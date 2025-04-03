New York, March 5, 2025 — Baden Bower, a global publicity agency, has introduced a specialized PR service to help hotels improve their reputation, attract guests, and handle unexpected situations. This service secures coverage in major publications, keeping hotels visible in an online-driven business.

Guest expectations change often, and online marketing has become essential. Hotels need to stand out to bring in more visitors. Baden Bower works with well-known media outlets to feature hotels in respected publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and Business Insider. This exposure builds trust and makes hotels more recognizable to potential guests.

“A hotel’s reputation influences its success,” says AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower. “Our work gets hotels noticed by the right audience and increases bookings.”

This service provides direct access to media placements, allowing hotels to share updates, highlight strengths, and establish credibility. Each story is designed to present hotels in a way that resonates with readers. Crisis management is also included, offering fast solutions to help hotels maintain a positive image during difficult times.

“How a hotel responds in tough moments affects its long-term success,” Ignacio adds. “We provide media access and messaging tools that help hotels act quickly and clearly.”

The hospitality business is highly active. The American Hotel & Lodging Association expects U.S. hotel occupancy to reach 63.38% by the end of 2025, but guest loyalty is not guaranteed. With consumer spending expected to reach record levels, hotels must stay visible.

Baden Bower’s PR for hotels helps them gain recognition, build trust with guests, and maintain strong relationships with business partners. Hotels can use this service to promote sustainability programs, share guest experiences, and announce important updates.

The firm has seen high demand for its services. It reported a 136% increase in year-over-year revenue and a 264% jump in net profit in 2024. New client sign-ups climbed by 119%, showing the growing interest in media-driven PR solutions.

About Baden Bower

Baden Bower is a global publicity agency specializing in media relations and brand storytelling. Its network includes over 700 publications across five continents, with more than 5,000 media placements secured for clients. Its rapid growth reflects success across a range of businesses.

