Financial companies often compete on technology, pricing, speed and access, but he believes the more important question sits underneath all of them: why should a client trust the institution holding their money?

Freihofer has spent more than a decade working across financial services, building businesses and developing a close understanding of the relationship between growth, client confidence and operational discipline. He has built several successful companies, including a forex and CFD brokerage that has become one of the ten fastest growing brokerages in the world and has surpassed one billion dollars in client payouts.

That experience has shaped a view of trust that is far more practical than promotional. Freihofer does not see trust as something created by branding alone because, in finance, credibility is ultimately tested by what happens when clients deposit funds, use products, request support, make withdrawals and experience the company under pressure.

For him, the strongest financial companies begin with clarity. Clients should understand what they are using, what the risks are, how the company earns money and what they can reasonably expect from the relationship because confidence becomes difficult to maintain when complexity is used to obscure important information.

Transparency is therefore one of Freihofer’s first tests of quality. A company may have excellent technology and strong distribution, but if clients struggle to understand pricing, product structure or access to their own capital, the business is already creating unnecessary friction in the relationship.

The second test is whether the company behaves consistently once the client has committed. Freihofer believes reputation is built less by what a business promises at the beginning and more by whether its systems, people and policies continue supporting those promises after money has entered the relationship.

That is where operations begin to matter as much as marketing. A financial institution can create an impressive first impression, but the quality of onboarding, support, execution and withdrawals often reveals more about the business than any campaign designed to attract new customers.

Freihofer’s experience building at significant scale has made him particularly aware of that distinction. Rapid growth can place pressure on infrastructure, yet he believes companies should become more disciplined as volume increases rather than allowing scale to become an excuse for weaker service or greater confusion.

Trust is also closely connected to incentives. Freihofer believes one of the strongest indicators of a sustainable financial model is whether the business can succeed while the client continues receiving genuine value, because relationships become harder to defend when one side consistently benefits at the expense of the other.

That does not mean every outcome will be positive or that risk disappears from financial markets. It means the customer should understand the nature of the product and the company should be structured in a way that does not depend on misunderstanding, unnecessary complexity or unrealistic expectations.

For leaders building financial companies, this creates a demanding standard. It is not enough to acquire clients quickly because the real test is whether those clients would continue choosing the company after they understand the product, the economics and the experience in full.

Freihofer believes that is where long term value begins. Strong financial businesses create reasons for clients to remain through reliability, transparency and products that continue serving a clear purpose rather than relying entirely on constant acquisition to replace dissatisfied customers.

His own path through the industry has reinforced the importance of that principle. Beginning close to brokerage distribution and later moving into company ownership gave Freihofer a view of both the promise made before a client enters and the operational responsibility that follows once the relationship begins.

That progression has also influenced the way he thinks about leadership. A founder may set the standard for integrity and client focus, but those principles only become meaningful when they are embedded into the people, systems and decisions that operate without the founder being present.

A trustworthy financial company therefore needs more than a trustworthy individual at the top. It needs an organisation capable of making consistent decisions, communicating clearly and protecting the quality of the client relationship even as the business becomes larger.

For entrepreneurs entering finance, Freihofer believes this is one of the most important lessons to understand early. Growth can be manufactured through aggressive distribution for a period, but credibility is accumulated more slowly through thousands of interactions where the company repeatedly demonstrates that its promises and behaviour remain aligned.

That should be encouraging rather than restrictive because it means trust is something a business can deliberately build. Better products, clearer communication, stronger systems and more thoughtful incentives all create opportunities for financial companies to differentiate themselves in markets where clients increasingly have more choice.

His own success in financial services has made him ambitious about what can be built in the industry, but it has also made him more demanding about the standard companies should meet. He believes the financial businesses capable of achieving meaningful scale over time will increasingly be those that understand that trust is not a marketing asset added after growth has been achieved.

For him, trust is part of the infrastructure of a financial company itself. The businesses that earn it consistently are not simply more credible to clients, but better positioned to build the kind of reputation, loyalty and resilience that can turn rapid growth into lasting value.