For Olyvia Kwok, art has always existed at the intersection of passion and purpose. She does not see paintings or sculptures simply for pleasure to enjoy. Although that is important, she also sees it as an asset that hedges currencies, as well as the scarcity values that can defeat the S&Ps. “For me, life is art. We love, we eat, we dance. Art should be part of that to be enjoyed,” says Kwok, “but wouldn’t it be better while you are enjoying what you have on your wall, or knowing what in your storage also participates in a healthy increase on your balance sheet. The 1031 format in the US definitely contributed to the growth of the art market in the last 10yrs till recently, and other countries should really do the same.”

It is this perspective that led her to establish Bruton + Co, a London-based advisory firm built around the new transition of wealth, how to really look at art and benefit from it through whether just simply investing in art, or seeing it as part of legacy planning.

“The contemporary art market is in transit. The old ecosystem needs to change,” she says. In Kwok’s view, the market has become fragmented. The traditional food chain, such as from primary galleries to collectors – auctions – museums, has been mixed around, and for collectors or investors, they are confused about where to turn and who to trust.

She explains, “Imagine, traditionally, as a financial advisor, you will have investment banks to guide you and show you pre-ipo’s, and earnings on the stock they recommend you buy. Or you will ask a property developer, where is the area with the most yield opportunities. However, when it comes to art and collectibles, there are plenty of brilliant art advisors that hold amazing historical degrees or museum backgrounds. But often they can misjudge buying opportunities or get the prices totally wrong.”

The most common scenario that Kwok finds herself in is that she has to explain what is important in a historical manner, and it doesn’t always reflect the market. And when asking people How do you know? Her answer has always been “that’s what you are paying for.”

Kwok’s background spans both finance and art. She was an investment banker before she opened her first gallery in London; within a year, she was running one of the most profitable art funds based in Geneva. Over the years, from being a pioneer of the emerging markets to being the first one to hold a Basquiat exhibition in London. She has evolved over the years into one of the most blue-chip names and, in her own words, “knows where the bodies were buried”

That experience has not only given her a unique lens on the changing art market, but also great access to knowing where they are. In a business transaction, sourcing is as important as the buying power. Kwok believes she has been one of the great assets to her clients, working closely with collectors, auction houses, and top art advisors. “Other than some specific clients, most new collectors or family offices do not necessarily have a “shopping list”; eventually everyone wants a good deal and great return,” she says.

With that, Kwok also structures auction guarantee deals for her clients, since that’s a great way to make the P&L fast and collect at the same time. Especially now, she believes the market is always moving in cycles with different movements, artists, and categories returning in and out of focus. She points to the resurgence of Impressionist works after years of reduced attention as an example of how collecting trends evolve.

At the center of that mission is Kwok herself. Her journey has shaped the way she approaches both art and people. Born in Asia, educated in the United Kingdom from the age of 14, and having spent significant time in the United States, she developed a global perspective early in life. She entered an industry historically dominated by Western males and built her career by having her own voice and style. By creating connections across cultures, markets, and generations.

“For investors, I believe the opportunity lies not only in chasing what is currently fashionable, but in understanding where value may emerge next,” she states. “Some collectors pursue established blue-chip works because of their scarcity and proven demand. Others look toward overlooked categories that may return to prominence as tastes shift. It all depends on the risk appetite of the client themselves; then we will tailor-make what’s the right way to start.”

Through the challenges in life that she encountered herself, she came across the concept of receivership. “It’s a terrible word really, if you are on the wrong side of that,” says Kwok, “but then that’s also where the best deals can be made.”

Through the liquidation cases, Bruton + Co has branched out not only into fine art, but also other unconventional assets, such as watches, wines, planes and yachts, even vineyards. Kwok used the word “common sense” for these assets for the same audience. Through all those years of working with clients, Kwok has also accumulated a vast network of the best yacht brokers, charter planners, or wine dealers.

“It all comes in really handy at one point, because for the receivers they need to get the best price in the fastest way that they can for their clients, and that’s where Bruton + Co fits the gap. We will get the best quotes from multiple professionals and get them connected.”

That experience has become part of the foundation for Bruton + Co’s work with receiverships. The firm has dedicated itself to supporting receivers by establishing relationships and agreements that allow them to provide strategic advice and first-right-of-refusal opportunities, creating a more thoughtful process for managing complex assets.

Through this work, Bruton + Co has expanded beyond art into other areas of tangible assets, including wines, watches, and yachts. Kwok does not position herself as the sole expert in every field. Instead, she works alongside established specialists, including experienced art advisers and yacht brokers, bringing together trusted expertise to serve each client’s needs.

What sets Kwok apart is her belief that advisory is ultimately about people. She does not approach clients with a one-size-fits-all model. A collector in Asia, a family office in the United States, or a first-time buyer in London may all have completely different motivations, cultural perspectives, and goals.

Overall, as global wealth continues to shift between generations, she believes the next era of buying art will require a more integrated approach. All tangible assets should not exist separately from financial planning; they should be part of a wider conversation around ownership, stewardship, and legacy.

That broader perspective is also central to how Kwok defines Bruton + Co’s role. The firm is not a traditional art advisory dealership; it provides services in which art and other tangible assets can be considered as part of a client’s broader asset management strategy. While hedging currency risks, this enhances their scarcity values.

Through Bruton + Co, Olyvia Kwok is working to reconnect the worlds of culture, capital, and human connection. Her goal is not simply to change how people buy and sell art, but to create a more informed and thoughtful ecosystem where passion and strategy can exist together.