If you’re looking for the best monitor brands for gaming, then this blog post is perfect for you. For years now, gamers have been using their monitors to get a competitive edge over other players, and it’s not just about frames per second.

Monitor shopping can be a daunting task for gamers. The right monitor can make all the difference in your gameplay experience, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the top brands out there today.

There are so many models to choose from, and it’s hard to know which monitor is the best option. We’ll be reviewing the best brands of monitors out there and giving some tips on finding the right one. You won’t want to miss it!

This article will go through what makes each brand unique and how they stack up against one another when it comes to price, design, features, color accuracy/gamut, etc. Let’s dive in!

What should you look for when choosing? Here are our top three picks!

1. ASUS Gaming Monitors

Asus gaming monitors are designed to provide the best possible experience for gamers. The monitors come with different refresh rates and response times, so knowing what you’re looking for before purchasing is essential.

There are many color options available on the market that will suit your needs. Asus has a wide range of gaming monitors at affordable prices. The company offers a 1-year warranty in case anything goes wrong with your monitor during this period.

These monitors also come with exclusive features like GamePlus, TraceFree technology, GameVisual modes, etc., that help you take your game to the next level.

2. BenQ Gaming Monitors

Benq’s wide range of gaming monitors offers the widest viewing angles, fastest response time, and most accurate colors. Their unique eye-care technology can help prevent eye strain and other potential long-term eye damage.

In order to meet the needs of gamers, they’ve also developed a curved screen that delivers an immersive panoramic view. This is perfect for those who want to feel right there with every turn and twist in the game.

All their products are designed with features that will enhance your gameplay experience by increasing visibility while reducing glare from lights or windows nearby. Benq gaming monitors are popular among gamers for their high refresh rates.

3. LG Gaming Monitors

LG is a consumer electronics company that specializes in TVs, smartphones, and home appliances. One of their most popular products is the LG gaming monitor. This product combines the best features of a TV with an LCD screen for gamers to enjoy their favorite games without any lag or delays from a television set.

LG gaming monitors offer a variety of features for gamers. They come in different sizes, resolutions, and refresh rates. The monitors are designed to be ergonomic for long hours of gaming.

LG has several models that include the ability to add on VR equipment. There are also many reviews available online from customers who have used these products. As well as there are professional reviewers who can give you an idea about what to expect before making a purchase decision.

These monitors all have excellent customer ratings and reviews, making them worth considering if you’re looking for a new monitor with high-quality visuals.

4. Viewsonic Gaming Monitors

The ViewSonic gaming monitor with an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate are the best options for gamers. If you choose this type of monitor, you can also connect them to Nvidia GTX graphic cards.

Most of their monitors have a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync technology, and VESA mount capabilities. The combination of all these abilities makes Viewsonic one of the best companies.

It also includes two built-in speakers for audio output. On the other hand, you can also connect external speakers for your ease. A game mode feature allows you to customize the experience by adjusting settings like contrast ratio, brightness levels, black equalizer level, etc.

This monitor has low input lag and color space coverage of 99% sRGB for high-quality visuals. In short, Viewsonic gaming monitors are the best choice for everyone regarding gaming fields.

Bottom Line

The best monitor brands for gaming are ASUS, BenQ, and LG. Some people have a tough time deciding which one of these monitors to buy, and we’ve done the research, so you don’t need to! The technology that is available in monitors has improved dramatically over the years. There are many brands of gaming monitors to choose from, but which one should you buy? We’ve narrowed down a list of our favorites for this blog post, and we hope it helps as you search for your next monitor purchase.