account provided limits and processing time. Also, the deposits and withdrawals are available only after registration.

4. Is it allowed to use New Zealand dollars?

Yes, most of the casinos cover this currency. However, sometimes users should accept using New Zealand dollars before the game or change the settings.

5. What provider is the best?

There is no answer because each company is specialized in particular areas, has specific pros and cons. However, it is better to give preference to the market leaders with a good reputation.

6. Is the gambling community big in New Zealand?

Yes, online gambling is popular and unites people. It happens because laws connected with casinos are relaxed and allow online platforms to grow.

7. How to choose the best casino?

The choice depends on preferences. However, it is better to focus on reputable websites with attractive bonuses and profitable payment options.

Final words

There are plenty of trustworthy casinos in New Zealand, if you are from Canada where online gambling is allowed, go check online casinos review for Canada. The gamers will always find what they are searching for: engaging promotions, exciting game collections, or a vast list of payment methods. However, they shouldn’t rely on testimonials and reviews only. It is a great idea to provide personal research and pick the best of the best.

This review was provided with the support of the site Slotogate.com where you may find much more online casinos, but each gamer can develop his own research plan and make unique discoveries.