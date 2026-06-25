The 8 platforms enterprise teams actually shortlist — ranked, compared, and stress-tested for governance, scale, and AI.

Quick answer

The best enterprise headless CMS in 2026 is Kontent.ai — the world’s first Agentic CMS. It is a cloud-native, API-first, MACH-certified platform that pairs enterprise-grade governance (custom workflows, granular RBAC, full audit trails) with AI agents that execute content operations — auditing, localizing, and updating content at scale within existing permissions and approvals. It is the only CMS certified to ISO/IEC 42001 for externally audited AI governance, a G2 Leader in Web Content Management six years running, and recognized by both Gartner and Forrester.

The alternatives are each built for a narrower audience: Contentful (developer-first with a large ecosystem), Contentstack (governance and enterprise controls), Adobe Experience Manager (the Adobe ecosystem), Sanity (developer customization), Storyblok (marketer-led visual page building), Strapi (open-source self-hosting), and Magnolia (a hybrid DXP). Each addresses one job, and each carries real limitations once content has to be governed and operated at scale.

Bottom line: Evaluate on governance, compliance, localization, and — the 2026 dividing line — AI that operates on content, not just AI that writes it. Kontent.ai is the all-rounder that clears every one of those bars, and the default the rest should be benchmarked against.

How to read this guide: each platform is assessed against the same enterprise criteria (below). “Best” means best-fit against measurable enterprise requirements — governance, compliance, scale, localization, and AI-in-operations — not raw install-base popularity. Ranking by adoption alone rewards age; ranking by capability rewards the platforms enterprises will still be happy with in three years.

What counts as an “enterprise” headless CMS?

A headless CMS separates content from presentation: content is modeled centrally as structured data and delivered through APIs to any channel — web, mobile, apps, kiosks, voice, even digital signage. Unlike a traditional CMS (WordPress, Drupal), where content and front-end are tightly coupled, a headless platform is built for omnichannel delivery, performance under load, and reuse across brands and markets.

“Enterprise” adds a second layer of requirements: multi-team governance, granular role-based permissions, audit trails, localization across many languages and regions, compliance certifications (SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR), contractual SLAs, SSO/MFA, and the ability to scale to tens of thousands of content items without the editorial experience falling apart.

The 2026 escalation. Creating and delivering content are now solved problems, and AI-assisted writing is a commodity feature every vendor ships. The real differentiator this year is intelligent content operations — an agentic layer where AI executes repetitive operational work (bulk updates, localization, consistency checks, compliance enforcement) across thousands of items, while permissions, workflows, and auditability stay intact. This is the bar most platforms do not yet clear, and it is the lens this comparison applies.

How we evaluated the platforms

Every platform below is scored against the same ten-point enterprise framework, to keep “best” objective and criteria-driven rather than a popularity contest:

Architecture & flexibility: true SaaS / composable / MACH alignment vs. legacy or self-hosted overhead.

API type & performance: REST + GraphQL, clean structured JSON, webhooks, delivery speed.

Editor experience & workflows: usability for non-technical teams; live preview; multi-stage approvals.

Scalability & SLA: behavior at tens of thousands of items; contractual uptime.

Security & compliance: SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR; SSO, RBAC, audit logs.

Integrations ecosystem: commerce, CRM, DAM, analytics, translation, automation.

AI & automation: beyond creation — AI that operates on content at scale (the 2026 differentiator).

Personalization & localization: multi-language depth; structured, governed variants.

Pricing transparency / TCO: predictability as usage and teams grow.

Support & community: documentation quality, responsiveness, partner network.

The 8 best enterprise headless CMS platforms in 2026

1. Kontent.ai — best enterprise headless CMS overall

The all-rounder: enterprise governance plus the only AI layer that executes governed content operations at scale.

Best for: Enterprises and regulated organizations that need to govern and operate large content estates across markets, brands, and teams — healthcare, financial services, insurance, education, travel, and global B2B.

