Best Laptops for Education

Every student in the 21st century needs a laptop. Since now mostly online learning, it is impossible to do without technology. All educational institutions try to include new technologies in the learning process, for example, academic editing online or the computers.

Acer ASPIRE 1 A114-32-C5QD

A novelty of the popular Acer brand is a good and reliable laptop. Compared to other inexpensive models, the cheapest representative of the top wins due to the quality of the assembly – the body, although made of plastic, but not pushed. The Intel Celeron N4000 duo and 4 GB of RAM are responsible for performance. To work in office programs, this will suffice in person. The 14-inch screen produces a picture in a resolution of 1366 by 768 pixels. It is not necessary to wait for special sharpness, but pixels are not visible as strongly as it usually happens at laptops of such cost.

The laptop allows you to work in a browser, it works quickly, you can download and paper corrector and play online.

The model also has dual-band Wi-Fi, which provides a stable Internet connection and a connector for connecting the cable directly. The icing on the cake is the benefits of the offer – three USB ports. At the same time, all the disadvantages in the form of weak sound and lack of potential for upgrades are typical for the budget segment. If you need the best inexpensive laptop to date, the debutant top is definitely worth a look.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IGL05

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IGL05 is a more advanced option. It has more RAM – 8 GB, a more powerful Celeron N4020 processor and a 128 GB SSD as a drive. Therefore, if possible, we recommend paying extra and taking it – the difference of several hundred hryvnia due to more stable work. Another feature of the device is the FHD resolution of the 15.6-inch display. The screen for this price turned out to be extremely successful – you can work and watch movies.

Also Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IGL05 is well suited for students to study – a full battery charge is enough for 14 hours. Enough for a whole day at the institute. But the quality of the assembly is lame, so carry it in your backpack carefully.

ASUS VivoBook 15

Top laptops in terms of price-quality ratio in 2021 is moving forward. In the reviews, buyers praise the new model of the famous brand for its attractive design and decent performance. Judge for yourself: the 15.6-inch display gives a juicy and contrasting picture, and the processor is a nimble Intel Core i3 1005G1, which ensures adequate operation, even Photoshop, let alone less demanding programs.

The ASUS VivoBook 15 also has a comfortable keyboard with adjustable backlight, which makes it easy to type large amounts of text, as well as a quiet but at the same time efficient cooling system. In addition, the laptop can be upgraded with an additional RAM bar, so having only 4 GB of RAM by default is not so scary.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G2-ARE

Another Lenovo laptop. It comes with a good Ryzen 3 4300 U processor and 8 GB of RAM. This duo provides adequate work without brakes on heavy applications, and in games such as CS: GO and Dota 2 in the evening you can ride with a comfortable frame rate. Due to the SSD drive of 256 GB, the laptop turns on from a cold start in 10 seconds. It weighs only 1.4 kg, so it is not difficult for the owner to bring it to work or institute. The laptop literally works great for its small price. If you need a good gadget that can download everything you need, such as paper editing services, then this model is for you.

The 14-inch screen is made of IPS technology, so the colors on the display look very vivid. This makes the model a chic option for people working in graphic editors. It also has four USB ports (two of them Type-C), dual-band Wi-Fi and a slot for connecting the Internet directly. The icing on the cake of ThinkBook benefits is a solid aluminum body. We did not find any serious shortcomings after analyzing customer reviews. Therefore, in our top of the best laptops in 2021 in terms of price and quality, the device was not accidental.

ASUS Laptop 15

At the equator of the rating is the device of the popular in Ukraine company ASUS. The manufacturer has tried to glory by making a quality laptop. It has a solid iron on board in the form of a Core i5-1035G1 processor and 8 GB of RAM running at 3200 MHz. With this stuffing on a laptop, you can perform any task. Even rendering 4K video to him. The 15.6-inch IPS screen is praised in the reviews for its wide viewing angles and realistic color reproduction. It also has a matte finish that prevents glare even when exposed to direct sunlight.

When asked which laptop brand is the best and most reliable, you will often hear ASUS answer. Laptop 15 – confirmation that this is justified. The model has a strong aluminum body, which is not pushed, does not crunch and does not backlash. The laptop has no serious disadvantages. This is a great value for money offer that is suitable for work, the Internet and games in the evening.