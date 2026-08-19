Oliver Martin from Zurich had already gone bankrupt. The banks had turned him away on several occasions. Despite this – or perhaps precisely because of it – he has built up one of Switzerland’s most innovative technology companies. Prime Waste Pro AG aims to reinvent the waste management industry using AI and sensor data. A story of setbacks, tenacity and an idea that could be bigger than Switzerland itself.



30 doctors. And not a single diagnosis.

Oliver Martin was still a teenager when the doctors started shrugging their shoulders. His spine was causing problems – serious problems. He consulted one doctor after another. Then another. Then another. In the end, he counted 30. Thirty specialists, thirty opinions, zero satisfactory answers.

Anyone else would have resigned themselves to it. Not Oliver Martin. He turned this limitation into a driving force. Over 5,400 hours of sport in 22 years (despite regular breaks due to spinal problems, rheumatism, heart problems such as an enlarged aorta, and osteoarthritis). Five foreign languages. More than 600 books on entrepreneurship and personal development. Plus 18,000 hours of self-directed further learning – ranging from business strategy to Tibetan medicine. These aren’t figures to boast about. They’re figures that explain how someone gets back up time and time again whenever they fall.

The banks said no. Time and again

Anyone who sees Oliver Martin today as the CEO of a growing technology company is only seeing the end of the story. Not the beginning. Not the years in between. He has founded several companies. There were times when his bank account was empty. When banks turned him away before he had even finished his sentence. When the next project stalled because no one was prepared to take the risk.

Going bust is an experience that entrepreneurs rarely talk about openly. Oliver Martin does. Because he knows that anyone who has never hit rock bottom cannot understand what it takes to get back on their feet.

And it is precisely this ability – to get back on one’s feet, that sets Prime Waste Pro AG apart from the rest.

Innovation and environmental awareness are not mutually exclusive – they are interdependent.

Two billion tonnes. And hardly anyone is paying attention

– Oliver Martin, CEO Prime Waste Pro AG

Humanity produces two billion tonnes of material every year that is simply disposed of. Less than 20 per cent of it is recycled. The rest? Gone. No sooner have you put it out the door than it’s gone. Hardly anyone knows what happens to it after that, and that is precisely where the problem lies.

The waste management sector has been operating on the basis of estimates and routine for decades. The collection lorries do their rounds, regardless of whether the bins are full or half-empty. That costs time, money and CO₂. A lot of it. Martin doesn’t see this as a cost issue; he sees it as a global problem.

Sensors rather than gut feeling

Prime Waste Pro AG’s solution is as simple as it is effective: if you know when a bin is full, you can plan ahead. If you analyse waste streams, you can specifically increase recycling rates. The company fits collection bins with IoT sensors – these measure fill levels in real time, automatically optimise routes and provide actionable data for strategic decision-making.

The result: fewer empty journeys, lower emissions, greater control. For cities, local authorities and businesses worldwide. The system is modular: it works just as well in cities with millions of inhabitants as it does in regions with modest infrastructure.

The potential is particularly great outside Europe. Whilst around 47 per cent of recyclable materials are recycled in the EU, the rate in many developing countries is below 10 per cent. This is precisely where Prime Waste Pro comes in.

Banker. Author. Entrepreneur: with everything that goes with it

Oliver Martin, born in 1985, does not come from the tech world. He worked for over six years at one of Switzerland’s largest property companies – a group with fixed assets of 71 billion Swiss francs. This was followed by a decade in banking and finance. A career that was on the up. Until it wasn’t.

The entrepreneurial ventures in between did not all go to plan. Banks turned him down, projects failed. The money was gone. Yet Oliver Martin is someone who sees setbacks not as the end of the road, but as a change of course. Alongside this, he wrote two books “31 Bridges” and “Living in a Toxic World”, and developed a growing conviction that the world’s biggest problems are also the greatest entrepreneurial opportunities.

The solution comes from Zurich and Hanover

Prime Waste Pro’s dashboard provides local authorities with what they have been lacking until now: a real-time overview. Routes are automatically optimised, capacity utilisation is predicted and anomalies are flagged. For businesses, this means measurable sustainability metrics, in the age of ESG reporting, this is not a luxury but a necessity.

Oliver Martin has weathered 30 doctors, multiple instances of empty bank accounts, and banks that wouldn’t even let him finish speaking and simply looked the other way. He withdrew from the limelight and invested heavily in his education rather than earning money. He looked after his son and his upbringing. He learnt foreign languages, wrote books and invested thousands of hours when others would long since have given up. And now, with Prime Waste Pro AG, he is staking everything on a single, grand idea: that the world should not fail because of the way it deals with what it no longer needs – and that the solution to this can come from someone in Zurich.