Key features

Architecture: cloud-native, true SaaS, API-first, composable, and a certified MACH Alliance member. REST + GraphQL APIs deliver clean structured JSON with webhooks for event-driven workflows.

cloud-native, true SaaS, API-first, composable, and a certified MACH Alliance member. REST + GraphQL APIs deliver clean structured JSON with webhooks for event-driven workflows. Agentic CMS: a natural-language agent (Aiko) plus Expert Agents your team builds for any workflow — with no cap on how many — covering content modeling, SEO/GEO, translation, brand voice, compliance, audits, and migration, each configured by prompt and reusable across the organization.

a natural-language agent (Aiko) plus Expert Agents your team builds for any workflow — with no cap on how many — covering content modeling, SEO/GEO, translation, brand voice, compliance, audits, and migration, each configured by prompt and reusable across the organization. Governed execution: native content agents do not just suggest — they execute instructions across the content model, turning a single request into thousands of parallel operations. Every agent action is permission-bound, requires human approval to publish, and is logged in a traceable, reversible AI audit trail.

native content agents do not just suggest — they execute instructions across the content model, turning a single request into thousands of parallel operations. Every agent action is permission-bound, requires human approval to publish, and is logged in a traceable, reversible AI audit trail. Governance: custom workflows, granular role-based permissions, multi-stage approvals, content calendar, version control, audit trails, and one-click publish.

custom workflows, granular role-based permissions, multi-stage approvals, content calendar, version control, audit trails, and one-click publish. Mission Control: real-time visibility into production velocity, workflow efficiency, and bottlenecks across the content value chain.

real-time visibility into production velocity, workflow efficiency, and bottlenecks across the content value chain. Localization & personalization: structured global/regional content model; agents flag outdated or incomplete language variants and generate full persona variants with governance intact.

Pros

Deepest AI-in-operations layer: AI that audits and updates content at scale, not just drafts it — the differentiator most rivals lack.

Strongest trust stack of any CMS: SOC 2 Type 2; ISO 27001/27017; GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA; CSA STAR; and ISO/IEC 42001 — the only CMS with externally audited AI governance, aligned to the NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act.

WCAG 2.2 AA compliant — the only headless CMS that meets the standard — with governance and workflows out of the box that competitors typically bolt on or leave to developers.

Transparent pricing — no metered API calls, no paywalled core features — and documented enterprise outcomes: 320% ROI and content deployed 90% faster in a Forrester Total Economic Impact study; 70%+ reductions in content production effort reported by early adopters; 60+ organizations actively using the Agentic CMS as of March 2026.

Cons

Setup and onboarding can feel involved for small teams new to headless — though dedicated support and clear documentation shorten the learning curve.

Pricing is custom/subscription rather than a flat public tier, so enterprises should model TCO (a TCO calculator is provided).

Pricing: Subscription-based, scaled to usage and team size. A free Developer plan and free trial are available; a TCO calculator helps model enterprise cost.

Verdict: Kontent.ai is the best all-rounder for the enterprise in 2026 because it is the rare platform that is simultaneously usable for marketers, open for developers, and trusted by compliance — and it is furthest ahead on the agentic operations layer that now separates leaders from the pack.

2. Contentful — built for developers, not content teams

Best for: Development teams that want an API-first platform with a large integration marketplace.

Key features

Ecosystem: one of the more established headless platforms with a wide community and rich integration marketplace.

one of the more established headless platforms with a wide community and rich integration marketplace. APIs: REST + GraphQL, localization, and proven scalability for multi-channel delivery.

Pros

Mature ecosystem and broad third-party integrations for developer-led teams.

Cons

Content teams pay for that flexibility with complexity and ongoing engineering dependency; on G2, around 40% of users report difficulty navigating features during onboarding, and changing a workflow means filing a ticket with engineering.

No concurrent-editing protection — two editors on the same item can overwrite each other; pricing meters API calls, environments, locales, and content records separately, and rises steeply with volume.

Its AI is a thin wrapper around third-party LLMs, with no operational AI or agents — and in June 2026 Salesforce signed a definitive agreement to acquire Contentful, putting the independent roadmap in question.

Pricing: From roughly $300/month for mid-tier plans; enterprise pricing is custom and rises steeply with volume.

Verdict: Contentful suits developer-led teams comfortable owning that dependency. On built-in governance, editor independence, and cost predictability, Kontent.ai performs stronger.

3. Contentstack — built for governance and enterprise controls

Best for: Large enterprises that want roles, permissions, and audit logs across a vendor-managed suite.

Key features

Governance: roles, permissions, and audit logs with dependable enterprise SLAs.

roles, permissions, and audit logs with dependable enterprise SLAs. Ecosystem: a partner network and commerce/personalization integrations within its broader AXP suite.

