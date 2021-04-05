Best Marketing Strategies for Startup e-commerce Companies

By Akash Tripathi

Running an e-commerce business might seem very tricky. but with the knowledge of proper management, it can become easy. Marketing is a prominent field that you need to keep track of while running an e-commerce site. It simply works as a digital store that needs certain executions from the owner like inventory management, payment tracking, offering and discounts, and marketing.

Marketing Strategies for Startup e-commerce Companies

Here you will get all the information regarding the marketing strategies that you can apply for the betterment of your e-commerce business. Consider getting a glittering future while being in this business as the stats on Oberlo show that the number of global buyers can cross 2.14 billion in the running year.

Another data from the same site shows that sales from e-commerce websites can increase up to 18% by the end of the current year. Now have a look at some marketing strategies:

Give Importance to Marketing Campaigns with context

Any marketing campaign you do for your e-commerce site must have an element of relationship building. It should always be prospect-centric. Try manipulating your potential buyers to buy from your website.

Collect some basic customer data with the help of small surveys as they can help you in the analytics. Remember to make your backend strong as it can become the main support system for your campaign.

Organize ‘giveaways’ frequently

It is one of the main marketing strategies that you can apply for your e-commerce site as a startup business. Giveaways are little gifts that you can send to a set of people (precisely, the regular customers). However, try not to nominate the same people for sending the giveaway goodies every time.

Lottery: A lottery scheme can be best for choosing the lucky customers for the giveaway prizes.

Publish Excellent content on your site

No matter if your e-commerce website is old or new in the market, you should be choosy regarding the content that is getting published on your site. Excellent content can not only engage the customers but also attract them to the products that might end up in sales.

Testimonials play a major role in projecting the best reputation of an e-commerce site. You should always communicate and encourage the customers to write reviews and comments on your site that can work as testimonials.

Make sure you allow the regular review writers to get exciting discounts on every purchase. So, you see that it can enhance the number of obvious sales happening from your website.

Many e-commerce sites choose professional writers who create content for the product reviews section. However, you should not do it at all. Remember that transparency can help you improve the network, improving both traffic and sales on your website.

Create a Good buzz

Creating a buzz is very important for an e-commerce site that has recently been launched. There are several ways for marketing the brand. Here are some brief notes:

Proper social media marketing: Several posts on social media about your site can make it more exposed to the customers, resulting in more buzz.

Publish guidance videos for the customers

Guidance videos play a crucial role in boosting a viewer’s site engagement. If your e-commerce platform contains several guidance videos, the prospects will spend more time watching them. It can help your site to gain a proper ranking on Google. A high rank of your website is always expected as it can boost your income.

Make an Email List

Launch your e-commerce website, collect the data regarding the increasing reach and make an email list for the viewers. The best thing you can do is ask for the email ids from the viewers and store them in your database.

With a long email list, it will be easier for you to carry out email marketing campaigns. These campaigns are more personal with the customers, and you can inform them about the sales of different commodities from time to time.

You should also know about emails because you can add huge chunks of information and attachments in an email that cannot be done in social media posts and guidance videos.

Improve Networking in all Possible ways

You should improve networking in all possible ways. Once you start gaining profit from your e-commerce website, try collaborating with brands and approach them for sending you inventories.

The other way you can improve your network in the digital world is by collaborating with an influencer. Choosing the right influencer is vital, and you need to see the following facts:

Check if the budget is comfortable: Social media influencers earn money as per the collaborations they make. To cut the budget short, you can collaborate with a new influencer who struggles to develop his/her network in the virtual world.

The field which the influencer covers: No digital influencer covers all fields of a commodity. Mainly you can find top-class influencers who either cover the technology field or the fashion field. So, you should go for collaborations with all at a time or one by one.

As a startup e-commerce platform, you should always avoid selling offbeat things that do not fetch obvious sales like toys, curio, and healthcare products.

Influencer’s uptime: The quality of the influencer depends on the uptime. You should always check the uptime of the influencer before finalizing the collaboration deal.

So, these are some of the leading marketing strategies that you can apply when starting an e-commerce business.

Another aspect you need to consider is making an efficient marketing team. You can make an excellent marketing team with the right professionals. However, it is vital for you to choose the right set of people. Check if the person has the following skills:

Open to challenge: A person who seeks a job in the marketing field should be open to challenges. It is a primary skill a person should have to make more sales.

Leadership quality: For every person working in the marketing field, leadership quality is a must.

Communication Skill: Before you hire a person as a member of your marketing team, check if they have excellent communication skills. A person needs to have the same level of skill in written and verbal communication.

Trustworthiness: No matter how skilful a person is, trustworthiness is always expected from a person working in a company.

Final Words

The right marketing strategies and marketing team can always be the greatest support systems of an e-commerce website. You can follow every strategy as per necessity. The best you can do is check your competitors for a long time and note all the strategies they are making.

About the Author

Akash Tripathi is a Content Marketing Manager at Top Mobile Tech. It is a blog where I cover all the tips & tricks related to Mobile and more related to tech. Stay connected to the rest of the world with Top Mobile Tech. We bring the latest and critical news to your mobile and computer devices.