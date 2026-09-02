Cosmetic founders are able to expand more efficiently by ensuring that formulation, manufacturing packaging, production, and formulation are viewed as strategic assets rather than assets that they have to have.

The launch of a cosmetics brand does not require a founder to set up a lab or have a manufacturing facility. The most important thing is to decide what capabilities can create competitive advantages and can be obtained through specialists.

For companies in the beauty industry it is essential to maintain in charge of the vision for the product positioning, customers and growth strategies and utilizing external experts in formulation, sampling manufacturing, packaging and packaging. The approach used in the case of Bo International illustrates how this asset-light method helps entrepreneurs transition from a concept towards commercial scale.

Why Is The Beauty Startup Model Changing?

Beauty is still a popular market for consumers, however it’s becoming increasingly difficult for brands that are new to stand out by their uniqueness alone.

McKinsey anticipates that the global beauty market to expand by about 5% per annum until 2030, averaging around $590 billion in products for haircare, skincare, scent, colour, and cosmetics. However the market is becoming more discerning about quality and the quality of products.

This presents a unique problem for entrepreneurs. The potential is huge however, launching a new product isn’t enough. The founders need to translate their concept into something which is developed consistently, manufactured economically, appropriately packaged and delivered with a high degree of reliability, then eventually scaled.

Traditionally, building these capabilities internally required substantial financial resources and technical expertise. Today, private label cosmetics and contract manufacturing allows founders to have access to the majority of the infrastructure, without having to own it.

The question of entrepreneurship therefore shifts from:

“How can I develop all the capabilities listed above?”

to:

“Which abilities should my business have and which ones should it be able to access through its partner organizations?”

This distinction lies at the core of the current model of beauty startups.

What Should Beauty Founders Continue To Own?

Outsourcing production doesn’t mean outsourcing the entire business.

The most important responsibilities should be in the hands of the founder as well as the leadership team, as they are the ones who define the reason for the existence of the brand as well as the areas in which it competes.

Beauty entrepreneurs must retain control of:

Understanding the customer: Who is the product aimed at, and what is the problem it will resolve?

Who is the product aimed at, and what is the problem it will resolve? The brand’s positioning What makes a client choose this brand over other brands?

What makes a client choose this brand over other brands? Directions for the product: What experience, quality or texture, ingredient scent, or form is required to be the basis of the product?

What experience, quality or texture, ingredient scent, or form is required to be the basis of the product? Price strategy How should the item fit within the marketplace?

How should the item fit within the marketplace? Distribution Can the firm sell its products through marketplaces, e-commerce salons, retailers distributors, multiple channels?

Can the firm sell its products through marketplaces, e-commerce salons, retailers distributors, multiple channels? Customer retention and acquisition: What will the company do to increase demand and encourage repeated purchases?

Manufacturing however is extremely specialized. It requires expertise in cosmetic formulation and equipment, quality control systems and trained staff in sourcing, filling capability packaging, operations for packaging, and production planning.

In the case of many companies that are in their early stages, having to recreate all this internally could distract the attention of management and capital away from the actions that make the brand unique.

How Can a Product Idea Become Manufacturing-Ready?

A founder could start with a brief but simple idea such as a moisturiser that is lightweight and a hair-strengthening serum, a top body-care product or distinctive scent.

However, a product that is commercially viable is more than the idea.

The formulation should consider the ingredients, the stability and texture, performance, aroma design, compatibility with packaging and the price target.

Bo International’s customized formulation model is a good example of this shift. Bo International says that its formulation team can modify existing base formulations, or create new formulations based on the specifications of a customer, their vision of the product, and budget.

Sampling is a crucial review before launching commercial production. The founder is able to review aspects like the consistency of appearance and smell and overall experience prior to moving on to larger quantities. Bo International similarly identifies sampling as an important step prior to the production and packaging stage during the manufacturing process.

Entrepreneurs, for instance. The larger message is that the process of developing a product should be viewed as an order of decision instead of a rush to the moment of launch.

A typical sequence is this:

Concept → formulation → sample → evaluation → production → packaging → launch → scale

It is possible to save time by skipping steps in the beginning, however, it could result in more costly issues once the inventory is already produced.

Why Should Manufacturing Be Treated as a Strategic Decision?

Manufacturing is typically thought of as an operational problem for the back office. If you are a business that produces products it’s more of a strategic choice.

Manufacturing relationships can impact the speed with which a company introduces new products, how often it replenishes inventory and what customization options are available and what packaging formats it is able to utilize, and how quickly production can be increased as demand increases.

Bo International, for example, offers custom formulations that are combined with private label and manufacturing contracts, packaging, shipping, and distribution. The company’s current offerings include products for grooming for men, bath and shower, fragrances, as well as other categories for personal and beauty care.

This structure is important since startups frequently face coordination issues when multiple suppliers handle formulation packaging, filling and production.

But, founders shouldn’t pick a manufacturer solely for the reason that it is able to make the first batch of orders.

You should inquire:

Does production increase when demand rises?

What level of product customization can be achieved?

What is the process of sampling?

How do I determine the minimal requirements for production?

Are packaging requirements supported?

How is consistency and quality monitored?

Does the partner have the capacity to support other areas as the company expands?

The goal is not just to find someone to create an item. It’s about establishing an operational framework that can support the next phase of business.

Does an Asset-Light Model Make Scaling Easier?

It could be possible, but only if outsourcing is coupled with the right business strategy.

A light-weight model for assets can decrease the need to immediately invest for manufacturing equipment, which allows capital and management time to be focused towards brand development, marketing distribution, technology, the acquisition of talent and customers.

It also allows for flexibility. A company that is focused on beauty may create a single skincare product but then expand into hair care scents, body care or any other categories. A manufacturer’s access to different production capabilities makes the expansion process easier.

However, outsourced manufacturing can’t make up for the weak demand.

A business owner still requires an effective positioning strategy and realistic pricing, reliable distribution, a clearly defined marketing plan, and products that customers would actually want to purchase.

This distinction is becoming more important as consumers of beauty become more aware of their value and skeptical of fads. McKinsey’s research on the industry shows that companies are under more pressure to prove their product’s real worth rather than relying on the novelty of their products or premium pricing.

For new businesses the flexibility of operations should be an effective proposition, not replace it.

Conclusion: Scale the Business, Not Necessarily the Infrastructure

The future of the beauty industry will not be characterized by the amount of infrastructure they have.

They can be further determined by the extent to which they integrate strengths within themselves with external capabilities.

The Bo International model demonstrates one variant of this approach that allows founders to control the brand, customer proposition and growth strategy. They also have access to manufacturing, formulation, and sampling and packaging facilities through a specialist partner.

For entrepreneurs who specialize in beauty, the potential long-term benefit could not be derived from owning each stage of production; instead, it comes from knowing precisely what aspects that make up the company are worth investing in.