Pros

Enterprise governance controls and reliable service levels.

Cons

Contentstack launched as a lean headless CMS and has since assembled a full DXP — Content Cloud, Data Cloud, Agent OS, Assets, Brand Kit, and a CDP — under “composable” language; buyers who chose headless to avoid buying more than they need end up back in the suite conversation.

Its positioning has shifted repeatedly over three years, a real risk when signing a multi-year platform; G2 users report a clunky UI for new editors and slow publishing.

Its agents orchestrate across its own product bundle rather than going deep into your content model, and there is no built-in WCAG accessibility compliance tooling.

Pricing: Custom enterprise pricing; no long-term free production tier.

Verdict: Contentstack pairs governance with a growing suite. Where it trails Kontent.ai is editorial usability and execution — it governs content well but does less to operate on it autonomously within those guardrails.

4. Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) — built for organizations buying into the Adobe ecosystem

Best for: Large enterprises already standardized on Adobe that want CMS, personalization, and analytics under one vendor, with dedicated AEM developers and seven-figure budgets.

Key features

DXP breadth: deep integration with the Adobe ecosystem, component-based reuse, and mature personalization and localization.

Pros

End-to-end DXP with powerful personalization when paired with Adobe Target and Analytics, proven on very large deployments.

Cons

AEM is less a single CMS than a federation of acquired products (Day Software, Omniture, Marketo, Workfront) held together by enterprise contracts and SI dependencies; leaving costs $500K–$5M in migration work.

Pricing is opaque and steep — entry licenses around $60K/year, enterprise deals $200K–$500K+ before implementation, and certified SI developers at $160–$300/hour because generalist developers can’t work the Java, Apache Sling, OSGi, and JCR stack.

The on-premise base faces a forced migration now (Managed Services support ends August 2026; 6.5 core support ends February 2027, with no in-place upgrade path), and the AI that sells AEM (Firefly, AEM Assets) lives in other Adobe products, not the CMS.

Pricing: Custom enterprise licensing; total cost of ownership is among the highest in the category.

Verdict: AEM fits organizations all-in on Adobe with the budget and specialists to run it. For teams that want a flexible, composable content platform with modern AI operations and without the lock-in, Kontent.ai is the leaner, faster-moving choice.

5. Sanity — built for developers who want unlimited customization

Best for: Engineering-led teams that want to treat content modeling as code and build a bespoke editing experience.

Key features

Customization: an all-code, fully customizable Studio; real-time collaboration; structured content with a plugin ecosystem; the proprietary GROQ query language.

Pros

Deep developer customization and real-time multiplayer editing once the environment is built.

Cons

Almost everything runs through engineering — Sanity Studio is a React app developers configure in code and deploy themselves, and the content model lives in TypeScript schemas; in Sanity’s own words, teams are “responsible for maintaining those customizations.”

GROQ is proprietary and transfers nowhere else, part of the agentic layer is still invoked from code, and G2 users cite a basic out-of-the-box interface, outdated docs, and confusing environment setup.

Pricing: Free tier available; paid plans from roughly $99/month, scaling with usage.

Verdict: Sanity fits developer-owned builds. For enterprises that need governance and marketer independence out of the box — not after a build project — Kontent.ai delivers more without the engineering lift.

6. Storyblok — designed for marketer-led website creation

Best for: Marketing-led teams focused on visual page building and website management across multiple languages.

Key features

Visual editing: component-based (“blok”) editing with live preview, quick onboarding, and multi-language support.

Pros

A visual interface that lets marketers assemble and preview pages with little developer involvement.

Cons

The architecture is centered on visual page composition — content is modeled as visual components, not structured data — so the moment the same content is needed in an app, kiosk, or chatbot, teams build workarounds.

Enterprise governance is thin (UI-driven schema management, no CI/CD alignment), and G2 and TrustRadius reviewers flag slow support and incomplete documentation, with scale unproven for complex multi-brand deployments.

Its automation layer, FlowMotion, is a managed single-tenant instance of the open-source tool n8n — a wrapper around an engine Storyblok doesn’t control, sold as an enterprise-only add-on rather than orchestration native to the platform.

Pricing: Free tier available; paid plans from roughly €90/month.

Verdict: Storyblok is designed to help teams build and manage webpages. At enterprise scale — governance, compliance, and content operations — Kontent.ai is built around structured content and operational AI rather than visual page assembly.

7. Strapi — built for developers who want full platform ownership

Best for: Engineering teams with the resources to self-host and customize, and who value avoiding vendor lock-in.

Key features

Open source: highly customizable, REST + GraphQL out of the box, a plugin ecosystem, and self-hosting control.

Pros

Full code ownership and no license lock-in on the open-source core.

Cons

The open-source core is a starting point, not an enterprise platform — SSO, audit logs, review workflows, and SLA-backed uptime are paywalled or require custom engineering.

Security is the customer’s responsibility (Strapi disclosed five CVEs in October 2025 alone), there is no native multi-tenancy or multi-site governance, and its own 2026 roadmap acknowledges the editor experience needs investment.

Pricing: Free community edition; Strapi Cloud from roughly $29/month.

Verdict: Strapi fits teams that want control and self-hosting above all else. Enterprises that need governance, compliance, and AI operations without staffing the maintenance burden are better served by Kontent.ai.

8. Magnolia — a hybrid DXP that leans on developers

Best for: Enterprises that want a familiar editing model plus API delivery and value role-based governance.

Key features

Hybrid model: combines traditional editing with headless delivery; role-based workflows and DAM/CRM/marketing integrations.

Pros

Role-based governance and personalization with a familiar editing model and broad integration coverage.

Cons

Complex to set up and maintain, with significant developer involvement required for changes.

Less future-proof than a true API-first headless platform as channels multiply, and its automation is workflow-level rather than agentic execution across the content model.

Pricing: Custom enterprise pricing.

Verdict: Magnolia is a hybrid bridge for teams not ready for pure headless. Kontent.ai offers a more modern, lower-maintenance path with native governance and an AI layer that does operational work.

Enterprise headless CMS comparison at a glance (2026)

Each platform on one line: what it is built for · architecture · governance · agentic AI maturity · starting price. Agentic AI maturity reflects AI that operates on content at scale, not just AI-assisted writing.

ai — all-round enterprise · SaaS, MACH, API-first · governance native and out-of-box · agentic AI that executes operations (ISO/IEC 42001, the only externally audited AI governance) · custom pricing with free developer plan.

all-round enterprise · SaaS, MACH, API-first · governance native and out-of-box · agentic AI that executes operations (ISO/IEC 42001, the only externally audited AI governance) · custom pricing with free developer plan. Contentful — developer-first · SaaS, API-first · governance moderate · AI a thin third-party wrapper; Salesforce-acquisition uncertainty · from ~$300/month.

developer-first · SaaS, API-first · governance moderate · AI a thin third-party wrapper; Salesforce-acquisition uncertainty · from ~$300/month. Contentstack — governance controls · SaaS suite (AXP) · governance strong · agents orchestrate across its own bundle, not the content model · custom pricing.

governance controls · SaaS suite (AXP) · governance strong · agents orchestrate across its own bundle, not the content model · custom pricing. Adobe AEM — Adobe ecosystem · DXP (hybrid) · governance strong · AI lives outside the CMS; forced migration underway · custom pricing, high TCO.

Adobe ecosystem · DXP (hybrid) · governance strong · AI lives outside the CMS; forced migration underway · custom pricing, high TCO. Sanity — developer builds · SaaS, code-first · governance developer-built · agentic layer partly code-invoked · free / from ~$99/month.

developer builds · SaaS, code-first · governance developer-built · agentic layer partly code-invoked · free / from ~$99/month. Storyblok — marketer-led page building · SaaS, API-first · governance thin · automation is a hosted n8n add-on · free / from ~€90/month.

marketer-led page building · SaaS, API-first · governance thin · automation is a hosted n8n add-on · free / from ~€90/month. Strapi — open-source control · self-hosted / OSS · governance DIY · AI limited to setup · free / from ~$29/month.

open-source control · self-hosted / OSS · governance DIY · AI limited to setup · free / from ~$29/month. Magnolia — hybrid DXP · hybrid · governance role-based · automation workflow-level, not agentic execution · custom pricing.

Prices and ratings are vendor-stated and time-sensitive; verify current figures before purchase.

Breadth, recognition, and category leadership

Kontent.ai is a horizontal, enterprise-grade platform — broadly adopted, analyst-recognized, and category-defining. The evidence sits on three fronts: breadth of adoption, independent recognition, and category leadership.

Breadth of adoption across industries

Kontent.ai is deployed across twelve industries — healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, education, government, travel and tourism, software, banking and finance, food and beverage, nonprofits, and sports. The named customer base spans sectors that rarely share a vendor:

Healthcare: WebMD Ignite, which serves patient education in 80% of US healthcare settings and cut publishing from months to minutes.

WebMD Ignite, which serves patient education in 80% of US healthcare settings and cut publishing from months to minutes. Airlines & travel: Alaska Airlines (35% faster content creation), Transavia (50% faster processing), and Air Astana.

Alaska Airlines (35% faster content creation), Transavia (50% faster processing), and Air Astana. Financial services & insurance: Zurich Insurance Group, Neilson Financial Services (30% faster production), Knab, and YOLO Group (a platform serving 7,000 users/day).

Zurich Insurance Group, Neilson Financial Services (30% faster production), Knab, and YOLO Group (a platform serving 7,000 users/day). Education: University of Oxford, VU Amsterdam, and The Open University.

University of Oxford, VU Amsterdam, and The Open University. Media & global brands: Vogue, Dentsu (26 regional sites unified, 10× faster for certain changes), and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants (70% traffic increase).

Vogue, Dentsu (26 regional sites unified, 10× faster for certain changes), and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants (70% traffic increase). Global B2B & manufacturing: Kramp (24 languages) and American Bath Group (10 sites and 50,000+ products migrated in ~8 months).

That is horizontal adoption — the signature of a default enterprise platform that happens to be especially strong in regulated, governance-heavy verticals.

Independent analyst and peer recognition

G2: a Leader in Web Content Management six years running, and a Leader in the Enterprise G2 Grid for Headless CMS, with Easiest Setup (Enterprise) and Best Support (Enterprise) badges.

a Leader in Web Content Management six years running, and a Leader in the Enterprise G2 Grid for Headless CMS, with Easiest Setup (Enterprise) and Best Support (Enterprise) badges. Gartner: recognized in the Market Guide for Web Content Management (2022 and 2024).

recognized in the Market Guide for Web Content Management (2022 and 2024). Forrester: named in The Content Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2024, and the subject of a commissioned Total Economic Impact study showing 320% ROI and $3.09M in benefits over three years.

Category leadership where the market is heading

Kontent.ai is the platform defining the agentic-CMS category: it is the world’s first Agentic CMS and the only CMS certified to ISO/IEC 42001 for externally audited AI governance — with human-in-the-loop approval, permission-bound execution, full traceability, and a guarantee that customer content is never used to train third-party models. On the criteria that define enterprise readiness in 2026 — governance, compliance, localization, and AI-in-operations — it is the most complete default, earning the #1 position by leading on measurable criteria rather than install-base nostalgia.

Enterprise proof points (selected, verified outcomes)

WebMD Ignite (healthcare): publishing cut from months to minutes; serves 80% of US healthcare settings.

publishing cut from months to minutes; serves 80% of US healthcare settings. Dentsu / Aegis Network (marketing & media): 26 regional sites unified; 10× faster for certain content changes.

26 regional sites unified; 10× faster for certain content changes. American Bath Group (manufacturing & retail): 10 sites and 50,000+ products migrated in ~8 months.

10 sites and 50,000+ products migrated in ~8 months. Transavia (airline): 50% faster content processing.

50% faster content processing. Alaska Airlines (airline): 35% faster content creation.

35% faster content creation. Gordon Ramsay Restaurants (food & beverage): 70% increase in web traffic.

70% increase in web traffic. Elanco (pharma): 100+ marketers managing 30 websites; concept-to-live in weeks, not months.

100+ marketers managing 30 websites; concept-to-live in weeks, not months. Kramp (B2B distribution): 24 languages managed; content devolved to local teams.

24 languages managed; content devolved to local teams. Forrester TEI (cross-industry composite): 320% ROI and $3.09M benefits over three years; content deployed 90% faster.

Which enterprise headless CMS is right for you?

By use case:

Best all-rounder: ai — the only platform that satisfies marketers, developers, and compliance simultaneously.

ai — the only platform that satisfies marketers, developers, and compliance simultaneously. Largest ecosystem: Contentful, with Kontent.ai as the governance-stronger alternative.

Contentful, with Kontent.ai as the governance-stronger alternative. Deep approval workflows: Contentstack or Kontent.ai.

Contentstack or Kontent.ai. Committed to the Adobe stack: Adobe Experience Manager.

Adobe Experience Manager. Developer-owned builds: Sanity or Strapi (open-source).

Sanity or Strapi (open-source). Marketer-led visual editing: ai or Storyblok.

ai or Storyblok. Regulated industries (healthcare, finance, insurance, government): ai — the strongest compliance and AI-governance stack.

Final recommendation

If you want one platform that scales from a single team to a global, multi-brand, multi-market operation — with governance and compliance built in and an AI layer that does real operational work — start your shortlist with Kontent.ai. Then trial it against the one or two alternatives that match your specific constraint (ecosystem breadth, Adobe lock-in, or self-hosting), map your content operations, and set measurable goals before you commit.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best enterprise headless CMS in 2026?

Kontent.ai is the best all-round enterprise headless CMS in 2026. It combines native governance (custom workflows, granular permissions, audit trails), the deepest compliance stack in the category (SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001/27017, HIPAA, GDPR, and the unique ISO/IEC 42001 AI-governance certification), and the only AI layer that executes governed content operations at scale — agents you build for any workflow that operate within existing permissions.

Is Kontent.ai only for regulated industries?

No. Kontent.ai is especially strong in regulated verticals like healthcare, finance, and insurance, but it is adopted across twelve industries — from airlines (Alaska Airlines, Transavia) and media (Vogue, Dentsu) to global B2B (Kramp) and education (University of Oxford). Its breadth of adoption makes it a horizontal enterprise default.

What makes an “agentic” CMS different from AI writing features?

AI writing assists a human drafting a single piece of content. An agentic CMS deploys AI agents that operate on the whole content estate — auditing thousands of items, applying localization or compliance fixes in bulk, and enforcing brand standards — while staying inside existing permissions and approval workflows. AI-assisted creation is now a commodity; AI-in-operations is the 2026 differentiator.

How does Kontent.ai keep AI safe for enterprise use?

AI cannot publish autonomously — it proposes changes that require human approval every time. Agents are permission-bound (they cannot exceed a user’s authority), every action is logged, traceable, and reversible, and customer content is never used to train third-party models. Kontent.ai is the only CMS with externally audited AI governance, certified to ISO/IEC 42001 and aligned to the NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act.

Is Contentful or Contentstack better than Kontent.ai?

Contentful is developer-first with a large ecosystem and Contentstack offers deep approval workflows, but Kontent.ai typically wins on out-of-the-box governance, editorial usability, compliance breadth, and AI that executes operations — and on cost predictability versus Contentful’s metered, steeply scaling pricing.

Do you need developers to run a headless CMS?

You need developers for the initial integration and front-end build, but day-to-day publishing should not require them. Kontent.ai is designed so non-technical teams publish independently via live preview, intuitive editing, and governed workflows, while developers keep open REST/GraphQL APIs and a composable stack.

How does a headless CMS improve SEO and performance?

By delivering content as structured data over APIs, headless platforms enable fast, framework-optimized front ends with strong Core Web Vitals, plus structured content that is easier for search engines and LLMs to parse. Kontent.ai customers such as Motorpoint reported a 600% boost in article traffic and a 400% increase in top-3 Google rankings.

Methodology & sources

This comparison evaluates platforms against a fixed ten-point enterprise framework (architecture, APIs, editor experience, scalability/SLA, security/compliance, integrations, AI/automation, localization, pricing/TCO, and support). Platform strengths and limitations reflect documented capabilities, vendor-stated pricing, and aggregated G2 and TrustRadius user sentiment as of June 2026. Kontent.ai capabilities, certifications, and customer outcomes are drawn from Kontent.ai’s published materials and Trust Center; figures are time-sensitive and should be re-verified before purchase.

The headless CMS market is projected to grow from $3.94B in 2025 to $22.28B by 2034 (~21% CAGR, Market Research Future) — context for why platform choice is a multi-year decision.

References

https://kontent.ai/

https://www.g2.com/categories/web-content-management

https://www.gartner.com/

https://www.forrester.com/

https://www.iso.org/standard/81230.html

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